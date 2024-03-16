Automatic bids to the 2024 NCAA Tournament are up for grabs all Saturday as Selection Sunday looms with conference tournament championships at stake. A whopping 13 teams will punch their tickets on Saturday, and many of them will be aspiring Cinderellas coming from one-bid leagues.

Vermont secured its third straight NCAA Tournament bid with a 66-61 win over UMass Lowell in the America East title game to begin Saturday's action. The Catamounts are projected as a No. 13 seed for the Big Dance in Jerry Palm's Bracketology as they take a 28-6 record into Selection Sunday. Coach John Becker's squad boasts no singular star but is deep and has veterans who have been dancing before.

Howard emerged with the MEAC's automatic bid after a winning the league tournament as the No. 4 seed with a 70-67 victory over Delaware State in the title game. It will be the second straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Bison under coach Kenneth Blakeney. Prior to last season, Howard hadn't been dancing since 1992.

The Big West, Conference USA, MAAC, MAC, SWAC and WAC are among the other projected single-bid leagues that will be determining tournament champions.

As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.

Saturday's conference tournament scoreboard

America East: Championship

(1) Vermont 66, (2) UMass Lowell 61 | Recap

MEAC: Championship

(4) Howard 70, (6) Delaware State 67 | Recap

Big 12: Championship LIVE updates

(2) Iowa State vs. (1) Houston, 6 p.m. | ESPN

Mountain West: Championship LIVE updates

(6) New Mexico vs. (5) San Diego State, 6 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Big East: Championship LIVE updates

(3) Marquette vs. (1) UConn, 6:30 p.m. | Fox

MAC: Championship

(8) Kent State vs. (2) Akron, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

MAAC:Championship

(5) St. Peter's vs. (2) Fairfield, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

ACC: Championship LIVE updates

(10) NC State vs. (1) North Carolina, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

Conference USA: Championship

(5) UTEP vs. (3) Western Kentucky, 8:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Pac-12: Championship LIVE updates

(4) Oregon vs. (3) Colorado, 9 p.m. | Fox

Big West: Championship

(4) Long Beach State vs. (2) UC Davis, 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

SWAC: Championship

(3) Texas Southern vs. (1) Grambling, 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU

WAC: Championship

(3) UT Arlington vs. (1) Grand Canyon, 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

OTHER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS IN ACTION

2024 conference tournament schedules, champions

All times ET

