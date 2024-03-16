Automatic bids to the 2024 NCAA Tournament are up for grabs all Saturday as Selection Sunday looms with conference tournament championships at stake. A whopping 13 teams will punch their tickets on Saturday, and many of them will be aspiring Cinderellas coming from one-bid leagues.
Vermont secured its third straight NCAA Tournament bid with a 66-61 win over UMass Lowell in the America East title game to begin Saturday's action. The Catamounts are projected as a No. 13 seed for the Big Dance in Jerry Palm's Bracketology as they take a 28-6 record into Selection Sunday. Coach John Becker's squad boasts no singular star but is deep and has veterans who have been dancing before.
Howard emerged with the MEAC's automatic bid after a winning the league tournament as the No. 4 seed with a 70-67 victory over Delaware State in the title game. It will be the second straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Bison under coach Kenneth Blakeney. Prior to last season, Howard hadn't been dancing since 1992.
The Big West, Conference USA, MAAC, MAC, SWAC and WAC are among the other projected single-bid leagues that will be determining tournament champions.
As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.
Saturday's conference tournament scoreboard
America East: Championship
(1) Vermont 66, (2) UMass Lowell 61 | Recap
MEAC: Championship
(4) Howard 70, (6) Delaware State 67 | Recap
Big 12: Championship LIVE updates
(2) Iowa State vs. (1) Houston, 6 p.m. | ESPN
Mountain West: Championship LIVE updates
(6) New Mexico vs. (5) San Diego State, 6 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)
Big East: Championship LIVE updates
(3) Marquette vs. (1) UConn, 6:30 p.m. | Fox
MAC: Championship
(8) Kent State vs. (2) Akron, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
MAAC:Championship
(5) St. Peter's vs. (2) Fairfield, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
ACC: Championship LIVE updates
(10) NC State vs. (1) North Carolina, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
Conference USA: Championship
(5) UTEP vs. (3) Western Kentucky, 8:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network
Pac-12: Championship LIVE updates
(4) Oregon vs. (3) Colorado, 9 p.m. | Fox
Big West: Championship
(4) Long Beach State vs. (2) UC Davis, 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
SWAC: Championship
(3) Texas Southern vs. (1) Grambling, 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
WAC: Championship
(3) UT Arlington vs. (1) Grand Canyon, 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
OTHER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS IN ACTION
- AAC: Semifinals
- Atlantic 10: Semifinals
- Big Ten: Semifinals LIVE updates
- Ivy League: Semifinals
- SEC: Semifinals LIVE updates
2024 conference tournament schedules, champions
All times ET
|Conference
|City
|Dates
|Final (TV) / Champion
|ACC
|Washington D.C.
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|America East
|Campus Sites
|March 9, 12, 16
|Vermont (28-6)
|American
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|ASUN
|Campus Sites
|March 4-5, 7, 10
|Stetson (22-12)
|Atlantic 10
|Brooklyn
|March 12-14, 16-17
|Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (CBS)
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 12-16
|Saturday. March 16
6 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big East
|New York City
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
6:30 p.m. (Fox)
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 9, 10-13
|Montana State (17-17)
|Big South
|High Point, North Carolina
|March 6, 8-10
|Longwood (21-13)
|Big Ten
|Minneapolis
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
3:30 p.m. (CBS)
|Big West
|Henderson, Nevada
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Coastal Athletic
|Washington, D.C.
|March 8-12
|Charleston (27-7)
|Conference USA
|Huntsville, Alabama
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Horizon League
|Campus sites | Indianapolis
|March 5, 7, 11-12
|Oakland (23-11)
|Ivy
|New York City
|March 16-17
|Sunday, March 17
12 p.m. (ESPN2)
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 14-16
|Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Virginia
|March 13-16
|Howard (18-16)
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 7-10
|Drake (28-6)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
6 p.m. (CBS)
|Northeast
|Campus Sites
|March 6, 9, 12
|Wagner (16-15)
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Indiana
|March 6-9
|Morehead State (26-8)
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
9 p.m. (Fox)
|Patriot
|Campus Sites
|March 5, 7, 10, 13
|Colgate (25-9)
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (ESPN)
|Southern
|Asheville, North Carolina
|March 8-11
|Samford (29-5)
|Southland
|Lake Charles, Louisiana
|March 10-13
|McNeese (30-3)
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|March 8-12
|South Dakota State (22-12)
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Florida
|March 5, 7, 9, 10-11
|James Madison (31-3)
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Alabama
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|WCC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-9, 11-12
|Saint Mary's (26-7)
