The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket has been unveiled with 68 of the best teams in the country set to battle for a trip to the Final Four and the national championship and it all starts with the First Four on Tuesday. March Madness is unlike any other in sporting event in the world with the buzzer beaters, Cinderella stories and unforeseen upsets ready to come en masse once play begins.
2023 March Madness is scheduled to be played all across the nation as fans settle in for the completion of an entertaining 2022-23 season that felt as if the energy had been brought back to college basketball. There is no overwhelming favorite to win this season's national championship, though Kansas is looking to become the first team to go back-to-back in the Big Dance in 15 years (Florida, 2006-07). Beyond the Jayhawks, though, there are still plenty of teams capable of going all the way.
Below you will find the schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. Let's take a look at the schedule from the First Four all the way to the national title game.
Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four.
2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First Four
Tuesday, March 14
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recap
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recap
Wednesday, March 15
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Fairleigh DIckinson vs. (16) Texas Southern
UD Arena -- Dayton
|truTV (watch live)
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona State
UD Arena -- Dayton
|truTV (watch live)
First round
Thursday, March 16
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia
Amway Center -- Orlando
|truTV (watch live)
|1:40 p.m.
|(10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|TBS (watch live)
|2:45 p.m.
|(16) Play-in vs. (1) Alabama
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|CBS (watch live)
|3:10 p.m.
|(12) College of Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State
Amway Center -- Orlando
|CBS (watch live)
|4:10 p.m.
|(15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|TNT (watch live)
|4:30 p.m.
|(9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke
Amway Center -- Orlando
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|truTV (watch live)
|9:20 p.m.
|(16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(13) Lousiana vs. (4) Tennessee
Amway Center -- Orlando
|CBS (watch live)
|9:55 p.m.
|(10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|TBS (watch live)
|10:05 p.m.
|(15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|truTV (watch live)
Friday, March 17
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor
Ball Arena -- Denver
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's
MVP Arena -- Albany
|TBS (watch live)
|2:45 p.m.
|(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|CBS (watch live)
|3:10 p.m.
|(11) Play-in vs. (6) Iowa State
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|truTV (watch live)
|4 p.m.
|(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton
Ball Arena -- Denver
|TNT (watch live)
|4:30 p.m.
|(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn
MVP Arena -- Albany
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(16) Play-in vs. (1) Purdue
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami
MVP Arena -- Albany
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga
Ball Arena -- Denver
|truTV (watch live)
|9:20 p.m.
|(9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|CBS (watch live)
|9:55 p.m.
|(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana
MVP Arena -- Albany
|TBS (watch live)
|10:05 p.m.
|(11) Play-in vs. (6) TCU
Ball Arena -- Denver
|truTV (watch live)
Second round
Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Final Four
Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
National Championship
Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston