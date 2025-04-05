The Final Four is set for Saturday in San Antonio. It's a battle of No. 1 seeds with Auburn vs. Florida and Duke vs. Houston in the national semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Of these four No. 1 seeds, only one will cut down the nets Monday night, and the fight to survive figures to showcase college basketball at its best.

It's going to be a loaded week with more spectacular action for the final weekend of the college basketball season. Here's the full schedule as the 2025 NCAA Tournament heads to the finish line.

2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

All times Eastern

Final Four

Saturday, April 5 -- San Antonio

(1) Florida vs. (1) Auburn, 6:09 p.m. | CBS

(1) Houston vs. (1) Duke, 8:49 p.m. | CBS

National Championship

Monday, April 7 -- San Antonio

Semifinal winners, 8:50 p.m. | CBS

South

FIRST FOUR

Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Lexington

Denver

Milwaukee

Cleveland

SECOND ROUND

Lexington

Denver

Milwaukee

Cleveland

SWEET 16

Atlanta

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday -- Atlanta

East

FIRST FOUR

Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Raleigh

Seattle

Denver

Cleveland

SECOND ROUND

Raleigh

Seattle

Denver

Cleveland

SWEET 16

Newark

ELITE EIGHT

Saturday -- Newark

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Lexington

Providence

Milwaukee

Wichita

SECOND ROUND

Wichita

Providence

Milwaukee

Lexington

SWEET 16

Indianapolis

ELITE EIGHT

Sunday -- Indianapolis

West

FIRST ROUND

Raleigh

Seattle

Wichita

Providence

SECOND ROUND

Raleigh

Seattle

Wichita

Providence

SWEET 16

San Francisco

ELITE EIGHT

San Francisco



