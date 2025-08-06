The SEC released its full conference schedule Wednesday, giving college basketball fans a clearer view of the top matchups for the 2025–26 season.

The SEC made history last season by sending a record 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament. Auburn advanced to the Final Four for just the second time in program history, and Florida captured the national championship with a thrilling win over Houston in San Antonio.

The Gators open SEC play Jan. 3 against Missouri in one of several marquee matchups set for that weekend. Tennessee will travel to Arkansas, while Kentucky takes on Alabama the same day.

Headlining the slate for the second straight year is a showdown between Arkansas and Kentucky. The Wildcats will be seeking revenge after John Calipari, who spent 15 seasons as Kentucky's head coach, returned to Kentucky's Rupp Arena last year and led Arkansas to a major upset. The two teams meet Jan. 31 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in a game that's expected to impact the SEC title race.

With the full schedule out, here are five SEC games to watch this season.

1. Kentucky at Arkansas

When: Jan. 31 | Where: Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

This game stands out as the best on the SEC calendar for one simple reason: anytime John Calipari faces his old team, it's must-watch television.

Last season, the main storyline leading up to the matchup was Arkansas' early struggles under Calipari. The Razorbacks entered 1–6 in SEC play but used a win over Kentucky to launch a run to the Sweet 16.

Kentucky also had a strong season under Mark Pope. The Wildcats advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 before falling to Tennessee in the Sweet 16. With a year under Pope's system and a revamped roster, Kentucky should be even better in 2025–26.

The Wildcats were aggressive in the transfer portal, landing several key additions: Pitt's Jaland Lowe, Alabama's Mouhamed Dioubate and Arizona State's Jayden Quaintance -- a potential lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

It's a shame Kentucky and Arkansas don't play a home-and-home. Outside of this game, their only other potential meeting would be in the postseason.

2. Alabama at Florida

When: Jan. 31 | Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center (Gainesville, Florida)

On the same day Arkansas hosts Kentucky, Alabama travels to Gainesville to face the reigning national champion.

Alabama guard Labaron Philon sent shockwaves through the sport when pulled out of the NBA Draft process at the last minute to return for his sophomore season. His return, along with the addition of former five-star prospect Jalil Bethea, gives the Crimson Tide a strong one-two punch in the backcourt.

Meanwhile, Florida should again boast one of the nation's best frontcourts thanks to key draft decisions from Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu. Haugh never formally entered the draft but significantly boosted his stock during the Gators' title run.

Florida swept Alabama last season, and this is the only scheduled meeting between the SEC rivals. Could this be the game Alabama bounces back? It won't be easy to do in a hostile road environment.

3. Alabama at Auburn

When: Feb. 7 | Where: Neville Arena (Auburn, Alabama)

The rise of these two in-state rivals has has turned this matchup into one of the premier games on the college basketball calendar. This upcoming season will be no different. Auburn (Tahaad Pettiford) and Alabama (Philon) have two of the best young guards in the country. Both players are SEC Player of the Year candidates this season.

The rivalry will look different this season because of who isn't in it. Auburn's Johni Broome and Alabama's Mark Sears -- two of the best players in their respective teams' history -- are off to the NBA. The Tigers reloaded their roster through the transfer portal by landing Texas Tech's Kevin Overton, Mississippi State's KeShawn Murphy and UCF's Keyshawn Hall. All three of those players are expected to take on a significant role for coach Bruce Pearl.

4. Kentucky at Florida

When: Feb. 14 | Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center (Gainesville, Florida)

Kentucky defeated Florida at home 106-100 in its SEC opener last season. Luckily for college basketball fans, the two rivals will play twice during the regular season this year.

Kentucky and Florida (17-1 on FanDuel) are tied for the fourth-best odds behind Purdue, Houston and Duke to win the 2026 national title. Florida has three of the top returners in the sport. Kentucky reloaded with the additions of Jasper Johnson, Malachi Moreno and Braydon Hawthorne. This home-and-home series could decide the SEC regular season title.

5. Tennessee at Arkansas

When: Jan. 3 | Where: Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

The opening weekend of conference play kicks off with a bang when Arkansas hosts Tennessee. The Volunteers are coming off their second consecutive appearance in the Elite Eight and are currently tied with North Carolina and Michigan State (40-1) for the 20th-best odds to win the 2026 title. according to FanDuel.

Tennessee has taken full advantage of the transfer portal over the last two years. The Volunteers landed Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht two years ago, and he went from mid-major star to All-American. Last season, Tennessee brought in North Florida guard Chaz Lanier, and he ended the season as one of the leading scorers in the SEC. Ja'Kobi Gillespie highlights this year's transfer clasee after playing a major role in Maryland's in Sweet 16 run last year. Tennessee welcomes five-star freshman Nate Ament -- a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

This game will set the tone for conference play for both programs, and it's a great way to begin what should be another big year for the SEC.

