The 2024 NCAA Tournament is down to the Sweet 16. Six incredible days of college basketball -- filled with a variety of dominant victories, shocking upsets and shining moments -- are in the books with the first 36 games of March Madness leaving us only wanting more. Don't worry ... that will come soon enough.
Thursday kicks off four straight nights of the best college basketball you will see this season with the Sweet 16 covering the end of the week and the Elite Eight dominating the weekend. All games will be played across CBS and TBS, with the best in the business bringing you the action from Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas and Detroit.
All four No. 1 seeds are still alive with UConn, Purdue and North Carolina cruising through the first two rounds. Houston was dealt a much tougher go of it by Texas A&M on Sunday night but nevertheless survived and advanced to the second week of the tournament. The four No. 2 seeds are also still in the field, though Iowa State, Marquette, Tennessee and Arizona all had moments of concern in the second round.
Nevertheless, the top eight teams in the nation -- entering March Madness -- are all in the thick of it entering the second week for just the fifth time since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
Once we get to the Final Four, you will notice veteran Ian Eagle stepping in as the lead play-by-play announcer, replacing the legendary Jim Nantz, who stepped away in 2023. Eagle will be alongside mainstays Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson on the top announcing team. A longtime staple of NCAA Tournament coverage, Eagle was not alone as someone stepping into a new role on the team. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel called his first NCAA Tournament broadcast during the first week.
CBS and TBS are leading the way televising 21 games apiece during the NCAA Tournament, while truTV and TNT carried 13 and 12, respectively. The Final Four will simulcast across TBS and TNT. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while subscribers to Max's B/R Sports Add-On can catch the remainder of the games.
From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.
Let's take a look at the 2024 March Madness announcing teams as well as the remaining schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
2024 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter
* Regional Weekend announce teams
- Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*
- Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*
- Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Andy Katz*
- Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*
- Lisa Byington | Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel || Lauren Shehadi
- Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein
- Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson || AJ Ross
- Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson
2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 28
Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles (Game 1, Game 3) | TD Garden -- Boston (Game 2, Game 4)
* Tip time may be delayed if prior game at site ends late
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7:09 p.m.
|(6) Clemson vs. (2) Arizona
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|7:39 p.m.
|(5) San Diego State vs. (1) UConn
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz
|TBS (watch live)
|30 minutes after Game 1
|(4) Alabama vs. (1) North Carolina
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|20 minutes after Game 2
|(3) Illinois vs. (2) Iowa State
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz
|TBS (watch live)
Friday, March 29
American Airlines Center -- Dallas (Game 1, Game 3) | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit (Game 2, Game 4)
* Tip time may be delayed if prior game at site ends late
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7:09 p.m.
|(11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|7:39 p.m.
|(5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
|30 minutes after Game 1
|(4) Duke vs. (1) Houston
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|30 minutes after Game 2
|(3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles | TD Garden -- Boston
Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Final Four
Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS / TNT)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
National Championship
Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS / TNT)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona