The final two tickets to Houston were punched on Sunday to set the Final Four field. San Diego State and Miami are going to the Final Four for the first time in school history after their wins in the Elite Eight.

The Aztecs became the first Mountain West Conference school to ever make the Final Four with a win over Creighton in the final of the South Regionals

Miami also is making school history after its win over Texas in the Midwest Regionals.

FAU and UConn won their regional titles on Saturday to earn a trip to Houston

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 26

Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m.

(9) FAU vs. (5) San Diego State

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live)

8:49 p.m.

(4) UConn vs. (5) Miami

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live)







National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

NCAA Tournament scores, results

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap 9:10 p.m. (11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap

Wednesday, March 15

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, (16) Texas Southern 61

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap 9:10 p.m. (11) Arizona St. 98, (11) Nevada 73

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap

First round

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Second round

Saturday, March 18

Second round

Sunday, March 19

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23

Sweet 16

Friday, March 24

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25

