After a fantastic Saturday at the Final Four, there will be another exciting game in Phoenix before Monday's NCAA Tournament Championship Game. The third annual HBCU All-Star Game is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. ET at Global Credit Union Arena on the campus of Grant Canyon. The game will be televised on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
The game will pit Team Rick Mahorn against Team Ben Wallace, paying tribute to two of the top all-time HBCU basketball players. The rosters will be comprised of the top senior players from several of the country's top HBCU programs.
Team Rick Mahorn is coached by North Carolina Central's LeVelle Moton and Clark Atlanta's Alfred Jordan. The team is comprised of members from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Independent All-Stars from Tennessee State and Hampton
Team Ben Wallace is coached by Texas Southern's Johnny Jones and Lincoln's Jason Armstrong. The team features players from the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Watch HBCU All-Star Game
Date: Sunday, April 7 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix
TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
Team Rick Mahorn
|NAME
|POSITION
|INSTITUTION
|CONFERENCE
|Fred Cleveland Jr.
|PG
|North Carolina Central
|MEAC
|Chris Martin
|PG
|Clark Atlanta
|SIAC
|Raquan Brown
|SG
|South Carolina State
|MEAC
|Ja'Darius Harris
|SG
|North Carolina Central
|MEAC
|Christian Brown
|SG
|Tennessee State
|Independent All-Star
|Allen Betrand
|SG
|Norfolk State
|MEAC
|Asanti Price
|SG
|Benedict
|SIAC
|Christian Wells
|SF
|LeMoyne-Owen
|SIAC
|Tedrick Wilcox Jr.
|SF
|Hampton
|Independent All-Star
|Seth Towns
|SF/PF
|Howard
|MEAC
|Jordan Simpson
|PF/C
|Albany State
|SIAC
|Jason Jitoboh
|C
|Tennessee State
|Independent All-Star
Team Ben Wallace
|NAME
|POSITION
|INSTITUTION
|CONFERENCE
|PJ Henry
|PG
|Texas Southern
|SWAC
|Dhashon Dyson
|CG
|Bethune-Cookman
|SWAC
|Brandon Davis
|CG
|Southern
|SWAC
|Rashad Williams
|SG
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|SWAC
|Tra'Michael Moton
|SG
|Grambling State
|SWAC
|Jaylen Alston
|SF
|Winston-Salem State
|CIAA
|Tre Richardson
|SF
|Elizabeth City State
|CIAA
|Charles Smith
|SG
|Prairie View A&M
|SWAC
|Rayquan Brown
|SG
|Mississippi Valley State
|SWAC
|Jordan O'Neal
|PF
|Jackson State
|SWAC
|Jeremiah Kendall
|PF
|Alcorn State
|SWAC
|Jourdan Smith
|PF
|Grambling State
|SWAC