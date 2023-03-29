Are you hyped for the 2023 Final Four? You better be! The four-team field has been set and it's almost time to crown a national champion as the 2023 NCAA Tournament comes to a close. We've been witnesses to one of the wildest March Madness events in the sport's history, and it's bittersweet to realize that it's just about time to close this chapter in Houston as UConn, Miami, FAU and San Diego State gear up for the one of the biggest stages in sports.

The Aztecs became the first Mountain West Conference school to ever make the Final Four with a win over Creighton in the final of the South Regionals, while the Hurricanes are also making school history with their first trip after their win over Texas in the Midwest Regionals. Meanwhile, the Huskies and Owls also won their regional titles on Saturday to earn a trip to Houston.

Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m.

(9) FAU vs. (5) San Diego State

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live)

8:49 p.m.

(4) UConn vs. (5) Miami

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live)







National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

NCAA Tournament scores, results

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap 9:10 p.m. (11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap

Wednesday, March 15

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, (16) Texas Southern 61

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap 9:10 p.m. (11) Arizona St. 98, (11) Nevada 73

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap

