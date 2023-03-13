Selection Sunday has finally come and gone, and that means the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket has been unveiled with 68 of the best teams in the country not set to compete for a trip to the Final Four and the national championship. March Madness is unlike any other in sporting event in the world with the buzzer beaters, Cinderellas stories and unforeseen upsets ready to come en masse once play begins.

2023 March Madness is scheduled to be played all across the nation as fans settle in for the completion of an entertaining 2022-23 season that felt as if the energy had been brought back to college basketball. There is no overwhelming favorite to win this season's national championship, though Kansas is looking to become the first team to go back-to-back in the Big Dance in 15 years (Florida, 2006-07). Beyond the Jayhawks, though, there are still plenty of teams capable of going all the way.

Below you will find the schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. Let's take a look at the schedule from the First Four all the way to the national title game.

Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four.

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) SE Missouri State vs. (16) Texas A&M-CC

UD Arena -- Dayton

truTV (watch live) 9:10 p.m. (11) Pittsburgh vs. (11) Mississippi State

UD Arena -- Dayton

truTV (watch live)

Wednesday, March 15

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Fairleigh DIckinson vs. (16) Texas Southern

UD Arena -- Dayton

truTV (watch live) 9:10 p.m. (11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona State

UD Arena -- Dayton

truTV (watch live)

First round

Thursday, March 16

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:15 p.m. (9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham

CBS (watch live) 12:40 p.m. (13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia

Amway Center -- Orlando

truTV (watch live) 1:40 p.m. (10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

TNT (watch live) 2 p.m. (16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas

Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines

TBS (watch live) 2:45 p.m. (16) Play-in vs. (1) Alabama

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham

CBS (watch live) 3:10 p.m. (12) College of Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State

Amway Center -- Orlando

CBS (watch live) 4:10 p.m. (15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

TNT (watch live) 4:30 p.m. (9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas

Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines

TBS (watch live) 6:50 p.m. (9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham

TNT (watch live) 7:10 p.m. (12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke

Amway Center -- Orlando

CBS (watch live) 7:25 p.m. (15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas

Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines

TBS (watch live) 7:35 p.m. (10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

truTV (watch live) 9:20 p.m. (16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham

TNT (watch live) 9:40 p.m. (13) Lousiana vs. (4) Tennessee

Amway Center -- Orlando

CBS (watch live) 9:55 p.m. (10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M

Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines

TBS (watch live) 10:05 p.m. (15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

truTV (watch live)

Friday, March 17

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:15 p.m. (10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus

CBS (watch live) 12:40 p.m. (14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

truTV (watch live) 1:30 p.m. (14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor

Ball Arena -- Denver

TNT (watch live) 2 p.m. (12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's

MVP Arena -- Albany

TBS (watch live) 2:45 p.m. (15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus

CBS (watch live) 3:10 p.m. (11) Play-in vs. (6) Iowa State

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

truTV (watch live) 4 p.m. (11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton

Ball Arena -- Denver

TNT (watch live) 4:30 p.m. (13) Iona vs. (4) UConn

MVP Arena -- Albany

TBS (watch live) 6:50 p.m. (16) Play-in vs. (1) Purdue

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus

TNT (watch live) 7:10 p.m. (11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

CBS (watch live) 7:25 p.m. (12) Drake vs. (5) Miami

MVP Arena -- Albany

TBS (watch live) 7:35 p.m. (14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga

Ball Arena -- Denver

truTV (watch live) 9:20 p.m. (9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus

TNT (watch live) 9:40 p.m. (14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

CBS (watch live) 9:55 p.m. (13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana

MVP Arena -- Albany

TBS (watch live) 10:05 p.m. (11) Play-in vs. (6) TCU

Ball Arena -- Denver

truTV (watch live)

Second round

Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston