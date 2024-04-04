hbcu-a-s-on-cbs-thumbnail.jpg

After a fantastic Saturday at the Final Four, there will be another exciting game in Phoenix before Monday's NCAA Tournament Championship Game. The third annual HBCU All-Star Game is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. ET at Global Credit Union Arena on the campus of Grant Canyon. The game will be televised on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The game will pit Team Rick Mahorn against Team Ben Wallace, paying tribute to two of the top all-time HBCU basketball players. The rosters will be comprised of the top senior players from several of the country's top HBCU programs.

Team Rick Mahorn is coached by North Carolina Central's LeVelle Moton and Clark Atlanta's Alfred Jordan. The team is comprised of  members from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Independent All-Stars from Tennessee State and Hampton

Team Ben Wallace is coached by Texas Southern's Johnny Jones and Lincoln's Jason Armstrong. The team features players from the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Watch HBCU All-Star Game

Date: Sunday, April 7 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix
TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ 

Team Rick Mahorn

NAME POSITION INSTITUTION CONFERENCE
Fred Cleveland Jr.PGNorth Carolina CentralMEAC
Chris MartinPGClark AtlantaSIAC
Raquan BrownSGSouth Carolina StateMEAC
Ja'Darius HarrisSGNorth Carolina CentralMEAC
Christian BrownSGTennessee StateIndependent All-Star
Allen BetrandSGNorfolk StateMEAC
Asanti PriceSGBenedictSIAC
Christian WellsSFLeMoyne-OwenSIAC
Tedrick Wilcox Jr.SFHamptonIndependent All-Star
Seth TownsSF/PFHowardMEAC
Jordan SimpsonPF/CAlbany StateSIAC
Jason JitobohCTennessee StateIndependent All-Star

Team Ben Wallace

NAME POSITION INSTITUTION CONFERENCE
PJ HenryPGTexas SouthernSWAC
Dhashon DysonCGBethune-CookmanSWAC
Brandon DavisCGSouthernSWAC
Rashad WilliamsSGArkansas-Pine BluffSWAC
Tra'Michael MotonSGGrambling StateSWAC
Jaylen AlstonSFWinston-Salem StateCIAA
Tre RichardsonSFElizabeth City StateCIAA
Charles SmithSGPrairie View A&MSWAC
Rayquan BrownSGMississippi Valley StateSWAC
Jordan O'NealPFJackson StateSWAC
Jeremiah KendallPFAlcorn StateSWAC
Jourdan SmithPFGrambling StateSWAC