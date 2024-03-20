Now that the field of 68 has been set and you have your bracket printed out, it's time to get down to the fun part of March Madness. It's the part everyone cares about and needs the most: the details on where each game will be played and at which date and time they will take place. And, of course, how to watch each game. Find that calendar and start planning your schedule accordingly.
Selection Sunday marked the first day of a three week long sprint to the finish line where we will start with 68 teams, then pare to 64, then 32 … all the way down to four and finally one.
In between there will be games played across the country at various regional sites from morning to night. If you want to get your fill of college basketball, then you'll have your chance to do that. Trust me.
The dates and sites are listed below starting of course with First Four action from Dayton, Ohio, on March 19, and culminating with the Final Four and NCAA championship game on April 6 and 8 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The road to the Final Four is a long but worthwhile one that will be here before you know it, so don't miss any of the action below.
Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV and available on March Madness Live -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four.
2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First Four
Tuesday, March 19
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Game
|TV / Stream
|Recap
|(16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68
|Recap
|(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42
Wednesday, March 20
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:40 p.m.
|(16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State
|truTV (watch live)
|9:10 p.m.
|(10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State
|truTV (watch live)
First round
Thursday, March 21
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Michigan State vs. (8) Mississippi State
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(11) Duquesne vs. (6) BYU
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(14) Akron vs. (3) Creighton
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(15) Long Beach State vs. (2) Arizona
|TBS (watch live)
|2:45 p.m.
|(16) Wagner vs. (1) North Carolina
|CBS (watch live)
|3:10 p.m.
|(14) Morehead State vs. (3) Illinois
|truTV (watch live)
|4 p.m.
|(11) Oregon vs. (6) South Carolina
|TNT (watch live)
|4:30 p.m.
|(10) Nevada vs. (7) Dayton
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(10) Colorado State vs. (7) Texas
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(14) Oakland vs. (3) Kentucky
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(12) McNeese vs. (5) Gonzaga
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(15) South Dakota State vs. (2) Iowa State
|truTV (watch live)
|9:20 p.m.
|(15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Tennessee
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) NC State vs. (6) Texas
|CBS (watch live)
|9:55 p.m.
|(13) Samford vs. (4) Kansas
|TBS (watch live)
|10:05 p.m.
|(10) Drake vs. (7) Washington State
|truTV (watch live)
Friday, March 22
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Northwestern vs. (8) FAU
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego State
|TNT (watch live)
|2 p.m.
|(15) Western Kentucky vs. (2) Marquette
|TBS (watch live)
|2:45 p.m.
|(16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn
|CBS (watch live)
|3:10 p.m.
|(11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson
|truTV (watch live)
|4 p.m.
|(13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn
|TNT (watch live)
|4:30 p.m.
|(10) Colorado/Boise State vs. (7) Florida
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(13) Vermont vs. (4) Duke
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(16) Grambling/Montana State vs. (1) Purdue
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(13) College of Charleston vs. (4) Alabama
|truTV (watch live)
|9:20 p.m.
|(16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston
|TNT (watch live)
|9:40 p.m.
|(12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin
|CBS (watch live)
|9:55 p.m.
|(9) TCU vs. (8) Utah State
|TBS (watch live)
|10:05 p.m.
|(12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary's
|truTV (watch live)
Second round
Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento
Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Friday, March 29 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Final Four
Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
National Championship
Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona