Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 phenom, became the first French player to ever be picked first overall in the NBA Draft when the San Antonio Spurs selected him Thursday night. Next year, Zaccharie Risacher has a chance to become the second.

It's a reminder that basketball is truly an international sport.

Risacher is a 6-9 wing who is already a versatile defender and proven shooter despite the fact that he only turned 18 in April. He's the son of a former professional basketball player and will join the ever-growing list of NBA players with family members who were also professional athletes.

Which brings me to Bronny James.

LeBron James' oldest son is the most-famous prospect who is expected to be in the 2024 NBA Draft after spending one season playing for Andy Enfield at USC — and I'm not ruling out the possibility that he'll turn into the lottery pick some already believe him to be. But, for now, I'm projecting the younger James to go somewhere outside of the lottery, though there's always a chance a franchise could reach with the idea being that if you draft the younger James you'll then have a good opportunity to also sign his father, who just so happens to be the NBA's all-time leading scorer and somebody who is still playing at a high level deep into his 30s.

My projected lottery picks for the 2024 NBA Draft are below. The list is mostly filled with recent high school graduates and international prospects..

Never-too-early 2024 NBA Mock Draft

Order based on SportsLine projected 2024 win totals prior to 2023 NBA Draft