The 2024 NCAA Tournament continues its march toward crowning a national champion with four Sweet 16 games on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday's Game of the Day?

That's probably North Carolina vs. Alabama — a No. 1 vs. No. 4 game in the West Region inside crytpo.com Arena. The Tar Heels, led by All-American guard RJ Davis, made the Sweet 16 for the second time in a three-year span by beating Wagner and Michigan State by double-digits. The Crimson Tide, led by All-American guard Mark Sears, made the Sweet 16 for the third time in a four-year span by beating Charleston and Grand Canyon by double-digits.

The only game on Thursday between two top-three seeds is Iowa State-Illinois. The Cyclones are the No. 2 seed in the East. The Illini are the No. 3 seed in the East. Iowa State opened a 2.5-point favorite. If the Cyclones win, they'll then be just one more victory away from advancing to the Final Four for the first time since 1944.

2024 NCAA Tournament scores, schedule

Sweet 16

Friday, March 29

American Airlines Center -- Dallas (Game 1, Game 3) | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit (Game 2, Game 4)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7:09 p.m. (11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette

CBS (watch live) 7:39 p.m. (5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue

TBS (watch live) 30 minutes after Game 1 (4) Duke vs. (1) Houston

CBS (watch live) 30 minutes after Game 2 (3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee

TBS (watch live)

Elite Eight



Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles



Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit



Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recaps Game TV / Stream Recap (16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68

Condensed game Recap (10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42

Condensed game

Wednesday, March 20

UD Arena -- Dayton

Recaps Game TV / Stream Recap (16) Grambling State 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT)

Condensed game Recap

(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53

Condensed game

First round

Thursday, March 21

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Friday, March 22

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Second round

Saturday, March 23

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Sunday, March 19

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 28

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles (Game 1, Game 3) | TD Garden -- Boston (Game 2, Game 4)

