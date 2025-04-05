The Final Four is set for Saturday in San Antonio. It's a battle of No. 1 seeds with Auburn vs. Florida and Duke vs. Houston in the national semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.
Of these four No. 1 seeds, only one will cut down the nets Monday night, and the fight to survive figures to showcase college basketball at its best.
Be sure to bookmark this page as it will be continuously updated with scores, analysis and much more all the way through the Final Four on Saturday and national championship Monday.
It's going to be a loaded week with more spectacular action for the final weekend of the college basketball season. Here's the full schedule as the 2025 NCAA Tournament heads to the finish line.
2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores
All times Eastern
Final Four
Saturday, April 5 -- San Antonio
(1) Florida vs. (1) Auburn, 6:09 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
(1) Houston vs. (1) Duke, 8:49 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
National Championship
Monday, April 7 -- San Antonio
Semifinal winners, 8:50 p.m. | CBS (watch live)
South
FIRST FOUR
Dayton
FIRST ROUND
Lexington
Denver
Milwaukee
Cleveland
SECOND ROUND
Lexington
Denver
Milwaukee
Cleveland
SWEET 16
Atlanta
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday -- Atlanta
(1) Auburn 70, (2) Michigan State 74
East
FIRST FOUR
Dayton
FIRST ROUND
Raleigh
Seattle
Denver
Cleveland
SECOND ROUND
Raleigh
Seattle
Denver
Cleveland
SWEET 16
Newark
ELITE EIGHT
Saturday -- Newark
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
Dayton
FIRST ROUND
Lexington
Providence
Milwaukee
Wichita
SECOND ROUND
Wichita
Providence
Milwaukee
Lexington
SWEET 16
Indianapolis
ELITE EIGHT
Sunday -- Indianapolis
West
FIRST ROUND
Raleigh
Seattle
Wichita
Providence
SECOND ROUND
Raleigh
Seattle
Wichita
Providence
SWEET 16
San Francisco
ELITE EIGHT
San Francisco