After exciting games in the first and second rounds, the first week of the NCAA Tournament is in the books. The bracket started with 68 teams and has since been trimmed down to 16 as we take another step toward crowning a national champion in Glendale, Arizona on April 8.
The first round provided a handful of shocking results and upsets. No. 3 seed Kentucky bowed out early after falling to No. 14 seed Oakland, and No. 4 seed Auburn lost stunningly to No. 13 seed Yale.
The Sweet 16 begins Thursday in Los Angeles and Boston with terrific matchups in store. No. 2 seed Iowa State will face off against No. 3 seed Illinois, while No. 1 seed North Carolina takes No. 4 seed Alabama/No. 12 seed GCU out west.
Reigning national champion UConn is also in action during the opening day of the Sweet 16, and the Huskies have a date set with No. 5 seed San Diego State. The final matchup of the evening will see No. 2 seed Arizona battle No. 6 seed Clemson.
2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores
All times Eastern
East
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Omaha
- (11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67 | Recap
- (3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69 | Recap
- (2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65 | Recap
- (7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61 | Recap
Friday -- Brooklyn
Friday -- Spokane
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Omaha
Sunday -- Brooklyn
- (1) UConn 75, (9) Northwestern 58 | Recap
Sunday -- Spokane
- (13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego State | Recap
SWEET 16
Thursday, March 28 -- Boston
- (1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State, 7:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV (Watch live)
- (2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois, 30 minutes following Game 1 (Watch live)
ELITE EIGHT
Saturday, March 30 -- Boston
South
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Pittsburgh
Friday -- Indianapolis
Friday -- Memphis
Friday -- Brooklyn
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Pittsburgh
- (11) NC State 79, (14) Oakland 73 | Recap
Sunday -- Memphis
- (1) Houston 100, (9) Texas A&M 95 | Recap
Sunday -- Indianapolis
(2) Marquette 81, (10) Colorado 77 | Recap
Sunday -- Brooklyn
- (4) Duke 93, (12) James Madison 55 | Recap
SWEET 16
Friday, March 29 -- Dallas
- (11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette, 7:09 p.m. | CBS (Watch live)
- (4) Duke vs. (1) Houston, 30 minutes after Game 1 | CBS (Watch live)
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday, March 31 -- Dallas
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42 | Recap
Wednesday -- Dayton
- (16) Grambling 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT) | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Pittsburgh
Friday -- Charlotte
Friday -- Salt Lake City
Friday -- Indianapolis
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Pittsburgh
Saturday -- Salt Lake City
- (5) Gonzaga 89, (4) Kansas 68 | Recap
Sunday -- Indianapolis
- (1) Purdue 106, (8) Utah State 76 | Recap
SWEET 16
Friday, March 29 -- Dallas
- (5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue, 7:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV (Watch live)
- (2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton , 30 minutes after Game 1 | TBS/truTV (Watch live)
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday, March 31 -- Dallas
West
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday -- Dayton
- (16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68 | Recap
FIRST ROUND
Thursday -- Charlotte
Thursday -- Salt Lake City
Friday -- Memphis
Friday -- Spokane
- (4) Alabama 109, (13) College of Charleston 96 | Recap
- (12) Grand Canyon 76, (5) Saint Mary's 66 | Recap
SECOND ROUND
Saturday -- Salt Lake City
- (2) Arizona 78, (7) Dayton 68 | Recap
Saturday -- Charlotte
- (1) North Carolina 85, (9) Michigan State 69 | Recap
Sunday -- Spokane
- (4) Alabama 72, (12) Grand Canyon 61 | Recap
Sunday -- Memphis
- (6) Clemson 72, (3) Baylor 64 | Recap
SWEET 16
Friday, March 29 -- Los Angeles
- (2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson, 7:09 p.m. | CBS (Watch live)
- (1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama, 30 minutes Game 1 | CBS (Watch live)
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday, March 31 -- Los Angeles
Final Four
Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
National Championship
Monday, April 8 -- 8:49 p.m. (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona