The final two tickets to Houston were punched on Sunday to set the Final Four field. San Diego State and Miami are going to the Final Four for the first time in school history after their wins in the Elite Eight.
The Aztecs became the first Mountain West Conference school to ever make the Final Four with a win over Creighton in the final of the South Regionals
Miami also is making school history after its win over Texas in the Midwest Regionals.
FAU and UConn won their regional titles on Saturday to earn a trip to Houston
Elite Eight
Sunday, March 26
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|2:20 p.m.
|(5) San Diego State 57, (6) Creighton 56 -- Aztecs earn first Final Four berth
KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
| (Condensed game | Highlights )
|5:05 p.m.
|(5 Miami 88, (2) Texas 81 -- Canes headed to first Final Four
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City
|(Condensed game | Highlights )
Final Four
Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:09 p.m.
|(9) FAU vs. (5) San Diego State
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|8:49 p.m.
|(4) UConn vs. (5) Miami
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
National Championship
Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
NCAA Tournament scores, results
First Four
Tuesday, March 14
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recap
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recap
Wednesday, March 15
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, (16) Texas Southern 61
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recap
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) Arizona St. 98, (11) Nevada 73
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recap
First round
Thursday, March 16
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Maryland 67, (8) West Virginia 65 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|12:40 p.m.
|(13) Furman 68, (4) Virginia 67 -- Upset Breakdown
Amway Center -- Orlando
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|1:40 p.m.
|(7) Missouri 76, (10) Utah State 65 -- Recap
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|2 p.m.
|(1) Kansas 96, (16) Howard 68 -- Recap
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|2:45 p.m.
|(1) Alabama 96, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|3:10 p.m.
|(5) San Diego State 63, (12) Charleston 57 -- Recap
Amway Center -- Orlando
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|4:10 p.m.
|(15) Princeton 59, (2) Arizona 55 -- Upset Breakdown
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|4:30 p.m.
|(8) Arkansas 73, (9) Illinois 63 -- Recap
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|6:50 p.m.
|(9) Auburn 83, (8) Iowa 75 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|7:10 p.m.
|(5) Duke 74, (12) Oral Roberts 51 -- Recap
Amway Center -- Orlando
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|7:25 p.m.
|(2) Texas 81, (15) Colgate 61 -- Recap
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|7:35 p.m.
|(7) Northwestern 75, (10) Boise State 67 -- Recap
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|9:20 p.m.
|(1) Houston 63, (16) Northern Kentucky 52 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|9:40 p.m.
|(4) Tennessee 58, (13) Louisiana 55 -- Recap
Amway Center -- Orlando
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|9:55 p.m.
|(10) Penn State 76, (7) Texas A&M 59 -- Recap
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|10:05 p.m.
|(2) UCLA 86, (15) UNC Asheville 53 -- Recap
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
Friday, March 17
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
(7) Michigan State 72, (10) USC 62 -- Izzo snaps whiteboard in half Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|Condensed game | Highlights
|12:40 p.m.
|(3) Xavier 72, (14) Kennesaw State 67 -- Recap
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|Condensed game | Highlights
|1:30 p.m.
|(3) Baylor 74, (14) UC Santa Barbara 56 -- Recap
Ball Arena -- Denver
|Condensed game | Highlights
|2 p.m.
|(5) Saint Mary's 63, (12) VCU 51 -- Recap
MVP Arena -- Albany
|Condensed game | Highlights
|2:45 p.m.
|(2) Marquette 78, (15) Vermont 61 -- Recap
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|3:10 p.m.
|(11) Pittsburgh 59, (6) Iowa State 41 -- Crooked rims doom 'Clones
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|4 p.m.
|(6) Creighton 72, (11) NC State 63 -- Recap
Ball Arena -- Denver
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|4:30 p.m.
|(4) UConn 87, (13) Iona 63 -- Sanogo goes off in historic performance
MVP Arena -- Albany
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|6:50 p.m.
|(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 63, (1) Purdue 58 -- Knights make history in upset
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|7:10 p.m.
|(11) Kentucky 61, (6) Providence 53 -- Recap
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|7:25 p.m.
|(5) Miami 63, (12) Drake 56 -- Recap
MVP Arena -- Albany
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|7:35 p.m.
|(3) Gonzaga 82, (14) Grand Canyon 70 -- Recap
Ball Arena -- Denver
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|9:20 p.m.
|(9) FAU 66, 8) Memphis 65 -- Recap
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|9:40 p.m.
|(3) Kansas State 77, (14) Montana State 65 -- Recap
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|9:55 p.m.
|(4) Indiana 71, (13) Kent State 60 -- Recap
MVP Arena -- Albany
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|10:05 p.m.
|(6) TCU 72, (11) Arizona State 70 -- Recap
Ball Arena -- Denver
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
Second round
Saturday, March 18
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:10 p.m.
|(5) San Diego State 75, (13) Furman 52 -- Recap
Amway Center -- Orlando
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|2:40 p.m.
|(4) Tennessee 65, (5) Duke 52 -- Vols on to Sweet 16
Amway Center -- Orlando
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|5:15 p.m.
|(8) Arkansas 72, (1) Kansas 71 -- Arkansas shocks reigning champions
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|6:10 p.m.
|(115) Princeton 78, (7) Missouri 63 -- Princeton makes first Sweet 16
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|7:10 p.m.
|(1) Houston 81, (9) Auburn 64 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|7:45 p.m.
|(2) Texas 71, (10) Penn State 66 -- Recap
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|8:40 p.m.
|(2) UCLA 68, (7) Northwestern 63 -- Recap
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|9:40 p.m.
|(1) Alabama 73, (8) Maryland 51 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|(Condensed game | Highlihghts)
Second round
Sunday, March 19
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:10 p.m.
|(3) Xavier 84, (11) Pitt 73 -- Recap
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|2:40 p.m.
|(3) Kansas St. 76, (6) Kentucky 59 -- Sweet 16 drought continues for UK
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|5:15 p.m.
|(7) Michigan St. 69, (2) Marquette 60 -- Izzo back to Sweet 16
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|6:10 p.m.
|(4) UConn 70, (5) Saint Mary's 55 -- Recap
MVP Arena -- Albany
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|7:10 p.m.
|(6) Creighton 85, (3) Baylor 76 -- Recap
Ball Arena -- Denver
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|7:45 p.m.
|(9) FAU 78, (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 70 -- Recap
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|8:40 p.m.
|(5) Miami 85, (4) Indiana 69 -- Recap
MVP Arena -- Albany
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|9:40 p.m.
|(6) TCU vs. (3) Gonzaga
Ball Arena -- Denver
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 23
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:30 p.m.
|(3) Kansas St. 98, (7) Michigan 93 (OT) -- Nowell powers K-State to thrilling win
Madison Square Garden -- New York
| (Condensed game | Highlights )
|7:15 p.m.
|(4) UConn 88, (8) Arkansas 65 -- Huskies steamroll into Elite Eight
T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
| (Condensed game | Highlights)
|9 p.m.
|(9) FAU 62, (4) Tennessee 55 -- Owls keep dream season alive
Madison Square Garden -- New York
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|9:45 p.m.
|(3) Gonzaga 79, (2) UCLA 76 -- Zags rally late, advance to Elite Eight
T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
Sweet 16
Friday, March 24
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:30 p.m.
|(5) San Diego St. 71, (1) Alabama 64 -- Aztecs stun No. 1 Tide
KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|7:15 p.m.
|(5) Miami 89, (1) Houston 75 -- Canes going back to Elite Eight
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|9 p.m.
|(6) Creighton 86, (15) Princeton 75 -- Recap
KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|9:45 p.m.
|(2) Texas 83, (3) Xavier 71 -- Recap
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 25
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:09 p.m.
|(9) FAU 79, (3) Kansas State 76 -- Owls to first Final Four
Madison Square Garden -- New York
|(Condensed game | Highlights)
|8:49 p.m.
|(4) UConn 82, (3) Gonzaga 54 -- Huskies back in Final Four
T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
|(Condensed game | Highlights )