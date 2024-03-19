2024 NCAA Tournament action begins in earnest Tuesday night with a First Four doubleheader that will shrink the 68-team field to 66 and then again to 64 following another doubleheader Wednesday night. The first games each evening will tip off at 6:40 p.m. ET with all four showdowns transpiring on truTV.

No. 16 seeds Wagner and Howard will meet first with the winner facing No. 1 seed North Carolina in the West Region. The next game will see No. 10 seeds Colorado State and Virginia -- two of the last four teams selected for this year's field -- battling their way into the main bracket. The winner advances into the first round to face No. 7 seed Texas on Thursday.

The First Four has been a mixed bag over the years, but generally, the games serve as a perfectly tasty appetizer to the main course that is the first round of March Madness, which begins Thursday at noon.

Let's take a look at each of the First Four games along with who our experts are predicting will not only advance to the first round but potentially cover the spread.

Odds via SportsLine consensus | All times Eastern

Tuesday, 6:40 pm. | truTV, March Madness Live: Howard opened as a 3-point favorite, but this line has gotten juiced up to 3.5 for the Bison. I'm still sticking with them and laying the points, though. They've got superior guard play and high-major talent, including Seth Towns, a former Ivy League Player of the Year enjoying a career campaign in his eighth season of college basketball. Pick: Howard -3.5



Parrish Norlander Boone Cobb Patterson ATS HOW -3 HOW -3 HOW -3 HOW -3 HOW -3 SU HOW HOW HOW HOW HOW

Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. | truTV, March Madness Live: If you were surprised by Virginia's inclusion into the NCAA Tournament, you weren't alone -- even the Cavaliers looked genuinely stunned they got in. They struggled mightily down the stretch in ACC play, and their offense has been abysmal. It's hard to see them keeping pace with CSU in this one. Pick: Colorado State -3



Parrish Norlander Boone Cobb Patterson ATS CSU -2 CSU -2 CSU -2 CSU -2 UVA +2 SU CSU CSU CSU CSU UVA

Wednesday, 6:40 pm. | truTV, March Madness Live: Grambling is dancing for the first time in school history after taking down the SWAC regular-season and tournament titles. The Tigers are 18-4 since a 2-10 start, and they are led by two standout guards in Kintavious Dozier and Tra'Michael Moton, who I think have the goods to at least keep this one within the number. Pick: Grambling +4



Parrish Norlander Boone Cobb Patterson ATS MTST -4 MTST -4 GRAM +4 GRAM +4 GRAM +4 SU MTST MTST MTST MTST GRAM

Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. | truTV, March Madness Live: Few teams enter the NCAA Tournament with better vibes and renewed optimism as Colorado, which has won seven of its last eight games thanks to finally landing on the right side of some injury luck. Coach Tad Boyle has a talented squad stacked with future NBA talent playing with a lot of confidence going into March Madness. Pick: Colorado -2.5



Parrish Norlander Boone Cobb Patterson ATS BOISE +2.5 COLO -2.5 COLO -2.5 BOISE +2.5 COLO -2.5 SU BOISE COLO COLO BOISE COLO

