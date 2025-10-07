CBS Sports and Paramount+ will air 13 Big Ten regular-season games during the 2025-26 season, as well as the Big Ten Tournament semifinals and the title game on March 15. The first game on the schedule will see Wisconsin travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face the Wolverines on Jan. 10.

Also during the opening month of the new year, UCLA will face Ohio State on Jan. 17, followed by a matchup between Maryland and Michigan State the following weekend.

On Feb. 1, Maryland will host Purdue, the team projected to be the favorite to win the Big Ten title this season. Starting on Feb. 7, CBS Sports will broadcast two games during the week. Oregon will face Purdue on Friday (Feb. 7), followed by a matchup between Michigan and Ohio State (Feb. 8) the following day.

The final regular season game on CBS Sports will be a matchup between in-state rivals as Michigan hosts Michigan State on March 8. The Big Ten Tournament semifinals will air on March 14. The Big Ten Tournament title game is scheduled for March 15 -- which is also the same day as Selection Sunday.

Here is the full Big Ten on CBS schedule for the 2025-26 season.

Big Ten on CBS 2025-26 schedule