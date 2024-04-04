After a fantastic Saturday at the Final Four, there will be another exciting game in Phoenix before Monday's NCAA Tournament Championship Game. The third annual HBCU All-Star Game is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. ET at Global Credit Union Arena on the campus of Grant Canyon. The game will be televised on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The game will pit Team Rick Mahorn against Team Ben Wallace, paying tribute to two of the top all-time HBCU basketball players. The rosters will be comprised of the top senior players from several of the country's top HBCU programs.

Team Rick Mahorn is coached by North Carolina Central's LeVelle Moton and Clark Atlanta's Alfred Jordan. The team is comprised of members from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Independent All-Stars from Tennessee State and Hampton

Team Ben Wallace is coached by Texas Southern's Johnny Jones and Lincoln's Jason Armstrong. The team features players from the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Watch HBCU All-Star Game

Date: Sunday, April 7 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Team Rick Mahorn

NAME POSITION INSTITUTION CONFERENCE Fred Cleveland Jr. PG North Carolina Central MEAC Chris Martin PG Clark Atlanta SIAC Raquan Brown SG South Carolina State MEAC Ja'Darius Harris SG North Carolina Central MEAC Christian Brown SG Tennessee State Independent All-Star Allen Betrand SG Norfolk State MEAC Asanti Price SG Benedict SIAC Christian Wells SF LeMoyne-Owen SIAC Tedrick Wilcox Jr. SF Hampton Independent All-Star Seth Towns SF/PF Howard MEAC Jordan Simpson PF/C Albany State SIAC Jason Jitoboh C Tennessee State Independent All-Star

Team Ben Wallace

NAME POSITION INSTITUTION CONFERENCE PJ Henry PG Texas Southern SWAC Dhashon Dyson CG Bethune-Cookman SWAC Brandon Davis CG Southern SWAC Rashad Williams SG Arkansas-Pine Bluff SWAC Tra'Michael Moton SG Grambling State SWAC Jaylen Alston SF Winston-Salem State CIAA Tre Richardson SF Elizabeth City State CIAA Charles Smith SG Prairie View A&M SWAC Rayquan Brown SG Mississippi Valley State SWAC Jordan O'Neal PF Jackson State SWAC Jeremiah Kendall PF Alcorn State SWAC Jourdan Smith PF Grambling State SWAC



