Postseason action remained in high gear around college basketball on Thursday with each of the major conferences in action and a handful of mid-major leagues duking it out for automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. With Selection Sunday just days away, the stakes are high around the sport as teams seek to find their form as their seasons hang in the balance.

Madness invaded the MAC and Atlantic 10 Tournaments. In the A-10, No. 9 seed Saint Joseph's upset No. 1 seed Richmond 66-61 in the opening game of the postseason for the Spiders. It was a similar story in the MAC, where No. 8 seed Kent State toppled No.1 seed Toledo 67-59. Those outcomes have opened the door for potential surprise teams to secure NCAA Tournament bids.

One of the expected top contenders for the AAC Tournament title also fell as No. 5 seed Memphis lost 71-65 to No. 12 seed Wichita State, ending the Tigers' hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

More conference tournament action is on tap for Friday around college basketball. In addition to the power conferences, several other leagues are getting deep into their tournaments with automatic bids to the Big Dance on the line. The Big West, Conference USA, MAAC, MAC, MEAC, SWAC and WAC will all be in semifinal action.

Teams like No. 7 seed Middle Tennessee, which is still alive in the Conference USA Tournament, have the chances to pull major surprises and take one more step toward hearing their names called on Selection Sunday.

As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.

Tournaments in action Thursday

2024 conference tournament schedules, champions

All times ET

