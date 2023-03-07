CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced the broadcast teams for the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, and the coverage will feature some new voices in visible roles. Notably, longtime NBA coach and current TNT television analyst Stan Van Gundy will serve as an analyst for game action.

Van Gundy, 63, will work with play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, fellow analyst Dan Bonner and reporter Lauren Shehadi as part of a broadcast team for the tournament's first two weekends. Though best known for his time as coach of the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans, Van Gundy also served as coach at Wisconsin for the 1994-95 season and was an assistant for the Badgers for two seasons before that. Van Gundy also has assistant coaching stints at Vermont and Fordham under his belt.

In addition to Van Gundy's role, viewers will also see former Villanova coach Jay Wright as an NCAA Tournament studio analyst for the first time. Those who have been watching CBS college basketball coverage throughout the regular season have seen Wright in his new role already, but this will be his first Big Dance in the studio since his 21-year run with the Wildcats that featured two national titles.

This NCAA Tournament will also mark the last for an icon of the event's TV coverage as lead play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz steps away from his college basketball broadcasting role after calling his 32nd Final Four. Nantz will remain with CBS for coverage of golf and the NFL but is handing off his college basketball role to Ian Eagle, who will be the Final Four play-by-play voice starting in 2024.

All the action gets started with the First Four next Tuesday on truTV with the broadcast team of Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson and Jon Rothstein calling the games from Dayton, Ohio.

2023 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn*

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi*

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

* - Regional Weekend Announce Teams