The 2025 NBA Draft is less than three months away, so it's time to familiarize yourself with some upcoming prospects playing in the Final Four this weekend. A handful of players projected to go in the first round are in action this week while their respective teams look to take one step closer to cutting down the nets in San Antonio on April 7.

The headliner of the upcoming draft class, Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, will be in action on Saturday when his team faces fellow No. 1 seed Houston. Flagg projects as the surefire No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and recently earned National Player of the Year honors by CBS Sports.

Flagg isn't the only draft prospect on his team. Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel are expected to be lottery selections this summer. Florida All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. has improved his draft stock significantly this season after leading Florida to the Final Four for the first time since 2017.

Here are five draft prospects to keep an eye at the Final Four.

1. Cooper Flagg, Duke

Big Board ranking: 1

The skinny: Does he even need an introduction at this point? Unless this weekend is your first time watching college basketball this season -- and, hey, maybe it is -- you have probably heard about or watched Flagg play. The two-way superstar is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and should be at the top of the minds of fans of tanking teams heading into the home stretch of the NBA season. Flagg was named Freshman of the Year and National Player of the Year by CBS Sports earlier this week. He is the best college basketball draft prospect since Kentucky's Anthony Davis. Flagg is a better two-way player at this stage in his career than former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. If your NBA team wins the lottery, throw a party and celebrate because he will be your franchise centerpiece for the next decade.

2. Khaman Maluach, Duke

Big Board ranking: 16

The skinny: Maluach is rising up NBA Draft boards, and his play during March Madness is a big reason why. It wouldn't be surprising to see Maluach go somewhere in the top five of the draft this summer when it's all said and done. Maluach is a terrific finisher around the rim and his 7-foot-2 frame (and 9-foot-8 standing reach) makes him an opposing nightmare on both ends. Maluach only averaged 1.3 blocks per game, but that stat doesn't tell the full story of his impact. There are so many shot attempts Maluach can alter near the rim due to his size down low.

3. Kon Knueppel, Duke

Big Board ranking: 13

The skinny: Knueppel would be far and away his team's best NBA Draft prospect on most teams. That's not the case here because his teammate is the projected No. 1 pick in the draft, but Knueppel should still be a lottery pick when it's all said and done. Knueppel stepped up big-time with Flagg out for the final two games of the ACC Tournament with an injury. Knueppel scored 28 points against Georgia Tech and finished with 35 combined during the next two games en route to a conference title. Knueppel has been efficient from all spots on the floor. He is shooting 48% from the field, 37.5% from the 3-point line, and 92.2% at the free-throw line.

'An awesome Robin': Kon Knueppel helped Cooper Flagg — and made this Duke team one of the best we've ever seen Matt Norlander

4. Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Big Board ranking: 42

The skinny: Clayton has made himself (potentially) a lot of money during his senior season. After bypassing the NBA Draft last summer, Clayton returned to school and became the first First Team All-American in Florida program history. Come draft night, Clayton could go anywhere from late in the first round to anywhere in the second. Clayton is a fantastic shooter who doesn't shy away from taking any shot down the stretch and plays the game in control. Clayton may not have the "upside" as some of the other guard prospects in this class, but he's a plug-and-play pro capable of making an impact on Day 1.

Big Board ranking: 36

The skinny: Broome was neck-and-neck with Flagg for the majority of the season for the "best player in college basketball" title. Broome is one of the best rim protectors and rebounders in the sport. Returning to school for another season has proven to be the right decision for multiple reasons. Not only is Auburn on the verge of playing for its first national title in program history, but Broome has established himself as a mid-to-late first-round pick in the process. Broome would be the perfect backup center on a championship-level team that may need defense and rim protection.