No. 3 seed Morehead State outlasted No. 1 seed Little Rock 69-55 in the Ohio Valley Tournament title game Saturday to claim the first automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Eagles also went dancing in 2021 at the beginning of what is now a streak of four straight seasons with 20 or more wins under coach Preston Spradlin. Riley Minix led the way for Morehead State with 26 points while Drew Thelwell added 21.

Little Rock wasn't the only No. 1 seed to meet its demise Saturday. Top-seeded Central Connecticut State bowed out of the NEC Tournament with a 66-56 loss to No. 6 seed Wagner in the semifinals. In the Big South, No. 1 seed High Point found itself on the wrong end of second-half rally from No. 5 seed Longwood, falling 80-79 in overtime to the Lancers.

Three more NCAA Tournament bids will be awarded Sunday as the ASUN, Big South and Missouri Valley crown their tournament champions. No. 2 seed Stetson is hosting No. 4 seed Austin Peay in the ASUN title game, while No. 2 seed UNC Asheville is taking on No. 5 seed Longwood for the Big South crown.

The headliner of Sunday's action will be in the Missouri Valley Tournament, where No. 1 seed Indiana State is battling No. 2 seed Drake for a title after the two split their regular-season series. Also in Sunday's action: the Patriot League and SoCon will be winnowing their fields from four to two in semifinal action while the Big Sky, CAA and Summit each play quarterfinal games.

As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.

Saturday's conference tournament scoreboard

2024 conference tournament schedules, champions

All times ET

