The 2024 NCAA Tournament begins Tuesday, March 19 with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. That's when March Madness truly kicks into gear with 68 teams all vying to become the 2023-24 national champion. With 67 games set to be televised across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, fans will have the opportunity to keep up with all the action no matter where or when they wish to tune in.

On the call for the NCAA Tournament this year will be a number of notable voices along with some new names in visible roles. Ian Eagle steps in as the lead play-by-play announcer, becoming the new voice of the Final Four alongside Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

A longtime staple of NCAA Tournament coverage, Eagle will not be alone as someone stepping into a new role on the team. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel joins the NCAA Tournament broadcast squad for the first time as an analyst across first- and second-round action.

Of course, before the ball is tipped for the First Four, there will be jubilation and heartbreak on display during the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show, airing Sunday at 6 p.m. ET -- live on CBS. That is where all 68 teams will be unveiled with seedings, matchups and destinations set for the entire field.

Emotions will be running high for teams and fan bases across the country as those on the bubble learn whether they did enough to merit at-large inclusion to the event. CBS and TBS will lead the way televising 21 games apiece during the NCAA Tournament, while truTV and TNT will carry 13 and 12, respectively.

In addition to the March Madness Live app, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while subscribers to Max's B/R Sports Add-On can catch the remainder of the games. From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.

March Madness® is better with friends, especially when you beat them! Get your bracket pools ready now and invite your friends, family and co-workers to play.

Let's take a look at the 2024 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

2024 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*

Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Andy Katz*

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*

Lisa Byington | Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel || Lauren Shehadi

Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein



Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson || AJ Ross

Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson

2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

All times Eastern

Selection Sunday

Sunday, March 12 -- 6 p.m. (CBS)

First Four

Tuesday, March 19 & Wednesday, March 20 -- 6:40 p.m. start (truTV)

UD Arena -- Dayton

First round

Thursday, March 21 -- 12:15 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Friday, March 22 -- 12:15 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Second round

Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28 -- 7:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Friday, March 29 -- 7:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

TD Garden Arena -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles



Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 8:49 p.m. (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona