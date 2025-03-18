Duke freshman Cooper Flagg and Auburn senior Johni Broome were unanimously voted Monday to the first team of this season's AP All-America teams, each earning 61 of a possible 61 first-place votes. Flagg and Broome are two of three first team honorees entering this year's NCAA Tournament as centerpieces for No. 1-seeded teams along with Florida star Walter Clayton Jr. Alabama's Mark Sears and Purdue's Braden Smith.

Texas Tech star JT Toppin, the Big 12 Player of the Year, led the AP All-America Second Team alongside Marquette guard Kam Jones, the latter's inclusion coming one year after teammate Tyler Kolek earned second team honors. Guards John Tonje of Wisconsin, PJ Haggerty of Memphis and RJ Luis Jr. of St. John's also earned second team nods.

This year's Third Team AP All-Americans included Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler, Villanova's Eric Dixon, Houston's LJ Cryer and Kansas' Hunter Dickinson. It's the third All-American honor for Dickinson in his career.

Every player but one on the first, second and third AP All-America teams -- Villanova's Eric Dixon -- are NCAA Tournament-bound this postseason, highlighting the star power of this year's March Madness. Four players are on No. 1 seeds and five are on teams seeded as No. 3s or better.

AP All-America First Team

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 6-9, 205, Freshman; Newport, Maine

18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists (61 of 61 first-place votes, 305 points)*

Johni Broome, Auburn, 6-10, 235, Fifth year; Plant City, Florida

18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists (61, 305)*

Braden Smith, Purdue, 6-0, 180, Junior; Westfield, Indiana

16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists (44, 268)

Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, 185, Fifth year; Muscle Shoals, Alabama

18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists (42, 256)

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida, 6-2, 195, Senior; Lake Wales, Florida

17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists (36, 244)

AP All-America Second Team

JT Toppin, Texas Tech, 6-9, 210, Sophomore; Dallas, Texas

18.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists (14, 185)

Kam Jones, Marquette, 6-4, 185, Senior; Cordova, Tennessee

19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists (8, 160)

John Tonje, Wisconsin, 6-5, 222, Sixth Year; Omaha, Nebraska

19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists (7, 127)

PJ Haggerty, Memphis, 6-3, 192, Sophomore; Crosby, Texas

21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists (7, 118)

RJ Luis Jr., St. John's, 6-7, 196, Junior; Miami, Florida

18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists (6, 118)

AP All-America Third Team

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, 7-0, 235, Fifth Year; St. Louis, Missouri

19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists (3, 117)

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee, 5-9, 160, Senior; Long Island, New York

13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists (5, 103)

Eric Dixon, Villanova, 6-8, 260, Fifth Year; Willow Grove, Pennsylvania

23.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists (3, 86)

LJ Cryer, Houston, 6-1, 185, Fifth Year; Katy, Texas

15.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists (4, 65)

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas, 7-2, 255, Fifth Year; Alexandria, Virginia

17.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists (2, 51)

The AP also named a dozen players as Honorable Mentions for this year led by Colorado State star Nique Clifford and New Mexico guard Donovan Dent. They are listed below in alphabetical order:

Nique Clifford, Colorado State; Donovan Dent, New Mexico; Dylan Harper, Rutgers; Chucky Hepburn, Louisville; Tre Johnson, Texas; Curtis Jones, Iowa State; Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue; Chaz Lanier, Tennessee; Derik Queen, Maryland; Maxime Reynaud, Stanford; Javon Small, West Virginia; Bennett Stirtz, Drake.