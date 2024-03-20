ncaa-march-madness-banner-logo-g.png
Now that the field of 68 has been set and you have your bracket printed out, it's time to get down to the fun part of March Madness. It's the part everyone cares about and needs the most: the details on where each game will be played and at which date and time they will take place. And, of course, how to watch each game. Find that calendar and start planning your schedule accordingly. 

Selection Sunday marked the first day of a three week long sprint to the finish line where we will start with 68 teams, then pare to 64, then 32 … all the way down to four and finally one. 

In between there will be games played across the country at various regional sites from morning to night. If you want to get your fill of college basketball, then you'll have your chance to do that. Trust me.

The dates and sites are listed below starting of course with First Four action from Dayton, Ohio, on March 19, and culminating with the Final Four and NCAA championship game on April 6 and 8 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The road to the Final Four is a long but worthwhile one that will be here before you know it, so don't miss any of the action below.  

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV and available on March Madness Live.

2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Tuesday, March 19
UD Arena -- Dayton

RecapsGameTV / Stream
Recap(16) Wagner  71, (16) Howard 68
Condensed game
Recap(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42
Condensed game

Wednesday, March 20
UD Arena -- Dayton

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
6:40 p.m.(16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State
truTV (watch live)
9:10 p.m.(10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State
truTV (watch live)

First round

Thursday, March 21
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(9) Michigan State vs. (8) Mississippi State
CBS (watch live)
12:40 p.m.(11) Duquesne vs. (6) BYU
truTV (watch live)
1:30 p.m.(14) Akron vs. (3) Creighton
TNT (watch live)
2 p.m.(15) Long Beach State vs. (2) Arizona
TBS (watch live)
2:45 p.m.(16) Wagner vs. (1) North Carolina
CBS (watch live)
3:10 p.m.(14) Morehead State vs. (3) Illinois
truTV (watch live)
4 p.m.(11) Oregon vs. (6) South Carolina
TNT (watch live)
4:30 p.m.(10) Nevada vs. (7) Dayton
TBS (watch live)
6:50 p.m.(10) Colorado State vs. (7) Texas
TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m.(14) Oakland vs. (3) Kentucky
CBS (watch live)
7:25 p.m.(12) McNeese vs. (5) Gonzaga
TBS (watch live)
7:35 p.m.(15) South Dakota State vs. (2) Iowa State
truTV (watch live)
9:20 p.m.(15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Tennessee
TNT (watch live)
9:40 p.m.(11) NC State vs. (6) Texas
CBS (watch live)
9:55 p.m.(13) Samford vs. (4) Kansas
TBS (watch live)
10:05 p.m.(10) Drake vs. (7) Washington State
truTV (watch live)

Friday, March 22
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(9) Northwestern vs. (8) FAU
CBS (watch live)
12:40 p.m.(14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor
truTV (watch live)
1:30 p.m.(12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego State
TNT (watch live)
2 p.m.(15) Western Kentucky vs. (2) Marquette
TBS (watch live)
2:45 p.m.(16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn
CBS (watch live)
3:10 p.m.(11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson
truTV (watch live)
4 p.m.(13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn
TNT (watch live)
4:30 p.m.(10) Colorado/Boise State vs. (7) Florida
TBS (watch live)
6:50 p.m.(9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska
TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m.(13) Vermont vs. (4) Duke
CBS (watch live)
7:25 p.m.(16) Grambling/Montana State vs. (1) Purdue
TBS (watch live)
7:35 p.m.(13) College of Charleston vs. (4) Alabama
truTV (watch live)
9:20 p.m.(16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston
TNT (watch live)
9:40 p.m.(12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin
CBS (watch live)
9:55 p.m.(9) TCU vs. (8) Utah State
TBS (watch live)
10:05 p.m.(12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary's
truTV (watch live)

Second round

Saturday, March 18 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Sunday, March 19 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Friday, March 29 -- 6:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona