CBS Sports and TNT Sports announced the March Madness live coverage schedule and announcing teams Tuesday for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
NCAA Tournament action begins Tuesday, March 19, with First Four action on truTV and will continue through the national championship game on Monday, April 8 on TBS. All the madness — 67 games in total — will be televised by CBS Sports, TNT, TBS and truTV. The March Madness Live app will also serve as a one-stop shop for college basketball fans seeking to keep up with all the action.
Before the ball is tipped for the First Four, there will be jubilation and heartbreak on display during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. Airing Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, the live broadcast will be televised by CBS and reveal seedings, matchups and destinations for the 68-team field.
Emotions will be running high for teams and fan bases around the country as those on the bubble learn whether they did enough to merit at-large inclusion to the event. CBS and TBS will lead the way by televising 21 games apiece during the NCAA Tournament, while truTV and TNT will carry 13 games and 12 games, respectively.
With Jim Nantz stepping away from his role as voice of the Final Four, Ian Eagle is stepping into the role. A longtime staple of NCAA Tournament coverage, Eagle will team with Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson at this year's Final Four. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel is also joining the NCAA Tournament broadcast team as an analyst for first and second round action.
In addition to the March Madness Live app, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to see all the games televised by CBS, while subscribers to Max's B/R Sports Add-On can catch the remainder of the games. From the Selection Show all the way until "One Shining Moment'' after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.
Announcing teams
- Announcers: Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery | Grant Hill | Reporter: Tracy Wolfson*
- Announcers: Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson | Reporter: Allie LaForce*
- Announcers: Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner | Stan Van Gundy | Reporter: Andy Katz*
- Announcers: Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas | Reporter: Evan Washburn*
- Announcers: Lisa Byington | Steve Smith | Robbie Hummel | Reporter: Lauren Shehadi
- Announcers: Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel | Reporter: Jon Rothstein
- Announcers: Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli | Avery Johnson | Reporter: AJ Ross
- Announcers: Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood | Reporter: Dana Jacobson
Tipoff times, TV channels
First Four
Tuesday, March 19
Dayton, Ohio
- TruTv – 6:30 p.m. | 9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 20
Dayton, Ohio
- TruTv – 6:30 p.m. | 9 p.m.
NCAA Tournament first round
Thursday, March 21
Charlotte, N.C. | Omaha, Neb. | Pittsburgh | Salt Lake City
- CBS – Noon | 2:30 p.m. | 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.
- TBS – 1:50 p.m.| 4:20 p.m. | 7:15 p.m. | 9:45 p.m.
- TNT – 1:20 p.m. | 3:50 p.m. | 6:45 p.m. | 9:15 p.m.
- truTV – 12:30 p.m. | 3 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.
Friday, March 22
Brooklyn, N.Y. | Indianapolis | Memphis, Tenn. | Spokane, Wash.
- CBS – Noon | 2:30 p.m. | 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.
- TBS – 1:50 p.m.| 4:20 p.m. | 7:15 p.m. | 9:45 p.m.
- TNT – 1:20 p.m. | 3:50 p.m. | 6:45 p.m. | 9:15 p.m.
- truTV – 12:30 p.m. | 3 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.
NCAA Tournament second round
Saturday, March 23
Charlotte, N.C. | Omaha, Neb. | Pittsburgh | Salt Lake City
- CBS – Noon | 2:30 p.m. | 5 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.
- TBS – 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.
- TNT – 6 p.m. | 8:30 p.m.
- truTV – 12:30 p.m. | 3 p.m. | 7:25 p.m. | 9:55 p.m.
Sunday, March 24
Brooklyn, N.Y. | Indianapolis | Memphis, Tenn. | Spokane, Wash.
- CBS – Noon | 2:30 p.m. | 5 p.m.
- TBS – 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.
- TNT – 6 p.m. | 8:30 p.m.
- truTV – 7:30 p.m.
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 28
Boston | Los Angeles
- CBS – 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.
- TBS – 7:30 p.m. | 10 p.m.
Friday, March 29
Dallas | Detroit
- CBS – 7 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.
- TBS – 7:30 p.m. | 10 p.m.
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 30
Boston | Los Angeles
- TBS – 6 p.m. | 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 31 -
Dallas | Detroit
- CBS – 2 p.m. | 4:55 p.m.
Final Four
Saturday, April 6
Phoenix (TBS)
- TBS – 6 p.m. | 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Tournament Championship
Monday, April 8
Phoenix
- TBS – 9 p.m.