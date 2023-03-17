The second full day of the 2023 NCAA Tournament gets underway at 12:15 p.m. ET when Michigan State and USC tip things off inside Nationwide Arena on Ohio State's campus. After that, it's one compelling game after another.

There are multiple conference champion vs. conference champion matchups in within an hour. First it's West Coast Conference co-champ Saint Mary's against Atlantic 10 champ VCU at 2 p.m. ET. Then it's Big East champ Marquette vs. America East champ Vermont at 2:45 p.m. ET.

At least one First Four team has made the second round in nine of the past 10 seasons. Will Pitt and/or Arizona State be the next? Jeff Capel's Panthers beat Mississippi State in Tuesday's First Four game while Bobby Hurley's Sun Devils beat Nevada in Wednesday's First Four game. Now Pitt is a 4.5-point underdog against Iowa State in a game scheduled to tip at 3:10 p.m. ET on Friday, and Arizona State is a 5.5-point underdog against TCU in a game scheduled to tip roughly seven hours later. So if the First-Four-to-the-Round-of-32 trend is going to continue, either the Panthers or the Sun Devils will have to pull an upset.

Meantime, John Calipari will be trying to win a game in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 when Kentucky plays Providence at 7:10 p.m. ET. Among the storylines is that Providence's best player, Bryce Hopkins, started his college career at Kentucky. Last season, at UK, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per game; Calipari just couldn't find him minutes. But Providence coach Ed Cooley committed to Hopkins early this season and is playing him 34.8 minutes per game. The result is Hopkins averaging a team-high 16.1 points and and team-high 8.5 rebounds while earning First Team All-Big East honors.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four.

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates, scores

First round

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Second round

Saturday, March 18

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:10 p.m. (13) Furman vs. (5) San Diego State

Amway Center -- Orlando

CBS (watch live)

2:40 p.m. (5) Duke vs. (4) Tennessee

Amway Center -- Orlando

CBS (watch live)

5:15 p.m. (8) Arkansas vs. (1) Kansas

Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines

CBS (watch live)

6:10 p.m. (15) Princeton vs. (7) Missouri

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

TNT (watch live)

7:10 p.m. (9) Auburn vs. (1) Houston

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham

TBS (watch live)

7:45 p.m. (10) Penn State vs. (2) Texas

Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines

CBS (watch live)

8:40 p.m. (7) Northwestern vs. (2) UCLA

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

TNT (watch live)

9:40 p.m. (8) Maryland vs. (1) Alabama

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham

TBS (watch live)



Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap 9:10 p.m. (11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap

Wednesday, March 15