Postseason action remained in high gear around college basketball on Thursday with each of the major conferences in action and a handful of mid-major leagues duking it out for automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. With Selection Sunday just days away, the stakes are high around the sport as teams seek to find their form as their seasons hang in the balance.
Madness invaded the MAC and Atlantic 10 Tournaments. In the A-10, No. 9 seed Saint Joseph's upset No. 1 seed Richmond 66-61 in the opening game of the postseason for the Spiders. It was a similar story in the MAC, where No. 8 seed Kent State toppled No.1 seed Toledo 67-59. Those outcomes have opened the door for potential surprise teams to secure NCAA Tournament bids.
One of the expected top contenders for the AAC Tournament title also fell as No. 5 seed Memphis lost 71-65 to No. 12 seed Wichita State, ending the Tigers' hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament.
More conference tournament action is on tap for Friday around college basketball. In addition to the power conferences, several other leagues are getting deep into their tournaments with automatic bids to the Big Dance on the line. The Big West, Conference USA, MAAC, MAC, MEAC, SWAC and WAC will all be in semifinal action.
Teams like No. 7 seed Middle Tennessee, which is still alive in the Conference USA Tournament, have the chances to pull major surprises and take one more step toward hearing their names called on Selection Sunday.
As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.
Tournaments in action Thursday
- AAC: Second round
- ACC: Quarterfinals LIVE updates
- Atlantic 10: Quarterfinals
- Big East: Quarterfinals LIVE updates
- Big 12: Quarterfinals LIVE updates
- Big West: Second round
- Big Ten: Second round LIVE updates
- Conference USA: Quarterfinals
- MAAC: Quarterfinals
- MAC: First round
- MEAC: Quarterfinals
- Mountain West: Quarterfinals LIVE updates
- Pac-12: Quarterfinals LIVE updates
- SEC: Second round LIVE updates
- SWAC: Quarterfinals
- WAC: Second round
2024 conference tournament schedules, champions
All times ET
|Conference
|City
|Dates
|Final (TV) / Champion
|ACC
|Washington D.C.
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|America East
|Campus Sites
|March 9, 12, 16
|Saturday, March 16
11 a.m. (ESPN2)
|American
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|ASUN
|Campus Sites
|March 4-5, 7, 10
|Stetson (22-12)
|Atlantic 10
|Brooklyn
|March 12-14, 16-17
|Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (CBS)
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 12-16
|Saturday. March 16
6 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big East
|New York City
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
6:30 p.m. (Fox)
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 9, 10-13
|Montana State (17-17)
|Big South
|High Point, North Carolina
|March 6, 8-10
|Longwood (21-13)
|Big Ten
|Minneapolis
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
3:30 p.m. (CBS)
|Big West
|Henderson, Nevada
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Coastal Athletic
|Washington, D.C.
|March 8-12
|Charleston (27-7)
|Conference USA
|Huntsville, Alabama
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Horizon League
|Campus sites | Indianapolis
|March 5, 7, 11-12
|Oakland (23-11)
|Ivy
|New York City
|March 16-17
|Sunday, March 17
12 p.m. (ESPN2)
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 14-16
|Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Virginia
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
1 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 7-10
|Drake (28-6)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
6 p.m. (CBS)
|Northeast
|Campus Sites
|March 6, 9, 12
|Wagner (16-15)
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Indiana
|March 6-9
|Morehead State (26-8)
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
9 p.m. (Fox)
|Patriot
|Campus Sites
|March 5, 7, 10, 13
|Colgate (25-9)
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (ESPN)
|Southern
|Asheville, North Carolina
|March 8-11
|Samford (29-5)
|Southland
|Lake Charles, Louisiana
|March 10-13
|McNeese (30-3)
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|March 8-12
|South Dakota State (22-12)
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Florida
|March 5, 7, 9, 10-11
|James Madison (31-3)
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Alabama
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|WCC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-9, 11-12
|Saint Mary's (26-7)
