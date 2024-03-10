No. 3 seed Morehead State outlasted No. 1 seed Little Rock 69-55 in the Ohio Valley Tournament title game Saturday to claim the first automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Eagles also went dancing in 2021 at the beginning of what is now a streak of four straight seasons with 20 or more wins under coach Preston Spradlin. Riley Minix led the way for Morehead State with 26 points while Drew Thelwell added 21.
Little Rock wasn't the only No. 1 seed to meet its demise Saturday. Top-seeded Central Connecticut State bowed out of the NEC Tournament with a 66-56 loss to No. 6 seed Wagner in the semifinals. In the Big South, No. 1 seed High Point found itself on the wrong end of second-half rally from No. 5 seed Longwood, falling 80-79 in overtime to the Lancers.
Three more NCAA Tournament bids will be awarded Sunday as the ASUN, Big South and Missouri Valley crown their tournament champions. No. 2 seed Stetson is hosting No. 4 seed Austin Peay in the ASUN title game, while No. 2 seed UNC Asheville is taking on No. 5 seed Longwood for the Big South crown.
The headliner of Sunday's action will be in the Missouri Valley Tournament, where No. 1 seed Indiana State is battling No. 2 seed Drake for a title after the two split their regular-season series. Also in Sunday's action: the Patriot League and SoCon will be winnowing their fields from four to two in semifinal action while the Big Sky, CAA and Summit each play quarterfinal games.
As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.
Saturday's conference tournament scoreboard
- America East: First round
- Big Sky: First round
- Big South: Semifinals
- Coastal: Second round
- Missouri Valley: Semifinals
- NEC: Semifinals
- Ohio Valley: Championship -- (3) Morehead State 69, (1) Little Rock 55
- SoCon: Quarterfinals
- Summit: Quarterfinals
- Sun Belt: Quarterfinals
- WCC: Third round
2024 conference tournament schedules, champions
All times ET
|Conference
|City
|Dates
|Final (TV) / Champion
|ACC
|Washington D.C.
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|America East
|Campus Sites
|March 9, 12, 16
|Saturday, March 16
11 a.m. (ESPN2)
|American
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|ASUN
|Campus Sites
|March 4-5, 7, 10
|Sunday, March 10
2 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Atlantic 10
|Brooklyn
|March 12-14, 16-17
|Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (CBS)
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 12-16
|Saturday. March 16
6 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big East
|New York City
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
6:30 p.m. (Fox)
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 9, 10-13
|Wednesday, March 13
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Big South
|High Point, North Carolina
|March 6, 8-10
|Sunday, March 10
Noon (ESPN2)
|Big Ten
|Minneapolis
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
3:30 p.m. (CBS)
|Big West
|Henderson, Nevada
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Coastal Athletic
|Washington, D.C.
|March 8-12
|Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Conference USA
|Huntsville, Alabama
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Horizon League
|Campus sites | Indianapolis
|March 5, 7, 11-12
|Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Ivy
|New York City
|March 16-17
|Sunday, March 17
12 p.m. (ESPN2)
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 14-16
|Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Virginia
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
1 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 7-10
|Sunday, March 10
2 p.m. (CBS)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
6 p.m. (CBS)
|Northeast
|Campus Sites
|March 6, 9, 12
|Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Indiana
|March 6-9
|Morehead State
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
9 p.m. (Fox)
|Patriot
|Campus Sites
|March 5, 7, 10, 13
|Wednesday, March 13
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (ESPN)
|Southern
|Asheville, North Carolina
|March 8-11
|Monday, March 11
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Southland
|Lake Charles, Louisiana
|March 10-13
|Wednesday, March 13
5 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|March 8-12
|Tuesday, March 12
9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Florida
|March 5, 7, 9, 10-11
|Monday, March 11
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Alabama
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|WCC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-9, 11-12
|Tuesday, March 12
9 p.m. (ESPN)
Who wins every college basketball game today, and which favorites should be on upset alert? Visit SportsLine now to get picks and predictions for every college basketball game, all from a model that simulates every game 10,000 times.