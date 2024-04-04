The Connecticut Huskies continue their quest toward back-to-back national titles on Saturday when they face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies (35-3) have been dominant in their run toward becoming the first back-to-back NCAA champions since Florida in 2006-07. Their 17-point win over Northwestern in the second round represents their closest margin of victory in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and they are coming off a 77-52 destruction of an Illinois team that had won 10 of its last 11 games. The Crimson Tide (25-11) have thrived behind an uptempo style. They overcame an early 13-point deficit to beat Clemson 89-82 in the Elite Eight and reach the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Alabama vs. UConn point spread: UConn -12

Alabama vs. UConn over/under total: 160.5 points

Alabama vs. UConn money line: Connecticut -750, Alabama +500

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 11-6 against the spread in non-conference games this season.

UCONN: The Huskies have won their four NCAA Tournament games by an average of 27.7 points.

Why UConn can cover

The most basic argument for why the Huskies can cover is that, for the past two seasons, they have gone 10-0 straight up and against the spread in the NCAA Tournament, and only a couple of the spread outcomes were even moderately close. Many observers expected a different story in the Elite Eight against a battle-tested Illinois club that was not only the most efficient offensive team in the country but had proven it could clamp down on defense when it mattered. The Huskies played their worst first half of basketball in the NCAA Tournament, repeatedly missing high-percentage shots and turning the ball over at an unusually high clip. They somehow managed a 28-23 lead but the game appeared headed toward a tight finish.

That is, until the Huskies came out of the locker room with renewed energy and focus, burying the Illini behind a 30-0 run that spanned both halves. Justin Harmon's layup broke the dry spell for Illinois with 12:39 left, by which time the outcome was a foregone conclusion. Sophomore center Donovan Clingan sparked the Huskies on both ends, with four of his five blocks and most of his 10 rebounds coming during that historic run. He finished with a team-high 22 points and added three steals despite playing just 22 minutes.

Why Alabama can cover

The high-powered Crimson Tide, who led the nation in scoring at 90.6 points per game, have overcome double-digit deficits in each of their past two games against battle-tested ACC opponents in North Carolina and Clemson. Many observers expected both scenarios to spell the death knell of Alabama's NCAA Tournament run, because of North Carolina's edge in big-game experience and because of Clemson's sterling combination of defense and rebounding that sparked its Elite Eight run.

Instead, Alabama showed poise and its offense flowed more freely while overcoming those second-half deficits while the opposition endured long scoring droughts. The Tide trailed Clemson 26-13 in the first half before embarking on a 23-6 spurt to take a 35-32 halftime lead. Alabama trailed once briefly in the second half before a barrage of 3-pointers from Rylan Griffen and Mark Sears helped them gradually create separation. Sears led five players in double figures with 23 points on the strength of seven 3-pointers, while reserve Jarin Stevenson added 19 points and drilled five from beyond the arc.

