The 2024 NCAA Tournament continues its march toward crowning a national champion with four Sweet 16 games on Thursday and Friday. 

Thursday's Game of the Day?

That's probably North Carolina vs. Alabama — a No. 1 vs. No. 4 game in the West Region inside crytpo.com Arena. The Tar Heels, led by All-American guard RJ Davis, made the Sweet 16 for the second time in a three-year span by beating Wagner and Michigan State by double-digits. The Crimson Tide, led by All-American guard Mark Sears, made the Sweet 16 for the third time in a four-year span by beating Charleston and Grand Canyon by double-digits.

The only game on Thursday between two top-three seeds is Iowa State-Illinois. The Cyclones are the No. 2 seed in the East. The Illini are the No. 3 seed in the East. Iowa State opened a 2.5-point favorite. If the Cyclones win, they'll then be just one more victory away from advancing to the Final Four for the first time since 1944.

2024 NCAA Tournament scores, schedule

Sweet 16

Friday, March 29

American Airlines Center -- Dallas (Game 1, Game 3) | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit (Game 2, Game 4)
* Tip time may be delayed if prior game at site ends late

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
7:09 p.m.(11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette
CBS (watch live)
7:39 p.m.(5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue
TBS (watch live)
30 minutes after Game 1(4) Duke vs. (1) Houston
CBS (watch live)
30 minutes after Game 2 (3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee
TBS (watch live)

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
 TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)
 American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
 State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)
 State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

First Four

Tuesday, March 19
UD Arena -- Dayton

RecapsGameTV / Stream
Recap(16) Wagner  71, (16) Howard 68
 Condensed game
Recap(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42
 Condensed game

Wednesday, March 20
UD Arena -- Dayton

RecapsGameTV / Stream
Recap(16) Grambling State 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT)
 Condensed game
Recap
(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53
Condensed game

First round

Thursday, March 21
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(9) Michigan State 69, (8) Mississippi State 51
 Condensed game
12:40 p.m.(11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67
 Condensed game
1:30 p.m.(3) Creighton 77, (14) Akron 60
 Condensed game
2 p.m.(2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65
 Condensed game
2:45 p.m.(1) North Carolina 90, (16) Wagner 62
 Condensed game
3:10 p.m.(3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69
 Condensed game
4 p.m.(11) Oregon 87, (6) South Carolina 73
 Condensed game
4:30 p.m.(7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60
 Condensed game
6:50 p.m.(7) Texas 56, (10) Colorado State 
 Condensed game
7:10 p.m.(14) Oakland 80, (3) Kentucky 76 Condensed game
7:25 p.m.(5) Gonzaga 86, (12) McNeese 65
 Condensed game
7:35 p.m.(2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65
 Condensed game
9:20 p.m.(3) Tennessee 83, (15) Saint Peter's 49 Condensed game
9:40 p.m.(11) NC State 80, (6) Texas Tech 67 Condensed game
9:55 p.m. (4) Kansas 93, (13) Samford 89
 Condensed game
10:05 p.m.(7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61
 Condensed game

Friday, March 22

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(9) Northwestern 77, (8) FAU 65 (OT)
 Condensed game 
12:40 p.m.(3) Baylor 92, (14) Colgate 67
 Condensed game 
1:30 p.m.(5) San Diego State 69, (12) UAB 65
 Condensed game
2 p.m.(2) Marquette 87, (15) Western Kentucky 69
 Condensed game
2:45 p.m.(1) UConn 92, (16) Stetson 51
 Condensed game
3:10 p.m.(6) Clemson 77, (11) New Mexico 56
 Condensed game
4 p.m.(13) Yale 78, (4) Auburn 76
 Condensed game
4:30 p.m.(10) Colorado 102, (7) Florida 100
 Condensed game
6:50 p.m.(9) Texas A&M 98, (8) Nebraska 82
 Condensed game
7:10 p.m.(4) Duke 64, (13) Vermont 47
 Condensed game
7:25 p.m.(1) Purdue 78, (16) Grambling State 50
 Condensed game
7:35 p.m.(4) Alabama 109, (13) Charleston 96
 Condensed game
9:20 p.m.(1) Houston 86, (16) Longwood 46
 Condensed game
9:40 p.m.(12) James Madison 72, (5) Wisconsin 61
 Condensed game
9:55 p.m.(8) Utah State 88, (9) TCU 72
 Condensed game
10:05 p.m.(12) Grand Canyon 75, (5) Saint Mary's 66
 Condensed game

Second round

Saturday, March 23
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:45 p.m.(2) Arizona 78, (7) Dayton 68
 Condensed game
3:15 p.m.(5) Gonzaga 89, (4) Kansas 68
 Condensed game
5:30 p.m.(1) North Carolina 85, (9) Michigan State 69
 Condensed game
6:10 p.m.(2) Iowa State 67, (7) Washington State 56 Condensed game
7:10 p.m.(11) NC State 79, (14) Oakland 73  Condensed game
8 p.m.(2) Tennessee 62, (7) Texas 58 
 Condensed game
8:40 p.m.(3) Illinois 89, (11) Duquesne 63   Condensed game
9:40 p.m.(3) Creighton 86, (11) Oregon 73 (2OT)
 Condensed game

Sunday, March 19

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:10 p.m.(2) Marquette 81, (10) Colorado 77
(Condensed game )
2:40 p.m.(1) Purdue 106, (8) Utah State 57
(Condensed game )
5:15 p.m.(4) Duke 93, (12) James Madison 55
(Condensed game )
6:10 p.m.(6) Clemson 72, (3) Baylor 64
(Condensed game )
7:10 p.m.(4) Alabama 72, (12) Grand Canyon 61
(Condensed game )
7:45 p.m.(1) UConn 75, (9) Northwestern 58
(Condensed game )
8:40 p.m.(1) Houston 100, (9) Texas A&M 95
(Condensed game)
9:40 p.m.(5) San Diego State 85,  (13) Yale 57
(Condensed game)

Sweet 16 

Thursday, March 28
Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles (Game 1, Game 3) | TD Garden -- Boston (Game 2, Game 4)
* Tip time may be delayed if prior game at site ends late

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
7:09 p.m.(6) Clemson 77, (2) Arizona 72
 Condensed game 
7:39 p.m.(1) UConn 82, (5) San Diego State 52
 Condensed game
30 minutes after Game 1(4) Alabama 89, (1) North Carolina 87 Condensed game
30 minutes after Game 2 (3) Illinois 72, (2) Iowa State 69 Condensed game