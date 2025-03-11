Delaware continued its improbable run in the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament Monday with a 82-72 win over No. 1 seed Towson in the CAA semifinals. Delaware entered the conference tournament with a 15-19 record and had lost six consecutive games before becoming the first double-digit seed to advance to the CAA semifinals since 2002.

The Blue Hens will face the winner of the other semifinal between No. 2 seed UNC-Wilmington and No. 3 seed Charleston on Tuesday with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line. Delaware is seeking its third NCAA Tournament appearance this century and second since 2022.

Towson earned the No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament by capturing the regular season title with a 16-2 record in conference play. The Tigers were looking to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1991.

Last spring, Charleston defeated Stony Brook 82-79 in overtime in the CAA title game to earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Below is the full schedule and tip times for the 2025 CAA Tournament.

2025 CAA Tournament schedule, scores

Location: CareFirst Arena -- Washington, D.C.

All times ET; some start times approximated

First round -- Friday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Delaware 80, No. 13 Stony Brook 76

Game 2: No. 11 Hofstra 77, No. 14 North Carolina A&T 55



Second round -- Saturday, March 8

Game 3: No. 8 Drexel 91, No. 9 Elon 74

Game 4: No. 12 Delaware 79, No. 5 Campbell 62

Game 5: No. 10 Hampton 70, No. 7 Northeastern 65

Game 6: No. 6 Monmouth 65, No. 11 Hofstra 60



Quarterfinals -- Sunday, March 9

Game 7: No. 1 Towson 82, No. 8 Drexel 76

Game 8: No. 12 Delaware 100, No. 4 William & Mary 78

Game 9: No. 2 UNCW 79, No. 10 Hampton 65

Game 10: No. 3 Charleston 79, No. 6 Monmouth 78 (OT)



Semifinals -- Monday, March 10

Game 11: No. 12 Delaware 82, No. 1 Towson 72

Game 12: No. 2 UNCW vs. No. 3 Charleston, 8:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Channel finder)



CAA Tournament Championship Game -- Tuesday, March 11

Game 13: No. 12 Delaware vs. Game 12 winner, 7 p.m. | CBS Sports Network (Channel finder)