The No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 5 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs link up in a Sweet 16 battle in the Midwest Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket on Friday. Gonzaga has been picking up commanding wins thus far in the tournament. The Bulldogs won both games by 21 points, defeating Kansas 89-68 in the second round. Likewise, Purdue notched both victories by at least 28 points in the first two games. Gonzaga is in the Sweet 16 for the ninth straight NCAA Tournament, while Purdue will be making the program's 16th appearance in the Sweet 16.

Tipoff from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7:39 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Gonzaga vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5. Before you lock in any Purdue vs. Gonzaga picks or predictions, you have to see what proven college basketball expert Mike McClure has to say.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Purdue vs. Gonzaga:

Gonzaga vs. Purdue spread: Boilermakers -5.5

Gonzaga vs. Purdue over/under: 154.5 points

Gonzaga vs. Purdue money line: Boilermakers -236, Bulldogs +192

PUR: The Boilermakers are 18-16-1 against the spread this season.

GONZ: The Bulldogs are 17-16 against the spread this season.

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue has a potent and effective offense. The Boilermakers are led by senior center Zach Edey, who is a powerful presence in the frontcourt. Edey is an exceptional rim protector and owns a soft touch around the basket. He averages 24.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. In his last outing, Edey had 23 points and 14 boards.

Sophomore guard Braden Smith scans the floor well as a playmaker. Smith runs at a good pace but has a knack for scoring from all three levels when needed. The Indiana native leads the team in assists (7.3) with 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest. In the first-round win over Grambling, Smith had 11 points and 10 assists.

Why Gonzaga can cover

Junior forward Graham Ike provides Gonzaga with a bruising, downhill scoring threat in the lane. Ike has a soft touch around the lane but is relentless on the glass. He averages 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 61% from the floor. In the first-round win over McNeese, Ike had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Junior guard Nolan Hickman is a sound three-level scorer. Hickman can create with ease in isolation but will change the pace on the fly. He logs 13.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Hickman dropped 17 points, three boards and made three 3-pointers in the win over Kansas.

How to make Gonzaga vs. Purdue picks

McClure has analyzed Purdue vs. Gonzaga from every angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he also has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Purdue vs. Gonzaga, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Gonzaga vs. Purdue spread hits hard, all from the expert who entered the 2023-24 season up more than $1,200 on his college basketball picks, and find out.