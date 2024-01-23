The rosters for the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game was announced Tuesday and Duke signee Cooper Flagg - the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle - headlined the list. The annual showcase for the nation's top high school players will take place on April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston and will feature the future stars in the sport.
Flagg is one of two future Duke players who was selected for the prestigious event, joining five-star forward Isaiah Evans.
The SEC and ACC had the most overall selections with six, while the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 all had three. North Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky and Rutgers also had two players each.
The top-12 players in the 247Sports recruiting rankings all made the roster, including five-star center Derik Queen, who is one of three players who have yet to pledge their college commitment. Four-star forward Bryson Tucker and four-star guard Karter Knox were the other uncommitted players who made the roster.
Due to policy, no high school team can have more than three selections in the McDonald's All-American Game, which prevented five-star forward and Georgia signee Asa Newell from being selected. Flagg, Queen and Liam McNeeley - Newell's teammates at Montverde Academy - were all chosen.
2024 McDonald's All-America Game rosters
East
|Name
|Pos
|Hgt
|High School (Location)
|College
|Jalil Bethea
|G
|6-4
|Archbishop Wood High School (PA)
|Miami (FL)
|John Bol
|C
|7-1
|Overtime Elite Academy (GA)
|Ole Miss
|Isaiah Evans
|F
|6-7
|North Mecklenburg High School (NC)
|Duke
|Cooper Flagg
|F
|6-9
|Montverde Academy (FL)
|Duke
|Johnuel Fland
|G
|6-2
|Archbishop Stepinac High School (NY)
|Kentucky
|Ian Jackson
|F
|6-4
|Our Saviour Lutheran School (NY)
|North Carolina
|Liam McNeeley
|F
|6-7
|Montverde Academy (FL)
|Indiana
|Tahaad Pettiford
|G
|5-10
|Hudson Catholic Regional High School (NJ)
|Auburn
|Drake Powell
|G
|6-5
|Northwood High School (NC)
|North Carolina
|Jayden Quaintance
|F
|6-9
|Word of God Christian Academy (NC)
|Kentucky
|Derik Queen
|C
|6-9
|Montverde Academy (FL)
|Uncommitted
|Bryson Tucker
|F
|6-7
|Bishop O'Connell High School (VA)
|Uncommitted
West
|Name
|Pos
|Hgt
|High School (Location)
|College
|Airious Bailey
|F
|6-8
|McEachern High School (GA)
|Rutgers
|Flory Bidunga
|C
|6-9
|Kokomo High School (IN)
|Kansas
|Carter Bryant
|F
|6-8
|Centennial High School (CA)
|Arizona
|Vazoumana Diallo
|G
|6-3
|Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA)
|Washington
|Valdez Edgecombe, Jr.
|G
|6-4
|Long Island Lutheran High School (NY)
|Baylor
|Donavan Freeman
|F
|6-7
|IMG Academy (FL)
|Syracuse
|Dylan Harper
|G
|6-5
|Don Bosco Preparatory High School (NJ)
|Rutgers
|Richard Johnson
|G
|6-6
|Link Academy (MO)
|Texas
|Karter Knox
|G
|6-6
|Overtime Elite Academy (GA)
|Uncommitted
|Trent Perry
|G
|6-4
|Harvard-Westlake School (CA)
|USC
|Derrion Reid
|F
|6-7
|Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA)
|Alabama
|Aiden Sherrell
|C
|6-11
|Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (CA)
|Alabama