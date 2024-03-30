The Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament begins Saturday — first with the East Regional final between UConn and Illinois. After that, it's the West Regional final between Alabama and Clemson.

Yes, we're getting Alabama-Clemson in Los Angeles in what sounds like a College Football Playoff game but is actually a men's basketball game designed to send the winner to what would be either school's first Final Four. Alabama upset North Carolina to get here. Clemson upset Arizona to get here. So now either an Alabama team that was 21-11 on Selection Sunday or a Clemson team that finished 11-9 in the ACC is guaranteed to be one of the four schools that advance to the Final Four.

Amazing.

Alabama-Clemson tips at 8:49 p.m. ET on TBS.

Saturday night's other game will tip roughly 160 minutes earlier, at 6:09 ET, and originate from Boston's TD Garden, where UConn will be trying to win a 10th consecutive NCAA Tournament game by at least 13 points, which illustrates just how dominant the Huskies have been over the past two postseasons. For what it's worth, they're 8.5-point favorites against Illinois after beating Stetson by 39 points in the first round, Northwestern by 17 points in the second round and San Diego State by 30 points in the Sweet 16. That's among the reasons UConn is now the clear favorite to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament, according to the betting markets.

2024 NCAA Tournament scores, schedule

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30

TD Garden -- Boston (Game 1) | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles (Game 2)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m. (3) Illinois vs. (1) UConn

TBS (watch live) 8:49 p.m. (6) Clemson vs. (4) Alabama

TBS (watch live)

Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit (Game 1) | American Airlines Center -- Dallas (Game 2)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 2:20 p.m. (1) Purdue vs. (2) Tennessee

CBS (watch live) 5:05 p.m. (4) Duke vs. (11) NC State

CBS (watch live)

Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles (Game 1, Game 3) | TD Garden -- Boston (Game 2, Game 4)

* Tip time may be delayed if prior game at site ends late

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (6) Clemson 77, (2) Arizona 72

Condensed game 7:39 p.m. (1) UConn 82, (5) San Diego State 52

Condensed game 30 minutes after Game 1 (4) Alabama 89, (1) North Carolina 87 Condensed game 30 minutes after Game 2 (3) Illinois 72, (2) Iowa State 69 Condensed game

Sweet 16

Friday, March 29

American Airlines Center -- Dallas (Game 1, Game 3) | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit (Game 2, Game 4)