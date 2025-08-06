cal-and-pope-1.jpg
The SEC released its full conference schedule Wednesday, giving college basketball fans a clearer view of the top matchups for the 2025–26 season.

The SEC made history last season by sending a record 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament. Auburn advanced to the Final Four for just the second time in program history, and Florida captured the national championship with a thrilling win over Houston in San Antonio.

The Gators open SEC play Jan. 3 against Missouri in one of several marquee matchups set for that weekend. Tennessee will travel to Arkansas, while Kentucky takes on Alabama the same day.

Headlining the slate for the second straight year is a showdown between Arkansas and Kentucky. The Wildcats will be seeking revenge after John Calipari, who spent 15 seasons as Kentucky's head coach, returned to Kentucky's Rupp Arena last year and led Arkansas to a major upset. The two teams meet Jan. 31 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in a game that's expected to impact the SEC title race.

With the full schedule out, here are five SEC games to watch this season.

1. Kentucky at Arkansas

When: Jan. 31 | Where: Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

This game stands out as the best on the SEC calendar for one simple reason: anytime John Calipari faces his old team, it's must-watch television.

Last season, the main storyline leading up to the matchup was Arkansas' early struggles under Calipari. The Razorbacks entered 1–6 in SEC play but used a win over Kentucky to launch a run to the Sweet 16.

Kentucky also had a strong season under Mark Pope. The Wildcats advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 before falling to Tennessee in the Sweet 16. With a year under Pope's system and a revamped roster, Kentucky should be even better in 2025–26.

The Wildcats were aggressive in the transfer portal, landing several key additions: Pitt's Jaland Lowe, Alabama's Mouhamed Dioubate and Arizona State's Jayden Quaintance -- a potential lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

It's a shame Kentucky and Arkansas don't play a home-and-home. Outside of this game, their only other potential meeting would be in the postseason.

2. Alabama at Florida

When: Jan. 31 | Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center (Gainesville, Florida)

On the same day Arkansas hosts Kentucky, Alabama travels to Gainesville to face the reigning national champion.

Alabama guard Labaron Philon sent shockwaves through the sport when pulled out of the NBA Draft process at the last minute to return for his sophomore season. His return, along with the addition of former five-star prospect Jalil Bethea, gives the Crimson Tide a strong one-two punch in the backcourt.

Meanwhile, Florida should again boast one of the nation's best frontcourts thanks to key draft decisions from Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu. Haugh never formally entered the draft but significantly boosted his stock during the Gators' title run.

Florida swept Alabama last season, and this is the only scheduled meeting between the SEC rivals. Could this be the game Alabama bounces back? It won't be easy to do in a hostile road environment. 

3. Alabama at Auburn 

When: Feb. 7 | Where: Neville Arena (Auburn, Alabama)

The rise of these two in-state rivals has has turned this matchup into one of the premier games on the college basketball calendar. This upcoming season will be no different. Auburn (Tahaad Pettiford) and Alabama (Philon) have two of the best young guards in the country. Both players are SEC Player of the Year candidates this season.

The rivalry will look different this season because of who isn't in it. Auburn's Johni Broome and Alabama's Mark Sears -- two of the best players in their respective teams' history -- are off to the NBA. The Tigers reloaded their roster through the transfer portal by landing Texas Tech's Kevin Overton, Mississippi State's KeShawn Murphy and UCF's Keyshawn Hall. All three of those players are expected to take on a significant role for coach Bruce Pearl.

4. Kentucky at Florida

When: Feb. 14 | Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center (Gainesville, Florida)

Kentucky defeated Florida at home 106-100 in its SEC opener last season. Luckily for college basketball fans, the two rivals will play twice during the regular season this year. 

Kentucky and Florida (17-1 on FanDuel) are tied for the fourth-best odds behind Purdue, Houston and Duke to win the 2026 national title. Florida has three of the top returners in the sport. Kentucky reloaded with the additions of Jasper Johnson, Malachi Moreno and Braydon Hawthorne. This home-and-home series could decide the SEC regular season title.

5. Tennessee at Arkansas

When: Jan. 3 | Where: Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

The opening weekend of conference play kicks off with a bang when Arkansas hosts Tennessee. The Volunteers are coming off their second consecutive appearance in the Elite Eight and are currently tied with North Carolina and Michigan State (40-1) for the 20th-best odds to win the 2026 title. according to FanDuel.

Tennessee has taken full advantage of the transfer portal over the last two years. The Volunteers landed Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht two years ago, and he went from mid-major star to All-American. Last season, Tennessee brought in North Florida guard Chaz Lanier, and he ended the season as one of the leading scorers in the SEC. Ja'Kobi Gillespie highlights this year's transfer clasee after playing a major role in Maryland's in Sweet 16 run last year. Tennessee welcomes five-star freshman Nate Ament -- a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. 

This game will set the tone for conference play for both programs, and it's a great way to begin what should be another big year for the SEC.

SEC 2025-26 conference schedule

DateMatchup
Jan. 3Tennessee at Arkansas
Jan. 3Auburn at Georgia
Jan. 3Florida at Missouri
Jan. 3Vanderbilt at South Carolina
Jan. 3LSU at Texas A&M
Jan. 3Mississippi State at Texas
Jan. 3Ole Miss at Oklahoma
Jan. 3Kentucky at Alabama
Jan. 6/7Georgia at Florida
Jan. 6/7Oklahoma at Mississippi State
Jan. 6/7Alabama at Vanderbilt
Jan. 6/7Texas A&M at Auburn
Jan. 6/7Missouri at Kentucky
Jan. 6/7South Carolina at LSU
Jan. 6/7Arkansas at Ole Miss
Jan. 6/7Texas at Tennessee
Jan. 10Arkansas at Auburn
Jan. 10Tennessee at Florida
Jan. 10Mississippi State at Kentucky
Jan. 10Missouri at Ole Miss
Jan. 10Georgia at South Carolina
Jan. 10Oklahoma at Texas A&M
Jan. 10LSU at Vanderbilt
Jan. 10Texas at Alabama
Jan. 13/14Kentucky at LSU
Jan. 13/14Alabama at Mississippi State
Jan. 13/14Auburn at Missouri
Jan. 13/14Florida at Oklahoma
Jan. 13/14South Carolina at Arkansas
Jan. 13/14Ole Miss at Georgia
Jan. 13/14Texas A&M at Tennessee
Jan. 13/14Vanderbilt at Texas
Jan. 17South Carolina at Auburn
Jan. 17Arkansas at Georgia
Jan. 17Missouri at LSU
Jan. 17Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Jan. 17Kentucky at Tennessee
Jan. 17Florida at Vanderbilt
Jan. 17Texas A&M at Texas
Jan. 17Alabama at Oklahoma
Jan. 20/21Texas at Kentucky
Jan. 20/21Auburn at Ole Miss
Jan. 20/21Mississippi State at Texas A&M
Jan. 20/21Vanderbilt at Arkansas
Jan. 20/21LSU at Florida
Jan. 20/21Georgia at Missouri
Jan. 20/21Oklahoma at South Carolina
Jan. 24LSU at Arkansas
Jan. 24Auburn at Florida
Jan. 24Ole Miss at Kentucky
Jan. 24Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Jan. 24Oklahoma at Missouri
Jan. 24South Carolina at Texas A&M
Jan. 24Georgia at Texas
Jan. 24Tennessee at Alabama
Jan. 27/28Texas at Auburn
Jan. 27/28Tennessee at Georgia
Jan. 27/28Mississippi State at LSU
Jan. 27/28Florida at South Carolina
Jan. 27/28Missouri at Alabama
Jan. 27/28Kentucky at Vanderbilt
Jan. 27/28Arkansas at Oklahoma
Jan. 31Kentucky at Arkansas
Jan. 31Alabama at Florida
Jan. 31Texas A&M at Georgia
Jan. 31Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
Jan. 31Mississippi State at Missouri
Jan. 31LSU at South Carolina
Jan. 31Auburn at Tennessee
Jan. 31Texas at Oklahoma
Feb. 3Texas A&M at Alabama
Feb. 3/4Oklahoma at Kentucky
Feb. 3/4South Carolina at Texas
Feb. 3/4Ole Miss at Tennessee
Feb. 7Alabama at Auburn
Feb. 7Tennessee at Kentucky
Feb. 7Georgia at LSU
Feb. 7Arkansas at Mississippi State
Feb. 7Missouri at South Carolina
Feb. 7Florida at Texas A&M
Feb. 7Oklahoma at Vanderbilt
Feb. 7Ole Miss at Texas
Feb. 10/11Alabama at Ole Miss
Feb. 10/11Missouri at Texas A&M
Feb. 10/11Vanderbilt at Auburn
Feb. 10/11Florida at Georgia
Feb. 10/11Arkansas at LSU
Feb. 11Tennessee at Mississippi State
Feb. 14Auburn at Arkansas
Feb. 14Kentucky at Florida
Feb. 14Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Feb. 14Texas at Missouri
Feb. 14LSU at Tennessee
Feb. 14Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
Feb. 14Georgia at Oklahoma
Feb. 14South Carolina at Alabama
Feb. 17/18South Carolina at Florida
Feb. 17/18Auburn at Mississippi State
Feb. 17/18LSU at Texas
Feb. 17/18Arkansas at Alabama
Feb. 17/18Georgia at Kentucky
Feb. 17/18Vanderbilt at Missouri
Feb. 17/18Oklahoma at Tennessee
Feb. 17/18Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Feb. 21Missouri at Arkansas
Feb. 21Kentucky at Auburn
Feb. 21Texas at Georgia
Feb. 21Alabama at LSU
Feb. 21Florida at Ole Miss
Feb. 21Mississippi State at South Carolina
Feb. 21Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Feb. 21Texas A&M at Oklahoma
Feb. 24Tennessee at Missouri
Feb. 24/25LSU at Ole Miss
Feb. 24/25Texas A&M at Arkansas
Feb. 24/25Kentucky at South Carolina
Feb. 24/25Georgia at Vanderbilt
Feb. 24/25Auburn at Oklahoma
Feb. 24/25Mississippi State at Alabama
Feb. 25Florida at Texas
Feb. 28Ole Miss at Auburn
Feb. 28Arkansas at Florida
Feb. 28South Carolina at Georgia
Feb. 28Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Feb. 28Oklahoma at LSU
Feb. 28Missouri at Mississippi State
Feb. 28Alabama at Tennessee
Feb. 28Texas at Texas A&M
March 3/4Texas at Arkansas
March 3/4Mississippi State at Florida
March 3/4Kentucky at Texas A&M
March 3/4LSU at Auburn
March 3/4Alabama at Georgia
March 3/4Tennessee at South Carolina
March 3/4Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
March 3/4Missouri at Oklahoma
March 7Florida at Kentucky
March 7Texas A&M at LSU
March 7South Carolina at Ole Miss
March 7Georgia at Mississippi State
March 7Arkansas at Missouri
March 7Vanderbilt at Tennessee
March 7Oklahoma at Texas
March 7Auburn at Alabama