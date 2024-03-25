No. 4 seed Duke entered the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket on a two-game losing skid after falling to North Carolina in the regular season and NC State in the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils have put that skid in the past, blowing out No. 13 seed Vermont and No. 12 seed James Madison during the first weekend of the Big Dance. They will try to take down No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 on Friday in a South Region showdown. Which team should you back with your 2024 March Madness Sweet 16 picks?

The ACC is off to a strong start in the NCAA Tournament bracket 2024, going 8-1 through its first nine games. Should you continue taking ACC teams when you make your second-chance NCAA Tournament picks? Before locking in any March Madness predictions, be sure to check out the 2024 NCAA bracket picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 96% of all CBS Sports brackets so far this tournament. The model nailed 13 of the 16 teams in the Sweet 16, and all four of its Final Four teams are still in the field.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds, including calling No. 12 seed James Madison over No. 5 seed Wisconsin and No. 11 seed NC State over No. 6 seed Texas Tech this year.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2024 March Madness picks. Now, the model has simulated every possible matchup for the remainder of the 2024 NCAA Tournament and revealed its updated bracket. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 picks

One team to back in 2024 March Madness brackets: No. 1 seed UConn advances past No. 5 seed San Diego State in an East Region Sweet 16 matchup that will be played at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday. The Huskies entered the NCAA Tournament as the defending champion and this year's favorite, and they have done nothing to change that narrative through the first two rounds. They covered the spread in blowout wins over No. 16 seed Stetson and No. 9 seed Northwestern, staying on track for another championship.

Senior guard Tristen Newton had a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists against Northwestern, while sophomore center Donovan Clingan added 14 points and 14 rebounds in a double-double effort of his own. San Diego State is coming off a dominant win over No. 13 seed Yale, but the Aztecs were outmatched when they faced the Huskies in the national title game last year. UConn cruised to a 76-59 win in that contest, and SportsLine's model has the Huskies winning this game in well over 80% of the latest simulations. Get more NCAA Tournament bracket picks here.

Another team to back with your 2024 NCAA Tournament picks: No. 3 seed Illinois advances past No. 2 seed Iowa State in the other Sweet 16 matchup in the East. The Fighting Illini generated momentum heading into the Big Dance, winning three games in three days to take home the Big Ten Tournament title. They were dominant during the opening weekend of this tournament, beating No. 14 seed Morehead State and No. 11 seed Duquesne in blowout fashion.

Senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is red-hot right now, scoring at least 26 points in five consecutive games. He is averaging 23.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while senior guard Marcus Domask is adding 16.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Iowa State does not have anyone averaging more than 14 points, which is one reason why the model has Illinois advancing well over 50% of the time. Get more bracket picks here.

How to make 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

SportsLine's model also says two teams seeded No. 3 or worse make the Final Four. With the model's proven track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any 2024 March Madness bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket? And which teams seeded No. 3 or worse shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the model that is beating over 96% of bracket players this year and has called 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds.