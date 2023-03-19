Eight more teams will punch tickets to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday — among them either Florida Atlantic or Fairleigh Dickinson. That fact should serve as a reminder that most of the talk on Selection Sunday about easy paths and difficult paths to the second weekend is often a waste of time because, in truth, we don't know anybody's actual path when the bracket is released.

For instance, on Selection Sunday, it looked like FAU would need to beat a No. 8 seed (Memphis) and a No. 1 seed (Purdue) to make the Sweet 16. That's a difficult path. In reality, though, after beating Memphis late Friday, all FAU now has to do to make the Sweet 16 is beat a No. 16 seed (FDU) on Sunday in a game scheduled to tip at 7:45 p.m ET. That's obviously a much easier path, at least on paper, evidence being that the Owls are listed as 15-point favorites over Tobin Anderson's Knights.

Sunday's first game is a Round of 32 matchup between Xavier and Pitt that's scheduled to tip at 12:10 p.m. ET and ripe with storylines — most notably that Xavier's Sean Miller will be coaching against his alma mater. If the Musketeers win, Miller will be back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since guiding Arizona to the second weekend of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Miller, of course, is still in pursuit of his first Final Four appearance, but six of the 16 men coaching Sunday — specifically Kentucky's John Calipari, Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Marquette's Shaka Smart, Baylor's Scott Drew, Miami's Jim Larranaga and Gonzaga's Mark Few — have already been to the Final Four at least once. Four of those six — Calipari, Smart, Drew and Few — will be coaching as favorites on Sunday, meaning the Sweet 16 could ultimately be filled with men who have previously coached on college basketball's biggest stage and thus theoretically understand what it takes to get there.

Second round

Saturday, March 18

Sunday, March 19

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

NCAA Tournament scores, results

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap 9:10 p.m. (11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap

Wednesday, March 15

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, (16) Texas Southern 61

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap 9:10 p.m. (11) Arizona St. 98, (11) Nevada 73

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap

First round

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17