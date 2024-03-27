The 2024 NCAA Tournament is down to the Sweet 16. Six incredible days of college basketball -- filled with a variety of dominant victories, shocking upsets and shining moments -- are in the books with the first 36 games of March Madness leaving us only wanting more. Don't worry ... that will come soon enough.

Thursday kicks off four straight nights of the best college basketball you will see this season with the Sweet 16 covering the end of the week and the Elite Eight dominating the weekend. All games will be played across CBS and TBS, with the best in the business bringing you the action from Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas and Detroit.

All four No. 1 seeds are still alive with UConn, Purdue and North Carolina cruising through the first two rounds. Houston was dealt a much tougher go of it by Texas A&M on Sunday night but nevertheless survived and advanced to the second week of the tournament. The four No. 2 seeds are also still in the field, though Iowa State, Marquette, Tennessee and Arizona all had moments of concern in the second round.

Nevertheless, the top eight teams in the nation -- entering March Madness -- are all in the thick of it entering the second week for just the fifth time since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Once we get to the Final Four, you will notice veteran Ian Eagle stepping in as the lead play-by-play announcer, replacing the legendary Jim Nantz, who stepped away in 2023. Eagle will be alongside mainstays Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson on the top announcing team. A longtime staple of NCAA Tournament coverage, Eagle was not alone as someone stepping into a new role on the team. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel called his first NCAA Tournament broadcast during the first week.

CBS and TBS are leading the way televising 21 games apiece during the NCAA Tournament, while truTV and TNT carried 13 and 12, respectively. The Final Four will simulcast across TBS and TNT. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while subscribers to Max's B/R Sports Add-On can catch the remainder of the games.

From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.

Let's take a look at the 2024 March Madness announcing teams as well as the remaining schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

2024 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter

* Regional Weekend announce teams

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*

Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Andy Katz*

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*

Lisa Byington | Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel || Lauren Shehadi

Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein



Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson || AJ Ross

Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson

2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles (Game 1, Game 3) | TD Garden -- Boston (Game 2, Game 4)

* Tip time may be delayed if prior game at site ends late

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (6) Clemson vs. (2) Arizona

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

CBS (watch live) 7:39 p.m. (5) San Diego State vs. (1) UConn

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz

TBS (watch live) 30 minutes after Game 1 (4) Alabama vs. (1) North Carolina

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

CBS (watch live) 20 minutes after Game 2 (3) Illinois vs. (2) Iowa State

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz

TBS (watch live)

Friday, March 29

American Airlines Center -- Dallas (Game 1, Game 3) | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit (Game 2, Game 4)

* Tip time may be delayed if prior game at site ends late

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette

Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live) 7:39 p.m. (5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn

TBS (watch live) 30 minutes after Game 1 (4) Duke vs. (1) Houston

Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live) 30 minutes after Game 2 (3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn

TBS (watch live)

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles | TD Garden -- Boston



Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit



Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS / TNT)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS / TNT)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona