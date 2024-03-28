The 2024 NCAA Tournament enters its second week with the Sweet 16 becoming an Elite Eight entering the weekend. There are four games on tap Thursday with each window separated by a half hour. Action begins at 7:09 p.m. ET and will wrap up around midnight with two No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds standing as favorites ahead of tip off.

With a more finite number of games being played between teams that have already proven themselves through the first two rounds of March Madness, the Sweet 16 should be thrilling from bell to bell. And you can take advantage of it -- not only by continuing to follow your bracket but considering to enhance your viewing experience across any or all of the four games set for Thursday night.

Our CBS Sports experts convened to provide you further insight into the Sweet 16 with picks straight up and against the spread. Our expert brackets may offer some help, too, especially if you're considering seed-line upsets.

The NCAA Tournament is all about surviving and advancing, but for those plunking down on their coach or pulling up to their desk to consume as much March Madness content as possible, which teams cover their spreads will be quite important as well. The CBS Sports team has been covering the sport extensively all season, and they are not shy with their picks for these games.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for the rest of the month as NCAA Tournament coverage continues through the end of the Final Four. Let's take a look at our expert picks as the Sweet 16 begins Thursday.

Odds via SportsLine concensus | All times Eastern

2024 NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 picks

Thursday, 7:09 p.m. | CBS, March Madness Live: Arizona's last nine victories have come by 10+ points. The Wildcats are capable of head-scratching double-digit losses (USC, Stanford), but when they win, they tend to win big. Arizona also has a rest advantage after wrapping its second-round action on Saturday afternoon. Clemson was in action Sunday night, returned quickly to South Carolina and then flew to the West Coast for the first time this season. Even a hint of jet lag on Clemson's breath can be enough for the high-powered Wildcats to make it a long night. Pick: Arizona -7 -- David Cobb



Parrish Norlander Palm Patterson Boone Cobb Spread ZONA -7 ZONA -7 ZONA -7

ZONA -7

ZONA -7 ZONA -7

Straight up ZONA ZONA ZONA ZONA ZONA ZONA



Thursday, 7:39 p.m. | TBS, March Madness Live: This is a rematch of the 2023 national championship, which UConn won 76-59. The Huskies have been even more dominant this season on their quest to repeat, and they should have no problem with the Aztecs. San Diego State has a superstar post player in Jaedon Ledee, but getting points around the rim will be a challenge against 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan. SDSU doesn't have a surplus of other offensive sources, but UConn can score in a variety of ways. Look for the Huskies to pull away. Pick: UConn -11 -- David Cobb



Parrish Norlander Palm Patterson Boone Cobb Spread UCONN -11 UCONN -11 UCONN -11 UCONN -11

UCONN -11 UCONN -11

Straight up UCONN UCONN UCONN UCONN UCONN UCONN



Thursday, 9:39 p.m. | CBS, March Madness Live: Alabama and its high-flying offense could -- and maybe will -- keep pace with North Carolina and its veteran-heavy, balanced attack. But the Tar Heels have been as consistent as any all season on defense and have the horses to go blow for blow with the mighty Crimson Tide offense. UNC just has too much firepower and balance here, so I'll lay the five with the Heels. Pick: North Carolina -5 -- Kyle Boone



Parrish Norlander Palm Patterson Boone Cobb Spread BAMA +4 UNC -4

BAMA +4 UNC -4 UNC -4 UNC -4

Straight up UNC UNC BAMA UNC UNC UNC



Thursday, 10:09 p.m. | TBS, March Madness Live: The epic clash of the nation's best offense against the nation's best defense will go the way of the bucket-getters. Iowa State's aggressive defensive pressure sometimes leaves open looks, and that's where Illinois can make them pay. The Fighting Illini have enough dangerous shooters to do that and should win an instant classic. Pick: Illinois +1.5 -- Chip Patterson



Parrish Norlander Palm Patterson Boone Cobb Spread IAST -1.5 ILL +1.5

ILL +1.5 ILL +1.5

ILL +1.5 ILL +1.5

Straight up IAST ILL ILL ILL ILL ILL

Who will win every college basketball game, and which favorites should be on upset alert? Visit SportsLine now to get picks and predictions for every college basketball game, all from a model that simulates every game 10,000 times.