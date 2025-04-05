The field for the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament is set and for just the second time ever, all four No. 1 seeds are in the national semifinals with Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida headed to San Antonio to try and win the national championship. It'll be the Tigers vs. the Gators in the first semifinal followed by the Blue Devils vs. the Cougars with the winners meeting Monday to decide the national championship.
The dates, sites and scores for every 2025 NCAA Tournament game are listed below culminating with the Final Four and NCAA championship game on April 5 and 7 at the Alamodome.
The road to the Final Four is a long but worthwhile journey, so be sure to check in often as CBS Sports will update this page every time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV and available on March Madness Live. All games airing on CBS will also be available to Paramount+ subscribers.
2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Final Four
Saturday, April 5
Alamodome (San Antonio)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:09 p.m.
|(1) Auburn vs. (1) Florida
|CBS (watch live)
|8:49 p.m.
|(1) Houston vs. (1) Duke
|CBS (watch live)
National Championship
Monday, April 7
Alamodome (San Antonio)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|8:50 p.m.
|Semifinal winners
|CBS (watch live)
First Four
Tuesday, March 18
UD Arena (Dayton)
|Game
| (16) Alabama State 70, (16) Saint Francis 68
|Highlights
| (11) North Carolina 95, (11) San Diego State 68
|Highlights
Wednesday, March 19
UD Arena (Dayton)
|Game
| (16) Mount St. Mary's 83, (16) American 72
|Highlights
| (11) Xavier 86, (11) Texas 80
|Highlights
First round
Friday, March 21
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Highlights
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Baylor 75, (8) Mississippi State 72
|Highlights
|12:40 p.m.
| (2) Alabama 90, (15) Robert Morris 80
|Highlights
|1:30 p.m.
| (3) Iowa State 82, (14) Lipscomb 55
|Highlights
|2 p.m.
| (12) Colorado State 78, (5) Memphis 70
|Highlights
|2:50 p.m.
|(1) Duke 93, (16) Mount St. Mary's 49
|Highlights
|3:15 p.m.
|(7) Saint Mary's 59, (10) Vanderbilt 56
|Highlights
|4:05 p.m.
| (6) Ole Miss 71, (11) North Carolina 64
|Highlights
|4:35 p.m.
|(4) Maryland 81, (13) Grand Canyon 49
|Highlights
|6:50 p.m.
| (1) Florida 95, (16) Norfolk State 69
|Highlights
|7:10 p.m.
| (3) Kentucky 76, (14) Troy 59
|Highlights
|7:25 p.m.
| (10) New Mexico 75, (7) Marquette 66
|Highlights
|7:35 p.m.
| (4) Arizona 93, (13) Akron 65
|Highlights
|9:25 p.m.
|(8) UConn 67, (9) Oklahoma 59
|Highlights
|9:45 p.m.
|(6) Illinois 86, (11) Xavier 73
|Highlights
|10 p.m.
|(2) Michigan State 87, (15) Bryant 62
|Highlights
|10:10 p.m.
|(5) Oregon 81, (12) Liberty 52
|Highlights
Second round
Saturday, March 22
Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:10 p.m.
| (4) Purdue 76, (12) McNeese 72
|Highlights
|12:40 p.m.
|(10) Arkansas 75, (2) St. John's 66
|Highlights
|5:15 p.m.
|(5) Michigan 91, (4) Texas A&M 79
|Highlights
|6:10 p.m.
| (3) Texas Tech 77, (11) Drake 64
|Highlights
|7:10 p.m.
| (1) Auburn 82, (9) Creighton 70
|Highlights
|7:45 p.m.
| (6) BYU 91, (3) Wisconsin 89
|Highlights
|8:40 p.m.
| (1) Houston 81, (8) Gonzaga 76
|Highlights
|9:40 p.m.
| (2) Tennessee 67, (7) UCLA 58
|Highlights
Sunday, March 23
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:10 p.m.
| (1) Florida 77, (8) UConn 75
|Highlights
|2:40 p.m.
| (1) Duke 89, (9) Baylor 66
|Highlights
|5:15 p.m.
| (3) Kentucky 84, (6) Illinois 75
|Highlights
|6:10 p.m.
| (2) Alabama 80, (7) Saint Mary's 66
|Highlights
|7:10 p.m.
| (4) Maryland 72, (12) Colorado State 71
|Highlights
|7:45 p.m.
| (6) Ole Miss 91, (3) Iowa State 78
|Highlights
|8:40 p.m.
| (2) Michigan State 71, (10) New Mexico 63
|Highlights
|9:40 p.m.
| (4) Arizona 87, (4) Oregon 83
|Highlights
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 27
East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7:09 p.m.
|(2) Alabama 113, (6) BYU 88
|Highlights
|7:39 p.m.
|(1) Florida 87, (4) Maryland 71
|Highlights
|9:39 p.m.
|(1) Duke 100, (4) Arizona 93
|Highlights
|10:09 p.m.
| (3) Texas Tech 85, (10) Arkansas 83, OT
|Highlights
Friday, March 28
South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7:09 p.m.
| (2) Michigan State 73, (6) Ole Miss 70
|Highlights
|7:39 p.m.
| (2) Tennessee 78, (3) Kentucky 65
|Highlights
|9:39 p.m.
| (1) Auburn 78, (5) Michigan 65
|Highlights
|10:09 p.m.
| (1) Houston 62, (4) Purdue 60
|Highlights
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 29
East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:09 p.m.
|(1) Florida 84, (3) Texas Tech 79
|Highlights
|8:49 p.m.
|(1) Duke 85, (2) Alabama 65
|Highlights
Sunday, March 30
South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|2:20 p.m.
| (1) Houston 69, (2) Tennessee 50
|Highlights
|5:05 p.m.
| (1) Auburn 70, (2) Michigan State 64
|Highlights