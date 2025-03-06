The Coastal Athletic Association Tournament begins Friday at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. with two games. No. 13 seed Stony Brooks faces No. 12 Delaware to open the day, followed shortly after by a matchup between No. 14 seed North Carolina A&T and No. 11 seed Hofstra. The winners of those games will advance to the second round on Saturday.

Towson earned the No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament by capturing the regular season title with a 16-2 record in conference play. Towson is seeking its first appearance in the Big Dance since 1991.

Towson, UNC Wilmington, Charleston and William & Mary all received coveted double-byes and will be in action for the first time on Sunday in the quarterfinals .Last spring, Charleston defeated Stony Brook 82-79 in overtime in the CAA title game to earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Below is the full schedule and tip times for the 2025 CAA Tournament.

2025 CAA Tournament schedule, scores

Location: CareFirst Arena -- Washington, D.C.

All times ET; some start times approximated

First round -- Friday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Delaware vs. No. 13 Stony Brook, 2 p.m. | FloSports

Game 2: No. 11 Hofstra vs. No. 14 North Carolina A&T, 4:30 p.m. | FloSports



Second round -- Saturday, March 8

Game 3: No. 8 Drexel vs. No. 9 Elon, 12 p.m. | FloSports

Game 4: No. 5 Campbell vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m. | FloSports

Game 5: No. 7 Northeastern vs. No. 10 Hampton, 6 p.m. | FloSports

Game 6: No. 6 Monmouth vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m. | FloSports



Quarterfinals -- Sunday, March 9

Game 7: No. 1 Towson vs. Game 3 winner, 12 p.m. | FloSports

Game 8: No. 4 William & Mary vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m. | FloSports

Game 9: No. 2 UNCW vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. | FloSports

Game 10: No. 3 Charleston vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m. | FloSports



Semifinals -- Monday, March 10

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Channel finder)

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Channel finder)



CAA Tournament Championship Game -- Tuesday, March 11

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Channel finder)