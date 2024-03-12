CBS Sports and TNT Sports announced the March Madness live coverage schedule and announcing teams Tuesday for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Tournament action begins Tuesday, March 19, with First Four action on truTV and will continue through the national championship game on Monday, April 8 on TBS. All the madness — 67 games in total — will be televised by CBS Sports, TNT, TBS and truTV. The March Madness Live app will also serve as a one-stop shop for college basketball fans seeking to keep up with all the action.

Before the ball is tipped for the First Four, there will be jubilation and heartbreak on display during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. Airing Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, the live broadcast will be televised by CBS and reveal seedings, matchups and destinations for the 68-team field.

Emotions will be running high for teams and fan bases around the country as those on the bubble learn whether they did enough to merit at-large inclusion to the event. CBS and TBS will lead the way by televising 21 games apiece during the NCAA Tournament, while truTV and TNT will carry 13 games and 12 games, respectively.

With Jim Nantz stepping away from his role as voice of the Final Four, Ian Eagle is stepping into the role. A longtime staple of NCAA Tournament coverage, Eagle will team with Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson at this year's Final Four. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel is also joining the NCAA Tournament broadcast team as an analyst for first and second round action.

In addition to the March Madness Live app, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to see all the games televised by CBS, while subscribers to Max's B/R Sports Add-On can catch the remainder of the games. From the Selection Show all the way until "One Shining Moment'' after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.

Announcing teams

Announcers : Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery | Grant Hill | Reporter : Tracy Wolfson*

: Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery | Grant Hill | : Tracy Wolfson* Announcers : Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson | Reporter : Allie LaForce*

: Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson | : Allie LaForce* Announcers : Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner | Stan Van Gundy | Reporter : Andy Katz*

: Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner | Stan Van Gundy | : Andy Katz* Announcers : Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas | Reporter : Evan Washburn*

: Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas | : Evan Washburn* Announcers : Lisa Byington | Steve Smith | Robbie Hummel | Reporter : Lauren Shehadi

: Lisa Byington | Steve Smith | Robbie Hummel | : Lauren Shehadi Announcers : Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel | Reporter : Jon Rothstein



: Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel | : Jon Rothstein Announcers : Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli | Avery Johnson | Reporter : AJ Ross

: Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli | Avery Johnson | : AJ Ross Announcers: Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood | Reporter: Dana Jacobson

Tipoff times, TV channels

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

Dayton, Ohio

TruTv – 6:30 p.m. | 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Dayton, Ohio

TruTv – 6:30 p.m. | 9 p.m.

NCAA Tournament first round

Thursday, March 21

Charlotte, N.C. | Omaha, Neb. | Pittsburgh | Salt Lake City

CBS – Noon | 2:30 p.m. | 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.

TBS – 1:50 p.m.| 4:20 p.m. | 7:15 p.m. | 9:45 p.m.

TNT – 1:20 p.m. | 3:50 p.m. | 6:45 p.m. | 9:15 p.m.

truTV – 12:30 p.m. | 3 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Brooklyn, N.Y. | Indianapolis | Memphis, Tenn. | Spokane, Wash.

CBS – Noon | 2:30 p.m. | 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.

TBS – 1:50 p.m.| 4:20 p.m. | 7:15 p.m. | 9:45 p.m.

TNT – 1:20 p.m. | 3:50 p.m. | 6:45 p.m. | 9:15 p.m.

truTV – 12:30 p.m. | 3 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.

NCAA Tournament second round

Saturday, March 23

Charlotte, N.C. | Omaha, Neb. | Pittsburgh | Salt Lake City

CBS – Noon | 2:30 p.m. | 5 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

TBS – 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.

TNT – 6 p.m. | 8:30 p.m.

truTV – 12:30 p.m. | 3 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Brooklyn, N.Y. | Indianapolis | Memphis, Tenn. | Spokane, Wash.

CBS – Noon | 2:30 p.m. | 5 p.m.

TBS – 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.

TNT – 6 p.m. | 8:30 p.m.

truTV – 7:30 p.m.

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28

Boston | Los Angeles

CBS – 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.

TBS – 7:30 p.m. | 10 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Dallas | Detroit

CBS – 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.

TBS – 7:30 p.m. | 10 p.m.

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30

Boston | Los Angeles

TBS – 6 p.m. | 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 31 -

Dallas | Detroit

CBS – 2 p.m. | 4:55 p.m.

Final Four

Saturday, April 6

Phoenix (TBS)

TBS – 6 p.m. | 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Tournament Championship

Monday, April 8

Phoenix