No. 11 seed NC State completed a shocking run to the 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four when it beat No. 4 seed Duke in the Elite Eight, extending its winning streak to nine games. The Wolfpack won five games in five days to win the ACC Tournament, and their momentum has continued with four wins in the Big Dance to get them to Phoenix. They are facing No. 1 seed Purdue in the first game on Saturday at State Farm Arena (6:09 p.m. ET), with the Boilermakers listed as 8.5-point favorites in the latest 2024 NCAA Tournament odds. Which team should you back with your 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket picks?

The other semifinal features top overall seed UConn squaring off against No. 4 seed Alabama at 8:49 p.m. ET. UConn is an 11.5-point favorite on the college basketball odds board, as the Huskies try to stay on track for a second straight national championship. SportsLine's team of experts have teamed up to give you college basketball betting advice and Final Four score predictions needed to make the best 2024 NCAA Tournament picks possible.

Their team of experts includes Thomas Casale (22-4-1 CBB run) and Bruce Marshall (49-32-1). Casale's college basketball picks on SportsLine are 305-179-7 (63%) over the last three seasons. He also is on a 22-4-1 roll on his last 27 against-the-spread picks for a profit of $1,743 for $100 bettors. Marshall has netted $1,390 for $100 bettors across his last 82 picks.

One of the 2024 Final Four score projections is from Thomas Casale, who is 305-179-7 (63%) in his college basketball picks over the last three seasons. He is predicting top overall seed UConn beats No. 4 seed Alabama, 88-74.

The Huskies improved to 11-0 in neutral-site games this season when they cruised to a 77-52 win over No. 3 seed Illinois in the Elite Eight, using a 30-0 run in the second half to take complete control of the contest. They crushed last year's runner-up, San Diego State, by 30 points in the Sweet 16, and have not been tested so far in this year's tournament. In fact, they have won 10 straight NCAA Tournament games by at least 13 points, suffocating opponents with an elite defense and an elite offense.

Alabama has struggled defensively throughout the season, which led to a 2-7 record in nine games against ranked opponents. The Crimson Tide have one of the top offenses in the country, but that will not enough to keep pace with the Huskies. Casale knows UConn's roster is loaded with future NBA players, which is why he is taking the Huskies to pull away with a double-digit win.

"Alabama's leaky defense has been just good enough to get by North Carolina and Clemson, but the Tide still allowed 169 points in those two games," Casale told SportsLine. "If UConn scores 80+ they will be tough to beat, and the Huskies should reach that mark easily. Alabama has an elite offense, but the Huskies have an elite offense and defense. That will be the difference." See the rest of the experts' college basketball score projections here.

2024 Final Four odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Saturday, April 6

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 11 NC State (+8.5, 146)

6:09 p.m. ET

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 4 Alabama (+11.5, 161.5)

8:49 p.m. ET