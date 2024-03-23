The first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament has come and gone, and what was once a 68-team field has been whittled down to 32 with 16 more teams set to be eliminated over the weekend. With multiple upsets already in the books, there are a variety of wonderful matchups on tap beginning Saturday.

No. 14 seed Oakland and the Jack Gohlke show return, this time facing No. 11 seed NC State, which means we're guaranteed to have a double-digit seed in the Sweet 16 for the 16th straight tournament. Saturday also offers up No. 11 seed Duquesne and No. 7 seeds Washington State and Dayton as potential Sweet 16 surprises. Who will push through?

The Big Dance continues Saturday at 12:45 ET on CBS. The men's NCAA Tournament will also air across three other networks (TBS, TNT and truTV), though all games Saturday will be spread across CBS, TBS and TNT.

One major change this year: A new voice of the Final Four. Veteran ace announcer Ian Eagle steps in as the lead play-by-play announcer, replacing the legend, Jim Nantz, who stepped away in 2023. Eagle will be alongside mainstays Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson on the top announcing team. A longtime staple of NCAA Tournament coverage, Eagle was not alone as someone stepping into a new role on the team. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel is calling his first NCAA Tournament broadcast through the second round.

CBS and TBS lead the way televising 21 games apiece during the NCAA Tournament, while truTV and TNT are carrying 13 and 12, respectively. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while subscribers to Max's B/R Sports Add-On can catch the remainder of the games.

From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.

Let's take a look at the 2024 March Madness announcing teams as well as the remaining schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

2024 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter

* Regional Weekend announce teams

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*

Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Andy Katz*

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*

Lisa Byington | Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel || Lauren Shehadi

Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein



Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson || AJ Ross

Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson

2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Second round

Saturday, March 23

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 3:15 p.m. (5) Gonzaga vs. (4) Kansas

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson

CBS (watch live) 5:30 p.m. (9) Michigan State vs. (5) North Carolina

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

CBS (watch live) 6:10 p.m. (7) Washington State vs. (2) Iowa State

Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson // AJ Ross

TNT (watch live) 7:10 p.m. (14) Oakland vs. (11) NC State

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn

TBS (watch live) 8 p.m. (7) Texas vs. (2) Tennessee

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

CBS (watch live) 8:40 p.m. (11) Duquesne vs. (3) Illinois

Tom McCarthy / Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson // AJ Ross

TNT (watch live) 9:40 p.m. (11) Oregon vs. (7) Creighton

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn

TBS (watch live)

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:10 p.m. (10) Colorado vs. (2) Marquette

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz

CBS (watch live) 2:40 p.m. (8) Utah State vs. (1) Purdue

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz

CBS (watch live) 5:15 p.m. (12) James Madison vs. (4) Duke

Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live) 6:10 p.m. (6) Clemson vs. (3) Baylor

Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein

TNT (watch live) 7:10 p.m. (12) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Alabama

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel // Lauren Shehadi

TBS (watch live) 7:45 p.m. (9) Northwestern vs. (1) UConn

Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

truTV (watch live) 8:40 p.m. (9) Texas A&M vs. (1) Houston

Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein

TNT (watch live) 9:40 p.m. (13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego State

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel // Lauren Shehadi

CBS (watch live)

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Friday, March 29 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles



Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit



Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona