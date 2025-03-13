The 2025 Big Ten Tournament continues on Thursday with four second-round matchups in Indianapolis. The lower-seeded team won all three games in the opening round on Wednesday, capped off by No. 14 seed USC's double-overtime win against No. 11 seed Rutgers in the final game of the day. USC will try to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive when it faces No. 6 seed Purdue on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, with the Boilermakers favored by 9.5 points in the latest 2025 Big Ten Tournament odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. The other 2025 Big Ten Tournament games today include No. 8 seed Oregon (-1.5) vs. No. 9 seed Indiana, No. 5 seed Wisconsin (-7.5) vs. No. 13 seed Northwestern and No. 7 seed Illinois (-11) vs. No. 15 seed Iowa. Who wins every game in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament 2025?

Oregon (-1.5) to cover vs. Indiana (-110 at Bet365)

Score prediction: Oregon 75, Indiana 72

Oregon has jumped back into the top 25 following a remarkable end to the regular season, rattling off a seven-game winning streak. The Ducks closed the regular season with an overtime win at Washington, as veteran center Nate Bittle finished with a career-high 36 points and 12 rebounds. He leads four double-digit scorers for Oregon this season, averaging 14.1 points per game. Indiana ranks No. 276 nationally in 3-point percentage (32.3), and the Hoosiers lost to the Ducks by nine points on March 4. Bet365 Sportsbook has the best price on this line at -110:

Northwestern (+7.5) to cover vs. Wisconsin (-105 at BetMGM)

Score prediction: Wisconsin 76, Northwestern 71

Northwestern opened the Big Ten Tournament with an impressive showing on Wednesday, beating No. 12 seed Minnesota by eight points. Nick Martinelli scored 28 points to give the Wildcats their first conference tournament win since 2022. They played a close game against Wisconsin last month, losing by six points despite committing 17 fouls. The Badgers lost three of their final five games in the regular season, so the model recommends taking Northwestern to cover on Thursday, and the best price is at BetMGM (-105).

Iowa (+11) to cover vs. Illinois (-110 at Bet365)

Score prediction: Illinois 83, Iowa 80

Iowa is trying to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive following a 77-70 win over No. 10 seed Ohio State on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes were 5.5-point underdogs in that matchup, but sophomore guard Brock Harding hit a late 3-pointer to cap off a 15-point outing off the bench. Senior forward Payton Sandfort, who is among the Big Ten's leading scorers at 16.3 points per game, finished with a team-high 17 points in that victory. Illinois has struggled with consistency throughout the season, and it has not played in nearly a week.

USC (+9.5) to cover vs. Purdue (-110 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Purdue 81, USC 73

Purdue lost five of its final seven games of the regular season, including an 88-80 loss at Illinois last Friday. Meanwhile, USC is coming off a double-overtime win against No. 11 seed Rutgers on Wednesday, as junior guard Desmond Claude poured in 28 points on 8 of 13 shooting. Freshman guard Wesley Yates III had 24 points, while senior forward Rashaun Agee posted a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. SportsLine's model has the Trojans covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations, and FanDuel Sportsbook has the best price at -110.

