Now that the field of 68 has been set and you have your bracket printed out, it's time to get down to the fun part of March Madness. It's the part everyone cares about and needs the most: the details on where each game will be played and at which date and time they will take place. And, of course, how to watch each game. Find that calendar and start planning your schedule accordingly.

Selection Sunday marked the first day of a three week long sprint to the finish line where we will start with 68 teams, then pare to 64, then 32 … all the way down to four and finally one.

In between there will be games played across the country at various regional sites from morning to night. If you want to get your fill of college basketball, then you'll have your chance to do that. Trust me.

The dates and sites are listed below starting of course with First Four action from Dayton, Ohio, on March 19, and culminating with the Final Four and NCAA championship game on April 6 and 8 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The road to the Final Four is a long but worthwhile one that will be here before you know it, so don't miss any of the action below.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV and available on March Madness Live -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four.

2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates



First Four

Tuesday, March 19

UD Arena -- Dayton

Wednesday, March 20

UD Arena -- Dayton

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 p.m. (16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State

truTV (watch live) 9:10 p.m. (10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State

truTV (watch live)

First round

Thursday, March 21

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Friday, March 22

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Second round

Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Friday, March 29 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles



Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit



Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona