The Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament is set — and it's not one many saw coming, even if it's likely to produce a national championship game that basically anybody could've seen coming.

UConn is in the Final Four for the second straight year, but NC State is in for the first time since 1983, and it's been since 1980 for Purdue. Alabama is in for the first time.

It's an odd collection of schools.

On paper, at least, we have mismatches in the national semifinals. Matt Painter's Boilermakers are 9.5-point favorites over Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in Saturday's first game. Dan Hurley's Huskies are 11.5-point favorites over Nate Oats' Crimson Tide in Saturday's second game. So it's possible, if not probable, that neither contest will be decided in the final minute.

As always, we'll see.

Either way, the idea that we really are just two more probable wins away from a championship game between Purdue and UConn is pretty awesome considering one of those two schools was ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll in 12 of the 20 polls that published this season. This 68-team single-elimination event doesn't often finish with the best against the best — but it just might this year.

2024 NCAA Tournament scores, schedule

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 9:20 p.m. (1) UConn vs. (1) Purdue

Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson TBS (watch live)

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recaps Game TV / Stream Recap (16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68

Condensed game Recap (10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42

Condensed game

Wednesday, March 20

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recaps Game TV / Stream Recap (16) Grambling State 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT)

Condensed game Recap

(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53

Condensed game

First round

Thursday, March 21

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Friday, March 22

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Second round

Saturday, March 23

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Sunday, March 19

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles (Game 1, Game 3) | TD Garden -- Boston (Game 2, Game 4)

* Tip time may be delayed if prior game at site ends late

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (6) Clemson 77, (2) Arizona 72

Condensed game 7:39 p.m. (1) UConn 82, (5) San Diego State 52

Condensed game 30 minutes after Game 1 (4) Alabama 89, (1) North Carolina 87 Condensed game 30 minutes after Game 2 (3) Illinois 72, (2) Iowa State 69 Condensed game

Friday, March 29

American Airlines Center -- Dallas (Game 1, Game 3) | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit (Game 2, Game 4)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (11) NC State 67, (2) Marquette 58

(Condensed game) 7:39 p.m. (1) Purdue 80, (5) Gonzaga 68

(Condensed game) 30 minutes after Game 1 (4) Duke 54, (1) Houston 51

(Condensed game) 30 minutes after Game 2 (2) Tennessee 82, (3) Creighton 75

(Condensed game)

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30

TD Garden -- Boston (Game 1) | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles (Game 2)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m. (1) UConn 77, (3) Illinois 52

(Condensed game) 8:49 p.m. (4) Alabama 89, (6) Clemson 82

(Condensed game)

Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit (Game 1) | American Airlines Center -- Dallas (Game 2)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 2:20 p.m. (1) Purdue 72, (2) Tennessee 66

(Condensed game) 5:05 p.m. (11) NC State 76, (4) Duke 64

(Condensed game)

Final Four

Saturday, April 6

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona