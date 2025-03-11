CBS Sports and TNT Sports announced the broadcasting teams for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, including the addition of a familiar name. Former Michigan All-American and NBA star Jalen Rose is joining TNT Sports and CBS Sports' coverage of the NCAA Tournament this season it was announced Tuesday.

Rose will serve as a studio analyst during the First Four and Final Four. In between, he'll be a game analyst during the first and second round. In his game analyst role, Rose will be teamed with play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington, fellow analyst Robbie Hummel and reporter Andy Katz. Rose was formerly a longtime on-air fixture at ESPN. This season, he's worked as a college basketball analyst for NBC and Peacock.

Rose starred for three seasons with the Wolverines, twice reaching the national championship game, first as part of the "Fab Five" in 1992 and then as a No. 1 seed the following season. During his junior season, Rose guided Michigan to the Elite Eight before departing for the NBA.

He was the No. 13 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft and went on to play for six different franchises during a 13-year career. Rose's addition gives the March Madness TV lineup another recognizable star as CBS and TNT Sports prepare to provide live coverage of the NCAA Tournament.

Coverage will begin with the First Four on March 18-19 leading into the Final Four, which is April 5-7 in San Antonio.

The March Madness Live app will also serve as a one-stop shop for college basketball fans seeking to keep up with all the action.

Before the ball is tipped for the First Four, there will be jubilation and heartbreak on display during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. Airing at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, the live broadcast will be televised by CBS and reveal seedings, matchups and destinations for the 68-team field.

NCAA Tournament announcing teams

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Lauren Shehadi

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Evan Washburn

Lisa Byington, Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose and Andy Katz

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jon Rothstein

Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith and AJ Ross

Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Dana Jacobson

2025 NCAA Tournament schedule