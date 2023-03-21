The Sweet 16 field in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been set after six consecutive days of March Madness action. There are more participants from outside of the traditional power structure remaining than there are No. 1 seeds, and it really does feel like things have opened up considerably even if Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed, has looked awesome and remains the betting favorite to win the national championship.

Houston is still alive too. That's the other No. 1 seed left in the bracket and the team with the second-best betting odds to win the title. That means the two schools considered the most likely to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament are both in pursuit of what would be their first championships in the sport of men's basketball.

Three of the six Big East schools that made the NCAA Tournament remain in the bracket — namely UConn, Creighton and Xavier. The only other conference with three teams left in this bracket is the SEC thanks to the presence of Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas. In total, 11 different conferences have teams in this Sweet Sixteen.

Do you like Cinderellas?

There are at least a couple still alive — most notably Princeton, which is just the fourth No. 15 seed in history to reach the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will play Creighton in the Sweet 16 of the South Regional on Friday in Louisville. If they upset the Bluejays, they will either play Alabama or San Diego State for the right to make the Final Four. The other obvious Cinderella option is FAU — but, it should be noted, that the Owls have been good all season and will enter the Sweet Sixteen with a 33-3 record following their second-round victory over Fairleigh Dickinson.

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:30 p.m. (7) Michigan St. vs. (3) Kansas St.

Madison Square Garden -- New York

TBS (watch live)

7:15 p.m. (8) Arkansas vs. (4) UConn

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

CBS (watch live)

9 p.m. (9) Florida Atlantic vs. (4) Tennessee

Madison Square Garden -- New York

TBS (watch live)

9:45 p.m. (3) Gonzaga vs. (2) UCLA

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

CBS (watch live)



Friday, March 24

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:30 p.m. (5) San Diego St. vs. (1) Alabama

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville TBS (watch live)

7:15 p.m. (5) Miami vs. (1) Houston

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City

CBS (watch live)

9 p.m.

(15) Princeton vs. (6) Creighton

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

TBS (watch live)

9:45 p.m.

(3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City

CBS (watch live)







Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Tuesday, March 26 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville



Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

NCAA Tournament scores, results

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Texas A&M-CC 75, (16) SE Missouri St. 71

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap 9:10 p.m. (11) Pitt 60, (11) Mississippi State 59

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap

Wednesday, March 15

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, (16) Texas Southern 61

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap 9:10 p.m. (11) Arizona St. 98, (11) Nevada 73

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recap

Thursday, March 16

Saturday, March 18

