The UConn Huskies are back in the Final Four for the second straight year after winning the national championship in 2023. However, the other three teams in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four are snapping long droughts or have made it for the first time. Alabama will make its first-ever appearance in the Final Four, while Purdue (1980) and NC State (1983) are breaking droughts over 20 years old. NC State and Purdue will collide in the first 2024 Final Four matchup on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET. According to the latest 2024 NCAA Tournament odds, the Boilermakers are favored by nine.

The other semifinal features top overall seed UConn squaring off against No. 4 seed Alabama at 8:49 p.m. ET. UConn is an 11.5-point favorite on the college basketball odds board, as the Huskies try to stay on track for a second straight national championship. SportsLine's experts have teamed up to give you college basketball betting advice and Final Four score predictions needed to make the best 2024 NCAA Tournament picks possible.

Their team of experts includes Thomas Casale (22-4-1 CBB run) and Bruce Marshall (49-32-1). Casale's college basketball picks on SportsLine are 305-179-7 (63%) over the last three seasons. He also is on a 22-4-1 roll on his last 27 against-the-spread picks for a profit of $1,743 for $100 bettors. Marshall has netted $1,390 for $100 bettors across his last 82 picks.

Top 2024 Final Four predictions

One of the 2024 Final Four score projections is from Thomas Casale, who is 305-179-7 (63%) in his college basketball picks over the last three seasons. He is predicting top overall seed UConn beats No. 4 seed Alabama, 88-74.

The Huskies have been cruising through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, winning every game by at least 17 points. UConn has been able to secure those comfortable victories thanks to their impeccable defense. The Huskies are giving up just 53.5 points per game in the NCAA Tournament 2024.

Offensively, UConn is scoring 81.25 points per game in the NCAA Tournament behind the brilliance of Cam Spencer. The senior guard is averaging 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in the NCAA Tournament. He's knocking down 47.6% of his field goals and 38.9% of his 3-point attempts in the Big Dance and now will face a Crimson Tide defense that is giving up 88.7 points per game over their last seven contests.

"Alabama's leaky defense has been just good enough to get by North Carolina and Clemson, but the Tide still allowed 169 points in those two games," Casale told SportsLine. "If UConn scores 80+ they will be tough to beat, and the Huskies should reach that mark easily. Alabama has an elite offense, but the Huskies have an elite offense and defense. That will be the difference." See the rest of the experts' college basketball score projections here.

2024 Final Four odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Saturday, April 6

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 11 NC State (+9, 146)

6:09 p.m. ET

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 4 Alabama (+11.5, 161.5)

8:49 p.m. ET