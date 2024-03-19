The 2024 NCAA Tournament officially gets underway on Tuesday when the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, starts. That's when March Madness truly kicks into gear with 68 teams all vying to become the 2023-24 national champion. With 67 games set to be televised across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, fans will have the opportunity to keep up with all the action no matter where or when they wish to tune in.
On the call for the NCAA Tournament this year will be a number of notable voices along with some new names in visible roles. Ian Eagle steps in as the lead play-by-play announcer, becoming the new voice of the Final Four alongside Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson.
A longtime staple of NCAA Tournament coverage, Eagle will not be alone as someone stepping into a new role on the team. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel joins the NCAA Tournament broadcast squad for the first time as an analyst across first- and second-round action.
Is it your year to win the bracket pool? You won't know if you don't play! Enter your March Madness® brackets today to compete with friends and for prizes!
CBS and TBS will lead the way televising 21 games apiece during the NCAA Tournament, while truTV and TNT will carry 13 and 12, respectively. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while subscribers to Max's B/R Sports Add-On can catch the remainder of the games.
From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.
Let's take a look at the 2024 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
2024 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter
* Regional Weekend announce teams
- Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*
- Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*
- Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Andy Katz*
- Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*
- Lisa Byington | Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel || Lauren Shehadi
- Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein
- Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson || AJ Ross
- Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson
2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First Four
Tuesday, March 19
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
|9:10 p.m.
|(10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
Wednesday, March 20
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
|9:10 p.m.
|(10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State
Spero Dedes // Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
First round
Thursday, March 21
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Michigan State vs. (8) Mississippi State
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(11) Duquesne vs. (6) BYU
Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(14) Akron vs. (3) Creighton
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(15) Long Beach State vs. (2) Arizona
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TBS (watch live)
|2:45 p.m.
|(16) Wagner/Howard vs. (1) North Carolina
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|3:10 p.m.
|(14) Morehead State vs. (3) Illinois
Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
|truTV (watch live)
|4 p.m.
|(11) Oregon vs. (6) South Carolina
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|TNT (watch live)
|4:30 p.m.
|(10) Nevada vs. (7) Dayton
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(10) Colorado State/Virginia vs. (7) Texas
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(14) Oakland vs. (3) Kentucky
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(12) McNeese vs. (5) Gonzaga
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(15) South Dakota State vs. (2) Iowa State
Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
|truTV (watch live)
|9:20 p.m.
|(15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Tennessee
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) NC State vs. (6) Texas Tech
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|CBS (watch live)
|9:55 p.m.
|(13) Samford vs. (4) Kansas
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|TBS (watch live)
|10:05 p.m.
|(10) Drake vs. (7) Washington State
Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
|truTV (watch live)
Friday, March 22
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Northwestern vs. (8) FAU
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego State
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel // Lauren Shehadi
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(15) Western Kentucky vs. (2) Marquette
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz
|TBS (watch live)
|2:45 p.m.
|(16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn
Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|3:10 p.m.
|(11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
|4 p.m.
|(13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel // Lauren Shehadi
|TNT (watch live)
|4:30 p.m.
|(10) Colorado/Boise State vs. (7) Florida
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(13) Vermont vs. (4) Duke
Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(16) Grambling/Montana State vs. (1) Purdue
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(13) College of Charleston vs. (4) Alabama
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel // Lauren Shehadi
|truTV (watch live)
|9:20 p.m.
|(16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin
Ian Eagle // Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|9:55 p.m.
|(9) TCU vs. (8) Utah State
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz
|TBS (watch live)
|10:05 p.m.
|(12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary's
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel // Lauren Shehadi
|truTV (watch live)
Second round
Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City
Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Friday, March 29 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Final Four
Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
National Championship
Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona