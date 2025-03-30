Duke has opened as the favorites to win the 2025 national championship next week in San Antonio, Texas. The Blue Devils open the 2025 Final Four as the team to beat as they seek their first title in a decade, but there will be steep competition both on their side of the bracket Saturday and awaiting in the national title game on Monday.

Interestingly enough, No. 1 overall seed Auburn is not only behind Duke -- it's has the longest odds entering the semifinals of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Between the Tigers sit Florida, which beat Auburn by nine points on the road earlier this season, and Houston, which continues to play some of the nation's best defense.

While the Tigers would have been last among the Final Four competitors either way, their odds fell from +410 to +500 following multiple injuries to star Johni Broome during their Elite Eight game in a scary play that briefly sidelined him. Consequently, the Gators' odds jumped given the SEC foes will be playing in the first game of the Final Four on Saturday. Both teams are seeking to become the first SEC squad other than Kentucky to compete for a national championship since UF completed its back-to-back wins in 2007.

This year's Final Four features four No. 1 seeds for the first time since 2008, so there are no true underdogs. Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida were the four best teams for the vast majority of the 2024-25 college basketball season, so it makes perfect sense that all reached the Promised Land with three games remaining.

Let's take a look at the odds for not only the Final Four but the national championship.

2025 Final Four game odds, lines

(1) Florida -2.5 vs. (1) Auburn

(1) Duke -4.5 vs. (1) Houston

2025 National championship odds, lines