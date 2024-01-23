maxpreps-cooper-flagg.jpg

The rosters for the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game was announced Tuesday and Duke signee Cooper Flagg - the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle - headlined the list. The annual showcase for the nation's top high school players will take place on April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston and will feature the future stars in the sport.

Flagg is one of two future Duke players who was selected for the prestigious event, joining five-star forward Isaiah Evans.

The SEC and ACC had the most overall selections with six, while the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 all had three. North Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky and Rutgers also  had two players each.

The top-12 players in the 247Sports recruiting rankings all made the roster, including five-star center Derik Queen, who is one of three players who have yet to pledge their college commitment. Four-star forward Bryson Tucker and four-star guard Karter Knox were the other uncommitted players who made the roster.

Due to policy, no high school team can have more than three selections in the McDonald's All-American Game, which prevented five-star forward and Georgia signee Asa Newell from being selected. Flagg, Queen and Liam McNeeley - Newell's teammates at Montverde Academy - were all chosen.

2024 McDonald's All-America Game rosters

East

NamePosHgtHigh School (Location)College
Jalil BetheaG6-4Archbishop Wood High School (PA)Miami (FL)
John BolC7-1Overtime Elite Academy (GA)Ole Miss
Isaiah EvansF6-7North Mecklenburg High School (NC)Duke
Cooper FlaggF6-9Montverde Academy (FL)Duke
Johnuel FlandG6-2Archbishop Stepinac High School (NY)Kentucky
Ian JacksonF6-4Our Saviour Lutheran School (NY)North Carolina
Liam McNeeleyF6-7Montverde Academy (FL)Indiana
Tahaad PettifordG5-10Hudson Catholic Regional High School (NJ)Auburn
Drake PowellG6-5Northwood High School (NC)North Carolina
Jayden QuaintanceF6-9Word of God Christian Academy (NC)Kentucky
Derik QueenC6-9Montverde Academy (FL)Uncommitted
Bryson TuckerF6-7Bishop O'Connell High School (VA)Uncommitted

West

NamePosHgtHigh School (Location)College
Airious BaileyF6-8McEachern High School (GA)Rutgers
Flory BidungaC6-9Kokomo High School (IN)Kansas
Carter BryantF6-8Centennial High School (CA)Arizona
Vazoumana DialloG6-3Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA)Washington
Valdez Edgecombe, Jr.G6-4Long Island Lutheran High School (NY)Baylor
Donavan FreemanF6-7IMG Academy (FL)Syracuse
Dylan HarperG6-5Don Bosco Preparatory High School (NJ)Rutgers
Richard JohnsonG6-6Link Academy (MO)Texas
Karter KnoxG6-6Overtime Elite Academy (GA)Uncommitted
Trent PerryG6-4Harvard-Westlake School (CA)USC
Derrion ReidF6-7Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA)Alabama
Aiden SherrellC6-11Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA)Alabama