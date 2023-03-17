The second full day of the 2023 NCAA Tournament gets underway at 12:15 p.m. ET when Michigan State and USC tip things off inside Nationwide Arena on Ohio State's campus. After that, it's one compelling game after another.
There are multiple conference champion vs. conference champion matchups in within an hour. First it's West Coast Conference co-champ Saint Mary's against Atlantic 10 champ VCU at 2 p.m. ET. Then it's Big East champ Marquette vs. America East champ Vermont at 2:45 p.m. ET.
At least one First Four team has made the second round in nine of the past 10 seasons. Will Pitt and/or Arizona State be the next? Jeff Capel's Panthers beat Mississippi State in Tuesday's First Four game while Bobby Hurley's Sun Devils beat Nevada in Wednesday's First Four game. Now Pitt is a 4.5-point underdog against Iowa State in a game scheduled to tip at 3:10 p.m. ET on Friday, and Arizona State is a 5.5-point underdog against TCU in a game scheduled to tip roughly seven hours later. So if the First-Four-to-the-Round-of-32 trend is going to continue, either the Panthers or the Sun Devils will have to pull an upset.
Meantime, John Calipari will be trying to win a game in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 when Kentucky plays Providence at 7:10 p.m. ET. Among the storylines is that Providence's best player, Bryce Hopkins, started his college career at Kentucky. Last season, at UK, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per game; Calipari just couldn't find him minutes. But Providence coach Ed Cooley committed to Hopkins early this season and is playing him 34.8 minutes per game. The result is Hopkins averaging a team-high 16.1 points and and team-high 8.5 rebounds while earning First Team All-Big East honors.
Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four.
2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates, scores
First round
Thursday, March 16
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Maryland 67, (8) West Virginia 65 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(13) Furman 68, (4) Virginia 67 -- Upset Breakdown
Amway Center -- Orlando
|truTV (watch live)
|1:40 p.m.
|(7) Missouri 76, (10) Utah State 65 -- Recap
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(1) Kansas 96, (16) Howard 68 -- Recap
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|TBS (watch live)
|2:45 p.m.
|(1) Alabama 96, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|CBS (watch live)
|3:10 p.m.
|(5) San Diego State 63, (12) Charleston 57 -- Recap
Amway Center -- Orlando
|CBS (watch live)
|4:10 p.m.
|(15) Princeton 59, (2) Arizona 55 -- Upset Breakdown
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|TNT (watch live)
|4:30 p.m.
|(8) Arkansas 73, (9) Illinois 63 -- Recap
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(9) Auburn 83, (8) Iowa 75 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(5) Duke 74, (12) Oral Roberts 51 -- Recap
Amway Center -- Orlando
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(2) Texas 81, (15) Colgate 61 -- Recap
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(7) Northwestern 75, (10) Boise State 67 -- Recap
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|truTV (watch live)
|9:20 p.m.
|(1) Houston 63, (16) Northern Kentucky 52 -- Recap
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(4) Tennessee 58, (13) Louisiana 55 -- Recap
Amway Center -- Orlando
|CBS (watch live)
|9:55 p.m.
|(10) Penn State 76, (7) Texas A&M 59 -- Recap
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|TBS (watch live)
|10:05 p.m.
|(2) UCLA 86, (15) UNC Asheville 53 -- Recap
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|truTV (watch live)
Friday, March 17
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor
Ball Arena -- Denver
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's
MVP Arena -- Albany
|TBS (watch live)
|2:45 p.m.
|(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|CBS (watch live)
|3:10 p.m.
|(11) Play-in vs. (6) Iowa State
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|truTV (watch live)
|4 p.m.
|(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton
Ball Arena -- Denver
|TNT (watch live)
|4:30 p.m.
|(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn
MVP Arena -- Albany
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(16) Play-in vs. (1) Purdue
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami
MVP Arena -- Albany
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga
Ball Arena -- Denver
|truTV (watch live)
|9:20 p.m.
|(9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis
Nationwide Arena -- Columbus
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State
Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
|CBS (watch live)
|9:55 p.m.
|(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana
MVP Arena -- Albany
|TBS (watch live)
|10:05 p.m.
|(11) Arizona State vs. (6) TCU
Ball Arena -- Denver
|truTV (watch live)
Second round
Saturday, March 18
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:10 p.m.
|(13) Furman vs. (5) San Diego State
Amway Center -- Orlando
|CBS (watch live)
|2:40 p.m.
|(5) Duke vs. (4) Tennessee
Amway Center -- Orlando
|CBS (watch live)
|5:15 p.m.
|(8) Arkansas vs. (1) Kansas
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|CBS (watch live)
|6:10 p.m.
|(15) Princeton vs. (7) Missouri
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(9) Auburn vs. (1) Houston
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|TBS (watch live)
|7:45 p.m.
|(10) Penn State vs. (2) Texas
Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines
|CBS (watch live)
|8:40 p.m.
|(7) Northwestern vs. (2) UCLA
Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(8) Maryland vs. (1) Alabama
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham
|TBS (watch live)
Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
Final Four
Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
National Championship
Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
First Four
Tuesday, March 14
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recap
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recap
Wednesday, March 15
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, (16) Texas Southern 61
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recap
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) Arizona St. 98, (11) Nevada 73
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recap