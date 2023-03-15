ncaa-march-madness-banner-logo-g.png
The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket has been unveiled with 68 of the best teams in the country set to battle for a trip to the Final Four and the national championship and it all starts with the First Four on Tuesday. March Madness is unlike any other in sporting event in the world with the buzzer beaters, Cinderella stories and unforeseen upsets ready to come en masse once play begins.

2023 March Madness is scheduled to be played all across the nation as fans settle in for the completion of an entertaining 2022-23 season that felt as if the energy had been brought back to college basketball. There is no overwhelming favorite to win this season's national championship, though Kansas is looking to become the first team to go back-to-back in the Big Dance in 15 years (Florida, 2006-07). Beyond the Jayhawks, though, there are still plenty of teams capable of going all the way.

Below you will find the schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. Let's take a look at the schedule from the First Four all the way to the national title game.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four.

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
6:40 p.m. (16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71
UD Arena -- Dayton
9:10 p.m. (11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59
UD Arena -- Dayton
Wednesday, March 15

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
6:40 p.m. (16) Fairleigh DIckinson vs. (16) Texas Southern
UD Arena -- Dayton
 truTV (watch live)
9:10 p.m. (11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona State
UD Arena -- Dayton
 truTV (watch live)

First round

Thursday, March 16

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m. (9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
 CBS (watch live)
12:40 p.m. (13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia
Amway Center -- Orlando
 truTV (watch live)
1:40 p.m. (10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
 TNT (watch live)
2 p.m. (16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
 TBS (watch live)
2:45 p.m. (16) Play-in vs. (1) Alabama
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
 CBS (watch live)
3:10 p.m. (12) College of Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State
Amway Center -- Orlando
 CBS (watch live)
4:10 p.m. (15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
 TNT (watch live)
4:30 p.m. (9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
 TBS (watch live)
6:50 p.m. (9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
 TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m. (12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke
Amway Center -- Orlando
 CBS (watch live)
7:25 p.m. (15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
 TBS (watch live)
7:35 p.m. (10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
 truTV (watch live)
9:20 p.m. (16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
 TNT (watch live)
9:40 p.m. (13) Lousiana vs. (4) Tennessee
Amway Center -- Orlando
 CBS (watch live)
9:55 p.m. (10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
 TBS (watch live)
10:05 p.m. (15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
 truTV (watch live)

Friday, March 17

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m. (10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
 CBS (watch live)
12:40 p.m. (14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
 truTV (watch live)
1:30 p.m. (14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor
Ball Arena -- Denver
 TNT (watch live)
2 p.m. (12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's
MVP Arena -- Albany
 TBS (watch live)
2:45 p.m. (15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
 CBS (watch live)
3:10 p.m. (11) Play-in vs. (6) Iowa State
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
 truTV (watch live)
4 p.m. (11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton
Ball Arena -- Denver
 TNT (watch live)
4:30 p.m. (13) Iona vs. (4) UConn
MVP Arena -- Albany
 TBS (watch live)
6:50 p.m. (16) Play-in vs. (1) Purdue
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
 TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m. (11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
 CBS (watch live)
7:25 p.m. (12) Drake vs. (5) Miami
MVP Arena -- Albany
 TBS (watch live)
7:35 p.m. (14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga
Ball Arena -- Denver
 truTV (watch live)
9:20 p.m. (9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
 TNT (watch live)
9:40 p.m. (14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
 CBS (watch live)
9:55 p.m. (13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana
MVP Arena -- Albany
 TBS (watch live)
10:05 p.m. (11) Play-in vs. (6) TCU
Ball Arena -- Denver
 truTV (watch live)

Second round

Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston