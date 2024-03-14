COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 14 MAC Championship - Toledo vs Kent State

Postseason action remained in high gear around college basketball on Thursday with each of the major conferences in action and a handful of mid-major leagues duking it out for automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. With Selection Sunday just days away, the stakes are high around the sport as teams seek to find their form as their seasons hang in the balance.

Madness invaded the MAC and Atlantic 10 Tournaments. In the A-10, No. 9 seed Saint Joseph's upset No. 1 seed Richmond 66-61 in the opening game of the postseason for the Spiders. It was a similar story in the MAC, where No. 8 seed Kent State toppled No.1 seed Toledo 67-59. Those outcomes have opened the door for potential surprise teams to secure NCAA Tournament bids.

One of the expected top contenders for the AAC Tournament title also fell as No. 5 seed Memphis lost 71-65 to No. 12 seed Wichita State, ending the Tigers' hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

More conference tournament action is on tap for Friday around college basketball. In addition to the power conferences, several other leagues are getting deep into their tournaments with automatic bids to the Big Dance on the line. The Big West, Conference USA, MAAC, MAC, MEAC, SWAC and WAC will all be in semifinal action.

Teams like No. 7 seed Middle Tennessee, which is still alive in the Conference USA Tournament, have the chances to pull major surprises and take one more step toward hearing their names called on Selection Sunday.

As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.  

Tournaments in action Thursday

2024 conference tournament schedules, champions

All times ET

Conference City Dates Final (TV) / Champion
ACCWashington D.C.March 12-16Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
America EastCampus SitesMarch 9, 12, 16Saturday, March 16
11 a.m. (ESPN2)
AmericanFort Worth, TexasMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
ASUNCampus SitesMarch 4-5, 7, 10 Stetson (22-12)
Atlantic 10BrooklynMarch 12-14, 16-17Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (CBS)
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 12-16Saturday. March 16
6 p.m. (ESPN)
Big EastNew York CityMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
6:30 p.m. (Fox)
Big SkyBoise, IdahoMarch 9, 10-13Montana State (17-17)
Big SouthHigh Point, North CarolinaMarch 6, 8-10 Longwood (21-13)
Big TenMinneapolisMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
3:30 p.m. (CBS)
Big WestHenderson, NevadaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Coastal AthleticWashington, D.C.March 8-12Charleston (27-7)
Conference USAHuntsville, AlabamaMarch 12-16Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Horizon LeagueCampus sites | IndianapolisMarch 5, 7, 11-12Oakland (23-11)
IvyNew York CityMarch 16-17Sunday, March 17
12 p.m. (ESPN2)
MAACAtlantic City, New JerseyMarch 12-16Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
MACClevelandMarch 14-16Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
MEACNorfolk, VirginiaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
1 p.m. (ESPN2)
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 7-10 Drake (28-6)
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
6 p.m. (CBS)
NortheastCampus SitesMarch 6, 9, 12Wagner (16-15)
Ohio ValleyEvansville, IndianaMarch 6-9 Morehead State (26-8)
Pac-12Las VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
9 p.m. (Fox)
PatriotCampus SitesMarch 5, 7, 10, 13Colgate (25-9) 
SECNashvilleMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (ESPN)
SouthernAsheville, North CarolinaMarch 8-11 Samford (29-5)
SouthlandLake Charles, LouisianaMarch 10-13McNeese (30-3)
SummitSioux Falls, South DakotaMarch 8-12South Dakota State (22-12)
Sun BeltPensacola, FloridaMarch 5, 7, 9, 10-11 James Madison (31-3)
SWACBirmingham, AlabamaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
WACLas VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
WCCLas VegasMarch 7-9, 11-12Saint Mary's (26-7)

