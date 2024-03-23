The first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament has come and gone, and what was once a 68-team field has been whittled down to 32 with 16 more teams set to be eliminated over the weekend. With multiple upsets already in the books, there are a variety of wonderful matchups on tap beginning Saturday.
No. 14 seed Oakland and the Jack Gohlke show return, this time facing No. 11 seed NC State, which means we're guaranteed to have a double-digit seed in the Sweet 16 for the 16th straight tournament. Saturday also offers up No. 11 seed Duquesne and No. 7 seeds Washington State and Dayton as potential Sweet 16 surprises. Who will push through?
The Big Dance continues Saturday at 12:45 ET on CBS. The men's NCAA Tournament will also air across three other networks (TBS, TNT and truTV), though all games Saturday will be spread across CBS, TBS and TNT.
One major change this year: A new voice of the Final Four. Veteran ace announcer Ian Eagle steps in as the lead play-by-play announcer, replacing the legend, Jim Nantz, who stepped away in 2023. Eagle will be alongside mainstays Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson on the top announcing team. A longtime staple of NCAA Tournament coverage, Eagle was not alone as someone stepping into a new role on the team. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel is calling his first NCAA Tournament broadcast through the second round.
CBS and TBS lead the way televising 21 games apiece during the NCAA Tournament, while truTV and TNT are carrying 13 and 12, respectively. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while subscribers to Max's B/R Sports Add-On can catch the remainder of the games.
From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.
Let's take a look at the 2024 March Madness announcing teams as well as the remaining schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
2024 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter
* Regional Weekend announce teams
- Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*
- Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*
- Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Andy Katz*
- Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*
- Lisa Byington | Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel || Lauren Shehadi
- Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein
- Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson || AJ Ross
- Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson
2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Second round
Saturday, March 23
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|3:15 p.m.
|(5) Gonzaga vs. (4) Kansas
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
|CBS (watch live)
|5:30 p.m.
|(9) Michigan State vs. (5) North Carolina
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|6:10 p.m.
|(7) Washington State vs. (2) Iowa State
Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(14) Oakland vs. (11) NC State
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
|8 p.m.
|(7) Texas vs. (2) Tennessee
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|8:40 p.m.
|(11) Duquesne vs. (3) Illinois
Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) Oregon vs. (7) Creighton
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:10 p.m.
|(10) Colorado vs. (2) Marquette
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz
|CBS (watch live)
|2:40 p.m.
|(8) Utah State vs. (1) Purdue
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz
|CBS (watch live)
|5:15 p.m.
|(12) James Madison vs. (4) Duke
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|6:10 p.m.
|(6) Clemson vs. (3) Baylor
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(12) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Alabama
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel // Lauren Shehadi
|TBS (watch live)
|7:45 p.m.
|(9) Northwestern vs. (1) UConn
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|truTV (watch live)
|8:40 p.m.
|(9) Texas A&M vs. (1) Houston
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego State
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Friday, March 29 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Final Four
Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
National Championship
Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona