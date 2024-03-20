The Colorado Buffaloes (24-10) and the Boise State Broncos (22-10) are set to battle it out in the 2024 First Four in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday. The winner will be the No. 10 seed in the South Region and will take on the No. 7 seed Florida Gators in the first round on Friday. The Buffs closed out the season strong, winning eight straight games before losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game. The Broncos finished in a tie for second place in the regular season Mountain West standings, but were upset by New Mexico in the conference tournament quarterfinal round. CU is 16-17-1 and Boise State is 17-12-1 against the spread this season.

Tipoff from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET. The Buffs are 3-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. Colorado odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Colorado vs. Boise State:

Colorado vs. Boise State point spread: Colorado -3

Colorado vs. Boise State over/under total points: 143.5

Colorado vs. Boise State money line: Colorado -165, Boise State +138

CU: KJ Simpson leads the Buffs in scoring at 19.6 points per game.

BSU: The Broncos rank 18th in the country in strength of schedule.

Why Colorado can cover

Based on pure talent alone, the Buffs should be seeded much higher than they are. Tad Boyle has a pair of future NBA players on his roster in point guard KJ Simpson and freshman forward Cody Williams, and veteran forward Tristan da Silva is an extremely athletic wing who can play inside and out. CU played excellent basketball down the stretch, putting together an eight-game winning streak before losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game.

Simpson, a 6-foot-2 junior, leads the team in scoring (19.6 ppg) and assists (4.9) to go with 5.7 rebounds per game. Williams, a 6-foot-8 wing and future NBA lottery pick, is back from an ankle injury that slowed him down during the Pac-12 Tournament and averages 12.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Da Silva averages 15.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Buffs. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Boise State can cover

Boise State is another Mountain West team that feels like it was disrespected by the Selection Committee. The Broncos put together an impressive regular season resume en route to earning their third straight NCAA Tournament bid. Leon Rice's team finished in a tie for second place in the Mountain West during the regular season, before being upset by eventual champion New Mexico in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament.

The Broncos enter March Madness ranked 26th in the country in NET after played the 18th-most difficult schedule in college basketball. BSU has four players averaging 12.5 points or more per game, and it is one of the most efficient offensive teams in the March Madness field. Forwards O'Mar Stanley (13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds) and Tyson Degenhart (17.0 points, 6.2 rebounds) lead the way for the Broncos. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

