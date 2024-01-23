The rosters for the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game was announced Tuesday and Duke signee Cooper Flagg - the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle - headlined the list. The annual showcase for the nation's top high school players will take place on April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston and will feature the future stars in the sport.

Flagg is one of two future Duke players who was selected for the prestigious event, joining five-star forward Isaiah Evans.

The SEC and ACC had the most overall selections with six, while the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 all had three. North Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky and Rutgers also had two players each.

The top-12 players in the 247Sports recruiting rankings all made the roster, including five-star center Derik Queen, who is one of three players who have yet to pledge their college commitment. Four-star forward Bryson Tucker and four-star guard Karter Knox were the other uncommitted players who made the roster.

Due to policy, no high school team can have more than three selections in the McDonald's All-American Game, which prevented five-star forward and Georgia signee Asa Newell from being selected. Flagg, Queen and Liam McNeeley - Newell's teammates at Montverde Academy - were all chosen.

2024 McDonald's All-America Game rosters

East

Name Pos Hgt High School (Location) College Jalil Bethea G 6-4 Archbishop Wood High School (PA) Miami (FL) John Bol C 7-1 Overtime Elite Academy (GA) Ole Miss Isaiah Evans F 6-7 North Mecklenburg High School (NC) Duke Cooper Flagg F 6-9 Montverde Academy (FL) Duke Johnuel Fland G 6-2 Archbishop Stepinac High School (NY) Kentucky Ian Jackson F 6-4 Our Saviour Lutheran School (NY) North Carolina Liam McNeeley F 6-7 Montverde Academy (FL) Indiana Tahaad Pettiford G 5-10 Hudson Catholic Regional High School (NJ) Auburn Drake Powell G 6-5 Northwood High School (NC) North Carolina Jayden Quaintance F 6-9 Word of God Christian Academy (NC) Kentucky Derik Queen C 6-9 Montverde Academy (FL) Uncommitted Bryson Tucker F 6-7 Bishop O'Connell High School (VA) Uncommitted

West