After exciting games in the first and second rounds, the first week of the NCAA Tournament is in the books. The bracket started with 68 teams and has since been trimmed down to 16 as we take another step toward crowning a national champion in Glendale, Arizona on April 8.

The first round provided a handful of shocking results and upsets. No. 3 seed Kentucky bowed out early after falling to No. 14 seed Oakland, and No. 4 seed Auburn lost stunningly to No. 13 seed Yale.

The Sweet 16 begins Thursday in Los Angeles and Boston with terrific matchups in store. No. 2 seed Iowa State will face off against No. 3 seed Illinois, while No. 1 seed North Carolina takes No. 4 seed Alabama/No. 12 seed GCU out west.

Reigning national champion UConn is also in action during the opening day of the Sweet 16, and the Huskies have a date set with No. 5 seed San Diego State. The final matchup of the evening will see No. 2 seed Arizona battle No. 6 seed Clemson.

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

All times Eastern

East

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Omaha

(11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67 | Recap

(3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69 | Recap

(2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65 | Recap

(7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61 | Recap

Friday -- Brooklyn

(9) Northwestern 77, (8) Florida Atlantic 65, OT | Recap

(1) UConn 92, (16) Stetson 51 | Recap

Friday -- Spokane

(5) San Diego State 69, (12) UAB 65 | Recap

(13) Yale 78 (4) Auburn 76 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Omaha

(2) Iowa State 67, (7) Washington State 56 | Recap

(3) Illinois 89, (11) Duquesne 63 | Recap

Sunday -- Brooklyn

(1) UConn 75, (9) Northwestern 58 | Recap

Sunday -- Spokane

(13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego State | Recap

SWEET 16

Thursday, March 28 -- Boston

(1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State, 7:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV (Watch live)

(2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois, 30 minutes following Game 1 (Watch live)

ELITE EIGHT

Saturday, March 30 -- Boston

South

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday -- Dayton

(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53 | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Pittsburgh

(14) Oakland 80, (3) Kentucky 76 | Recap

(11) NC State 80, (6) Texas Tech 67 | Recap

Friday -- Indianapolis

(2) Marquette 87, (15) Western Kentucky 69 | Recap

(10) Colorado 102, (7) Florida 100 | Recap

Friday -- Memphis

(9) Texas A&M 98 (8) Nebraska 83 | Recap

(1) Houston 82, (16) Longwood 46 | Recap

Friday -- Brooklyn

(4) Duke 64, (13) Vermont 47 | Recap

(12) James Madison 72, (5) Wisconsin 61 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Pittsburgh

(11) NC State 79, (14) Oakland 73 | Recap

Sunday -- Memphis

(1) Houston 100, (9) Texas A&M 95 | Recap

Sunday -- Indianapolis

(2) Marquette 81, (10) Colorado 77 | Recap

Sunday -- Brooklyn

(4) Duke 93, (12) James Madison 55 | Recap

SWEET 16

Friday, March 29 -- Dallas

(11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette, 7:09 p.m. | CBS (Watch live)

(4) Duke vs. (1) Houston, 30 minutes after Game 1 | CBS (Watch live)

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday, March 31 -- Dallas

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42 | Recap

Wednesday -- Dayton

(16) Grambling 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT) | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Pittsburgh

(3) Creighton 77, (14) Akron 60 | Recap



(11) Oregon 87, (6) South Carolina 72 | Recap

Friday -- Charlotte

(7) Texas 56, (10) Colorado State 44 | Recap

(3) Tennessee 83, (15) Saint Peter's 49 | Recap

Friday -- Salt Lake City

(5) Gonzaga 86, (12) McNeese 65 | Recap

(4) Kansas 93, (13) Samford 89 | Recap

Friday -- Indianapolis

(1) Purdue 78, (16) Grambling State 50 | Recap

(8) Utah State 88, (9) TCU 72 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Pittsburgh

(2) Tennessee 62, (7) Texas 58 | Recap

(3) Creighton 86, (11) Oregon 73 (2OT) | Recap

Saturday -- Salt Lake City

(5) Gonzaga 89, (4) Kansas 68 | Recap

Sunday -- Indianapolis

(1) Purdue 106, (8) Utah State 76 | Recap

SWEET 16

Friday, March 29 -- Dallas

(5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue, 7:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV (Watch live)

(2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton , 30 minutes after Game 1 | TBS/truTV (Watch live)

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday, March 31 -- Dallas

West

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday -- Dayton

(16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68 | Recap

FIRST ROUND

Thursday -- Charlotte

(9) Michigan State 69, (8) Mississippi State 51 | Recap

(1) North Carolina 90, (16) Wagner 62| Recap

Thursday -- Salt Lake City

(2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65 | Recap

(7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60 | Recap

Friday -- Memphis

(3) Baylor 92, (14) Colgate 67 | Recap

(6) Clemson 77, (11) New Mexico 56 | Recap

Friday -- Spokane

(4) Alabama 109, (13) College of Charleston 96 | Recap

(12) Grand Canyon 76, (5) Saint Mary's 66 | Recap

SECOND ROUND

Saturday -- Salt Lake City

(2) Arizona 78, (7) Dayton 68 | Recap

Saturday -- Charlotte

(1) North Carolina 85, (9) Michigan State 69 | Recap

Sunday -- Spokane

(4) Alabama 72, (12) Grand Canyon 61 | Recap

Sunday -- Memphis

(6) Clemson 72, (3) Baylor 64 | Recap

SWEET 16

Friday, March 29 -- Los Angeles

(2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson, 7:09 p.m. | CBS (Watch live)

(1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama, 30 minutes Game 1 | CBS (Watch live)

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday, March 31 -- Los Angeles

Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 8:49 p.m. (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona