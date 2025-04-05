march-madness-logo-2024-men-towels-g.jpg
Getty Images

The field for the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament is set and for just the second time ever, all four No. 1 seeds are in the national semifinals with Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida headed to San Antonio to try and win the national championship. It'll be the Tigers vs. the Gators in the first semifinal followed by the Blue Devils vs. the Cougars with the winners meeting Monday to decide the national championship. 

The dates, sites and scores for every 2025 NCAA Tournament game are listed below culminating with the Final Four and NCAA championship game on April 5 and 7 at the Alamodome.

The road to the Final Four is a long but worthwhile journey, so be sure to check in often as CBS Sports will update this page every time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV and available on March Madness Live. All games airing on CBS will also be available to Paramount+ subscribers.

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Final Four

Saturday, April 5
 Alamodome (San Antonio)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
6:09 p.m.(1) Auburn vs. (1) Florida
CBS (watch live)
8:49 p.m.(1) Houston vs. (1) Duke
CBS (watch live)

National Championship

Monday, April 7
Alamodome (San Antonio)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
8:50 p.m.Semifinal winners
CBS (watch live)

First Four

Tuesday, March 18
UD Arena (Dayton)

Game
(16) Alabama State 70, (16) Saint Francis 68 
 Highlights
(11) North Carolina 95, (11) San Diego State 68
 Highlights

Wednesday, March 19
UD Arena (Dayton)

Game
(16) Mount St. Mary's 83, (16) American 72
 Highlights
(11) Xavier 86, (11) Texas 80
 Highlights

First round

Friday, March 21
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)

Time (ET)GameHighlights
12:15 p.m.(9) Baylor 75, (8) Mississippi State 72
 Highlights
12:40 p.m. (2) Alabama 90, (15) Robert Morris 80
 Highlights
1:30 p.m. (3) Iowa State 82, (14) Lipscomb 55
 Highlights
2 p.m. (12) Colorado State 78, (5) Memphis 70
 Highlights
2:50 p.m. (1) Duke 93, (16) Mount St. Mary's 49 Highlights
3:15 p.m. (7) Saint Mary's 59, (10) Vanderbilt 56  Highlights
4:05 p.m. (6) Ole Miss 71, (11) North Carolina 64
 Highlights
4:35 p.m. (4) Maryland 81, (13) Grand Canyon 49 Highlights
6:50 p.m. (1) Florida 95, (16) Norfolk State 69
 Highlights
7:10 p.m. (3) Kentucky 76, (14) Troy 59 
 Highlights
7:25 p.m. (10) New Mexico 75, (7) Marquette 66
 Highlights
7:35 p.m. (4) Arizona 93, (13) Akron 65
 Highlights
9:25 p.m. (8) UConn 67, (9) Oklahoma 59 Highlights
9:45 p.m. (6) Illinois 86, (11) Xavier 73 Highlights
10 p.m. (2) Michigan State 87, (15) Bryant 62 Highlights
10:10 p.m. (5) Oregon 81, (12) Liberty 52 Highlights

Second round

Saturday, March 22

Rupp Arena (Lexington), Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence), Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita), Ball Arena (Denver)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:10 p.m. (4) Purdue 76, (12) McNeese 72 
 Highlights
12:40 p.m. (10) Arkansas 75, (2) St. John's 66 Highlights
5:15 p.m. (5) Michigan 91, (4) Texas A&M 79 Highlights
6:10 p.m. (3) Texas Tech 77, (11) Drake 64 
 Highlights
7:10 p.m. (1) Auburn 82, (9) Creighton 70 
 Highlights
7:45 p.m. (6) BYU 91, (3) Wisconsin 89
 Highlights
8:40 p.m. (1) Houston 81, (8) Gonzaga 76
 Highlights
9:40 p.m. (2) Tennessee 67, (7) UCLA 58
 Highlights

Sunday, March 23
Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Rocket Arena (Cleveland), Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Lenovo Center (Raleigh)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:10 p.m. (1) Florida 77, (8) UConn 75
 Highlights
2:40 p.m. (1) Duke 89, (9) Baylor 66 
 Highlights
5:15 p.m. (3) Kentucky 84, (6) Illinois 75
 Highlights
6:10 p.m. (2) Alabama 80, (7) Saint Mary's 66
 Highlights
7:10 p.m. (4) Maryland 72, (12) Colorado State 71
 Highlights
7:45 p.m. (6) Ole Miss 91, (3) Iowa State 78
 Highlights
8:40 p.m. (2) Michigan State 71, (10) New Mexico 63
 Highlights
9:40 p.m. (4) Arizona 87, (4) Oregon 83
 Highlights

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 27
East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
7:09 p.m.(2) Alabama 113, (6) BYU 88  Highlights
7:39 p.m.(1) Florida 87, (4) Maryland 71 Highlights
9:39 p.m.(1) Duke 100, (4) Arizona 93 
 Highlights
10:09 p.m. (3) Texas Tech 85, (10) Arkansas 83, OT
 Highlights

Friday, March 28
South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
7:09 p.m. (2) Michigan State 73, (6) Ole Miss 70
 Highlights
7:39 p.m. (2) Tennessee 78, (3) Kentucky 65
 Highlights
9:39 p.m. (1) Auburn 78, (5) Michigan 65
 Highlights
10:09 p.m. (1) Houston 62, (4) Purdue 60
 Highlights

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 29
East Region -- Prudential Center (Newark), West Region -- Chase Center (San Francisco)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
6:09 p.m.(1) Florida 84, (3) Texas Tech 79 Highlights
8:49 p.m.(1) Duke 85, (2) Alabama 65  Highlights

Sunday, March 30
South Region -- State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Midwest Region -- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
2:20 p.m. (1) Houston 69, (2) Tennessee 50
 Highlights
5:05 p.m. (1) Auburn 70, (2) Michigan State 64 
 Highlights