The third annual HBCU All-Star game delivered numerous highlights and standout individual performances on Sunday in Phoenix as the two teams representing the nation's best players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities put on a show in a high-scoring affair. Team Ben Wallace overcame an 11-point first half deficit to defeat Team Rick Mahorn 108-97.

Team Wallace's Dhashon Dyson scored a team-high 19 points and was named MVP of the game. Jaylen Alston scored 16 points and Jeremiah Kendall added 14 in the comeback win. In total, six players from Team Wallace finished in double figures.

Team Wallace was coached by Texas Southern's Johnny Jones and Lincoln's Jason Armstrong. The team featured players from the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

"Real excited for these young men," Jones told CBS on the postgame broadcast. "I thought both teams played extremely hard. I thought it was a great show for the fans. I thought our guys did a much better job of sharing the basketball in the second half and locking in on the defensive end. ... that was a big difference in this game."

Team Mahorn's Christian Brown scored 21 points and Fred Cleveland Jr. added 20. Team Mahorn was coached by North Carolina Central's LeVelle Moton and Clark Atlanta's Alfred Jordan. The team was comprised of members from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Independent All-Stars from Tennessee State and Hampton.

Team Mahorn and Team Wallace combined to shoot 30 of 88 from distance. Cleveland knocked down a game-high six 3-pointers.