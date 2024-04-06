The NC State Wolfpack have gone nearly a month without losing and hope to extend that success when they face the Purdue Boilermakers in a 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four matchup on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. The Wolfpack (26-14), who have rattled off nine victories in a row, have reached their first Final Four since 1983. The Boilermakers (33-4), who became the second team to lose to a No. 16 seed a year ago, are looking for redemption and a spot in the championship game for the first time since 1969. NC State is a two-time NCAA Tournament champion, winning titles in 1974 and 1983.

Tipoff from State Farm Stadium is scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET. Purdue has the eighth-best scoring differential in the nation at plus-14.1, while NC State is 117th at plus-4.3. The Boilermakers are 9-point favorites in the latest North Carolina State vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. Before making any Purdue vs. NC State picks, you need to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Zack Cimini.

A Las Vegas handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom, Cimini enters the Final Four as SportsLine's most profitable college basketball expert. He's 85-60-2 on his last 147 college basketball picks, returning $1,850 for $100 players. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, Cimini has set his sights on NC State vs. Purdue and just locked in his Final Four predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Purdue vs. NC State:

NC State vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -9

NC State vs. Purdue over/under: 146.5 points

NC State vs. Purdue money line: NC State +340, Purdue -441

NCST: The Wolfpack are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games

PUR: The Boilermakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games

Why Purdue can cover

Senior center Zach Edey has been on a roll, registering seven double-doubles in a row and 28 on the season. In Sunday's win over Tennessee, Edey poured in 40 points, while grabbing 16 rebounds. He had 27 points and 14 boards in an 80-68 win over Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. He had a monster game in a 78-50 first-round win over Grambling, pouring in 30 points and adding 21 rebounds, three blocks and two assists. He is averaging 25 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and two assists in 31.6 minutes of action.

Sophomore guard Braden Smith has also come up big during the NCAA Tournament. In the first-round win over Grambling, he registered a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists. He had 14 points and 15 assists with eight rebounds in the Sweet 16 against Gonzaga. He had a near double-double in the Elite Eight vs. Tennessee, scoring nine points and adding seven rebounds and seven assists. For the year, he is averaging 12.2 points, 7.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Why NC State can cover

Senior guard Casey Morsell is one of four Wolfpack players averaging double-digit scoring on the year. In 40 games, all starts, the fifth-year player is averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes. Morsell poured in 15 points and added two steals and two rebounds in a 67-58 win over Marquette in the Sweet 16. In the 79-73 overtime win over Oakland in the second round, he scored 11 points in 37 minutes of play.

Senior forward D.J. Burns has been on a tear for nearly a month. Since March 4, he has reached double-digit scoring in nine of 11 games, including four with 20 points or more. In Sunday's 76-64 win over Duke in the Elite Eight, he poured in 29 points, while adding four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He had 27 points with five rebounds and four assists against the Blue Devils on March 4. For the season, he is averaging 13 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

How to make NC State vs. Purdue picks

Cimini is leaning Under on the point total, and he also has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

