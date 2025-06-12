The 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge was an unmitigated disaster for the ACC, which limped to a 2-14 mark in the second year of the challenge. It portended the doom that was to come for the ACC, which had just one of its four teams survive the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, the SEC used its strong challenge results -- and a solid overall non-conference performance -- as a launching pad for a historic season. The league set a new record by total number of teams and percentage of teams in the NCAA Tournament when it placed 14 of its 16 squads in the Big Dance.

Florida, which throttled Virginia in the ACC/SEC Challenge, went on to win the national title, and the SEC also sent Auburn to the Final Four. Can the ACC gain some redemption this season?

The league is getting a bit of a makeover for the 2025-26 season with Florida State, Virginia, NC State and Miami each hiring new coaches. Louisville, SMU, Stanford and Cal are each entering Year 2 under new coaches.

While the Cardinal and Bears aren't participating in the 2025-26 ACC/SEC Challenge, the ACC will be hoping the collection of new energy in its coaching ranks can help the conference turn things around. With the matchups for this year's challenge officially unveiled, we are ranking the games and picking a winner for all 16 of the ACC/SEC Challenge showdowns.

ACC/SEC Challenge schedule, early predictions

1. Florida at Duke

Duke will put its top-ranked high school recruiting class to the test against the reigning national champions in a must-see showdown. On a neutral floor, the Gators and their returning convoy of bigs would be the play. At Cameron Indoor Stadium? Well, that's a different story. The Blue Devils have enough veteran savvy to combine with the newbies for what would amount to a critical victory in the ACC's efforts. Duke (+1300) and Florida (+1600) currently have the third- and fourth-best odds, respectively, to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pick: Duke

2. Louisville at Arkansas

Three of the cycle's top-20 portal prizes are donning Cardinal red, as Ryan Conwell (Xavier), Isaac McKneely (Virginia) and Adrian Wooley (Kennesaw State) enter to give Pat Kelsey an abundance of perimeter pop. This will also be an incredible battle of five-star freshmen guards, as Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas) and Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville) square off. In the end, the Cardinals look like the team with more firepower. Pick: Louisville

Kentucky landed the nation's No. 5 transfer class and got leading scorer Otega Oweh back after some draft flirtation. The Wildcats should be filthy defensively and not intimidated by another small-ish UNC backcourt. The Tar Heels upgraded their frontcourt with Jarin Stevenson (Alabama) and Henri Veesaar (Arizona), but it's hard to imagine them waltzing into Rupp Arena and leaving with a win. Pick: Kentucky

4. NC State at Auburn

It would be tempting to pick NC State if this game were in Raleigh, but an Auburn team with star guard Tahaad Pettiford back and the nation's No. 9 transfer class should be able to hold serve at home. New Wolfpack coach Will Wade has constructed a quality roster, though, and this game could be electric if NC State can hang around. Pick: Auburn

Notre Dame brings back the highly productive backcourt duo of Markus Burton and Braeden Shrewsberry. They'll pair with a returning starter at center in Kebba Njie, a McDonald's All-American on the wing in Jalen Haralson and former mid-major double-double machine Carson Towt from Northern Arizona. That's a solid nucleus for third-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. It should be enough for the Fighting Irish to defend their home floor against a Missouri team that is replacing a significant chunk of perimeter production. Pick: Notre Dame

6. Tennessee at Syracuse

Expect a far more competitive game than the 96-70 beatdown Tennessee laid on Syracuse in Knoxville last season. The Orange return top scorer JJ Starling and promising sophomore forward Donnie Freeman to pair with one of the portal's top point guards in Nait George from Georgia Tech. Will it be enough to get over the hump vs. a Volunteers squad that is well-established as one of the SEC's premier outfits? Not quite. Pick: Tennessee

7. SMU at Vanderbilt

This is an intriguing battle of second-year coaches. SMU returns three starters from a team that narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament in coach Andy Enfield's first season, and he's complemented that core with a trio of quality transfers. If this game were at home, the Mustangs might be the pick. But Vanderbilt has added interior heft and some proven high-major firepower to its backcourt. Pick: Vanderbilt

8. Clemson at Alabama

Alabama lost Mark Sears but still has ample backcourt talent, headlined by sophomore star Labaron Philon and a much-improved Aden Holoway. Clemson has established itself as one of the ACC's steadiest programs under Brad Brownell. But that steadiness will be tested amid a significant roster overhaul that leaves the Tigers relying heavily on a transfer class that does not appear overwhelmingly talented. Pick: Alabama

9. Virginia at Texas

This battle between first-year coaches will test Texas' perimeter defense. The Cavaliers have loaded up on 3-point shooters under Ryan Odom, but the Longhorns should be up to the task. Veteran guards Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark and Chendall Weaver are holdovers from the Rodney Terry era, and frontcourt additions Dailyn Swain (Xavier) and Matas Vokietaitis (FAU) are high-capacity defenders. Pick: Texas

Wake Forest is bringing in a nice portal haul that includes a pair of fringe top-100 transfers in ex-Purdue guard Myles Colvin and ex-Valparaiso big Cooper Schwieger. OU has some intriguing new talent on the wing in transfers Tae Davis (Notre Dame) and Derrion Reid (Alabama). But the Demon Deacons have key rotation players Tre'Von Spillers and Juke Harris back to mitigate their impact. Pick: Wake Forest

11. Miami at Ole Miss

The addition of top-65 transfers Tre Donaldson (Michigan) and Malik Reneau (Indiana) gives first-year Miami coach Jai Lucas a strong baseline. But the 'Canes will also be deploying some freshmen in their rotation as they enter a hostile environment to play an Ole Miss program on the rise under Chris Beard. Versatile forward Malik Dia is the only notable returner from the Rebels' Sweet 16 run. But Beard should have his crew in good enough condition to withstand an upstart ACC foe. Pick: Ole Miss

12. Texas A&M at Pitt

First-year Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan did a masterful job of compiling an offensively gifted roster by which to launch "Buckyball" onto the high-major stage. Whether it leads to immediate success in a grueling SEC is TBD. But the Aggies should be able to outlast a Pitt team that is retooling amid the loss of star point guard Jaland Lowe to Kentucky. Pick: Texas A&M

13. Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

Star guard Josh Hubbard is the headliner of a transfer-heavy Mississippi State team. Georgia Tech counters with all-ACC big man Baye Ndongo. The Bulldogs punch back up front with veteran shot blocker Quincy Ballard from Wichita State. This one is close, but betting against a star veteran guard like Hubbard is never wise. Pick: Mississippi State

14. Georgia at Florida State

Florida State is rebooting under alum and veteran NBA assistant Luke Loucks with a roster that may be a touch light on interior heft. Georgia counters with a talented frontcourt led by a great rim protector in Somto Cyril and a pair of versatile forwards in Dylan James and BYU transfer Kanon Catchings. This could be a tough matchup for the 'Noles. Pick: Georgia

LSU landed one of the portal's top point guards in Dedan Thomas Jr. from UNLV and has three top-100 transfers in total as part of the nation's No. 16-ranked transfer haul. It's a big season for fourth-year coach Matt McMahon, and he has the goods to deliver on the road against a Boston College team coming off a 12-19 season. Pick: LSU

Assuming that 6-7 Greek wing Neoklis Avdalas withdraws from the NBA Draft and attends Virginia Tech, the Hokies could be on the upswing following a 13-19 season. Virginia Tech also has four players back who started 17 or more games last season. South Carolina is heavy on transfers again and will need double-boomerang guard Meechie Johnson Jr. to shoulder a heavy load. Pick: Virginia Tech