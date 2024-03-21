The 2024 NCAA Tournament got underway with the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday and is followed by first- and second-round games on Thursday and Friday as part of a busy opening week that will see the 68-team field quickly shrink to a Sweet 16 in the span of six days. Consider yourself warned: a bonanza is on the horizon.

As the home of March Madness, we here at CBS Sports will be tracking every game and every score as we keep you apprised of notable developments in our continuously updating live NCAA Tournament bracket with matchup analysis for every game.

And the schedule? It's hard to keep up with on that printable bracket of yours -- we get that. So, we've got you covered on that front right here with an easy-to-digest version featuring viewing information for each game broken down by region that way you can not only follow your team but those they may compete against through the duration of March Madness.

Once the games start on Tuesday, it will be updated with scores, analysis and much more all the way through the national championship.

CBS Sports will be with you all the way as you crush your bracket pool, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently.

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

All times Eastern

East

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Omaha

(11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67 | Recap

(14) Morehead State vs. (3) Illinois | 3:10 p.m., truTV

(15) South Dakota State vs. (2) Iowa State | 7:35 p.m., truTV

(10) Drake vs. (7) Washington State | 10:05 p.m., truTV

Friday -- Brooklyn

(9) Northwestern vs. (8) FAU | 12:15 p.m., CBS

(16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn | 2:45 p.m., CBS

Friday -- Spokane

(12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego State | 1:45 p.m., TNT

(13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn | 4:15 p.m., TNT

South

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53 | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Pittsburgh

(14) Oakland vs. (3) Kentucky | 7:10 p.m., CBS

(11) NC State vs. (6) Texas Tech | 9:40 p.m., CBS

Friday -- Indianapolis

(15) Western Kentucky vs. (2) Marquette | 2 p.m., TBS

(10) Colorado vs. (7) Florida | 4:30 p.m., TBS

Friday -- Memphis

(9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska | 6:50 p.m., TNT

(16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston | 9:20 p.m., TNT

Friday -- Brooklyn

(13) Vermont vs. Duke | 7:10 p.m., CBS

(12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin | 9:40 p.m., CBS

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42 | Recap

Wednesday -- Dayton

(16) Grambling 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT) | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Pittsburgh

(3) Creighton 77, (14) Akron 60 -- Recap



(11) Oregon vs. (6) South Carolina | 4 p.m., TNT

Thursday -- Charlotte

(10) Colorado State vs. (7) Texas | 6:50 p.m., TNT

(15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Tennessee | 9:20 p.m., TNT

Thursday -- Salt Lake City

(12) McNeese vs. (5) Gonzaga | 7:25 p.m., TBS

(13) Samford vs. (4) Kansas | 9:55 p.m., TBS

Friday -- Indianapolis

(16) Grambling vs. (1) Purdue | 7:25 p.m., CBS

(9) TCU vs. (8) Utah State | 9:55 p.m., TBS

West

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68 | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Charlotte

(9) Michigan State 69, (8) Mississippi State 51 | Recap

(16) Wagner vs. (1) North Carolina | 2:45 p.m., CBS

Thursday -- Salt Lake City

(15) Long Beach State vs. (2) Arizona | 2 p.m., TBS

(10) Nevada vs. (7) Dayton | 4:30 p.m., TBS

Friday -- Memphis

(14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor | 12:40 p.m., truTV

(11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson | 3:10 p.m., truTV

Friday -- Spokane

(13) College of Charleston vs. (4) Alabama | 7:35 p.m., truTV

(12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary's | 10:05 p.m., truTV

2024 NCAA Tournament schedule

Second round

Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28 -- 7:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Friday, March 29 -- 7:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

TD Garden Arena -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles



Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 8:49 p.m. (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona