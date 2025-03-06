The Coastal Athletic Association Tournament begins Friday at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. with two games. No. 13 seed Stony Brooks faces No. 12 Delaware to open the day, followed shortly after by a matchup between No. 14 seed North Carolina A&T and No. 11 seed Hofstra. The winners of those games will advance to the second round on Saturday.
Towson earned the No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament by capturing the regular season title with a 16-2 record in conference play. Towson is seeking its first appearance in the Big Dance since 1991.
Towson, UNC Wilmington, Charleston and William & Mary all received coveted double-byes and will be in action for the first time on Sunday in the quarterfinals .Last spring, Charleston defeated Stony Brook 82-79 in overtime in the CAA title game to earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Below is the full schedule and tip times for the 2025 CAA Tournament.
2025 CAA Tournament schedule, scores
Location: CareFirst Arena -- Washington, D.C.
All times ET; some start times approximated
First round -- Friday, March 7
Game 1: No. 12 Delaware vs. No. 13 Stony Brook, 2 p.m. | FloSports
Game 2: No. 11 Hofstra vs. No. 14 North Carolina A&T, 4:30 p.m. | FloSports
Second round -- Saturday, March 8
Game 3: No. 8 Drexel vs. No. 9 Elon, 12 p.m. | FloSports
Game 4: No. 5 Campbell vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m. | FloSports
Game 5: No. 7 Northeastern vs. No. 10 Hampton, 6 p.m. | FloSports
Game 6: No. 6 Monmouth vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m. | FloSports
Quarterfinals -- Sunday, March 9
Game 7: No. 1 Towson vs. Game 3 winner, 12 p.m. | FloSports
Game 8: No. 4 William & Mary vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m. | FloSports
Game 9: No. 2 UNCW vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. | FloSports
Game 10: No. 3 Charleston vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m. | FloSports
Semifinals -- Monday, March 10
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Channel finder)
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Channel finder)
CAA Tournament Championship Game -- Tuesday, March 11
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Channel finder)