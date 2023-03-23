With the field and schedule for the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament set, March Madness action resumes Thursday with four regional semifinal games. There are more participants from outside of the traditional power structure still alive than there are No. 1 seeds, and it really does feel like things have opened up considerably even if Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed, has looked awesome and remains the betting favorite to win the national championship.
Houston is still alive too. That's the other No. 1 seed left in the bracket and the team with the second-best betting odds to win the title. That means the two schools considered the most likely to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament are both in pursuit of what would be their first championships in the sport of men's basketball.
Three of the six Big East schools that made the NCAA Tournament remain in the bracket — namely UConn, Creighton and Xavier. The only other conference with three teams left in this bracket is the SEC thanks to the presence of Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas. In total, 11 different conferences have teams in this Sweet Sixteen.
Do you like Cinderellas?
There are at least a couple still alive — most notably Princeton, which is just the fourth No. 15 seed in history to reach the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will play Creighton in the Sweet 16 of the South Regional on Friday in Louisville. If they upset the Bluejays, they will either play Alabama or San Diego State for the right to make the Final Four. The other obvious Cinderella option is FAU — but, it should be noted, that the Owls have been good all season and will enter the Sweet Sixteen with a 33-3 record following their second-round victory over Fairleigh Dickinson.
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 23
|6:30 p.m.
|(7) Michigan St. vs. (3) Kansas St.
Madison Square Garden -- New York
|TBS (watch live)
|7:15 p.m.
|(8) Arkansas vs. (4) UConn
T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
|CBS (watch live)
|9 p.m.
|(9) FAU vs. (4) Tennessee
Madison Square Garden -- New York
|TBS (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(3) Gonzaga vs. (2) UCLA
T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
|CBS (watch live)
Friday, March 24
|6:30 p.m.
|(5) San Diego St. vs. (1) Alabama
KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
|TBS (watch live)
|7:15 p.m.
|(5) Miami vs. (1) Houston
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City
|CBS (watch live)
|9 p.m.
|(15) Princeton vs. (6) Creighton
KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
|TBS (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City
|CBS (watch live)
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Final Four
Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
National Championship
Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
NCAA Tournament scores, results
First Four
Tuesday, March 14
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71
UD Arena -- Dayton
Recap
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59
UD Arena -- Dayton
Recap
Wednesday, March 15
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, (16) Texas Southern 61
UD Arena -- Dayton
Recap
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) Arizona St. 98, (11) Nevada 73
UD Arena -- Dayton
Recap
First round
Thursday, March 16
|12:15 p.m.
(9) Maryland 67, (8) West Virginia 65 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|12:40 p.m.
(13) Furman 68, (4) Virginia 67 -- Upset Breakdown
Amway Center -- Orlando
|1:40 p.m.
(7) Missouri 76, (10) Utah State 65 -- Recap
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|2 p.m.
(1) Kansas 96, (16) Howard 68 -- Recap
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|2:45 p.m.
(1) Alabama 96, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|3:10 p.m.
(5) San Diego State 63, (12) Charleston 57 -- Recap
Amway Center -- Orlando
|4:10 p.m.
(15) Princeton 59, (2) Arizona 55 -- Upset Breakdown
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|4:30 p.m.
(8) Arkansas 73, (9) Illinois 63 -- Recap
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|6:50 p.m.
(9) Auburn 83, (8) Iowa 75 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|7:10 p.m.
(5) Duke 74, (12) Oral Roberts 51 -- Recap
Amway Center -- Orlando
|7:25 p.m.
(2) Texas 81, (15) Colgate 61 -- Recap
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|7:35 p.m.
(7) Northwestern 75, (10) Boise State 67 -- Recap
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|9:20 p.m.
(1) Houston 63, (16) Northern Kentucky 52 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|9:40 p.m.
(4) Tennessee 58, (13) Louisiana 55 -- Recap
Amway Center -- Orlando
|9:55 p.m.
(10) Penn State 76, (7) Texas A&M 59 -- Recap
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|10:05 p.m.
(2) UCLA 86, (15) UNC Asheville 53 -- Recap
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
Friday, March 17
|12:15 p.m.
(7) Michigan State 72, (10) USC 62 -- Izzo snaps whiteboard in half
|12:40 p.m.
(3) Xavier 72, (14) Kennesaw State 67 -- Recap
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|1:30 p.m.
(3) Baylor 74, (14) UC Santa Barbara 56 -- Recap
Ball Arena -- Denver
|2 p.m.
(5) Saint Mary's 63, (12) VCU 51 -- Recap
MVP Arena -- Albany
|2:45 p.m.
(2) Marquette 78, (15) Vermont 61 -- Recap
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|3:10 p.m.
(11) Pittsburgh 59, (6) Iowa State 41 -- Crooked rims doom 'Clones
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|4 p.m.
(6) Creighton 72, (11) NC State 63 -- Recap
Ball Arena -- Denver
|4:30 p.m.
(4) UConn 87, (13) Iona 63 -- Sanogo goes off in historic performance
MVP Arena -- Albany
|6:50 p.m.
(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 63, (1) Purdue 58 -- Knights make history in upset
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|7:10 p.m.
(11) Kentucky 61, (6) Providence 53 -- Recap
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|7:25 p.m.
(5) Miami 63, (12) Drake 56 -- Recap
MVP Arena -- Albany
|7:35 p.m.
(3) Gonzaga 82, (14) Grand Canyon 70 -- Recap
Ball Arena -- Denver
|9:20 p.m.
(9) FAU 66, 8) Memphis 65 -- Recap
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|9:40 p.m.
(3) Kansas State 77, (14) Montana State 65 -- Recap
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|9:55 p.m.
(4) Indiana 71, (13) Kent State 60 -- Recap
MVP Arena -- Albany
|10:05 p.m.
(6) TCU 72, (11) Arizona State 70 -- Recap
Ball Arena -- Denver
Second round
Saturday, March 18
|12:10 p.m.
(5) San Diego State 75, (13) Furman 52 -- Recap
Amway Center -- Orlando
|2:40 p.m.
(4) Tennessee 65, (5) Duke 52 -- Vols on to Sweet 16
Amway Center -- Orlando
|5:15 p.m.
(8) Arkansas 72, (1) Kansas 71 -- Arkansas shocks reigning champions
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|6:10 p.m.
(115) Princeton 78, (7) Missouri 63 -- Princeton makes first Sweet 16
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|7:10 p.m.
(1) Houston 81, (9) Auburn 64 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|7:45 p.m.
(2) Texas 71, (10) Penn State 66 -- Recap
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|8:40 p.m.
(2) UCLA 68, (7) Northwestern 63 -- Recap
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|9:40 p.m.
(1) Alabama 73, (8) Maryland 51 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
Second round
Sunday, March 19
|12:10 p.m.
(3) Xavier 84, (11) Pitt 73 -- Recap
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|2:40 p.m.
(3) Kansas St. 76, (6) Kentucky 59 -- Sweet 16 drought continues for UK
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|5:15 p.m.
(7) Michigan St. 69, (2) Marquette 60 -- Izzo back to Sweet 16
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|6:10 p.m.
(4) UConn 70, (5) Saint Mary's 55 -- Recap
MVP Arena -- Albany
|7:10 p.m.
(6) Creighton 85, (3) Baylor 76 -- Recap
Ball Arena -- Denver
|7:45 p.m.
(9) FAU 78, (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 70 -- Recap
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|8:40 p.m.
(5) Miami 85, (4) Indiana 69 -- Recap
MVP Arena -- Albany
|9:40 p.m.
(6) TCU vs. (3) Gonzaga
Ball Arena -- Denver
