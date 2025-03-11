CBS Sports and TNT Sports announced the broadcasting teams for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, including the addition of a familiar name. Former Michigan All-American and NBA star Jalen Rose is joining TNT Sports and CBS Sports' coverage of the NCAA Tournament this season it was announced Tuesday.
Rose will serve as a studio analyst during the First Four and Final Four. In between, he'll be a game analyst during the first and second round. In his game analyst role, Rose will be teamed with play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington, fellow analyst Robbie Hummel and reporter Andy Katz. Rose was formerly a longtime on-air fixture at ESPN. This season, he's worked as a college basketball analyst for NBC and Peacock.
Rose starred for three seasons with the Wolverines, twice reaching the national championship game, first as part of the "Fab Five" in 1992 and then as a No. 1 seed the following season. During his junior season, Rose guided Michigan to the Elite Eight before departing for the NBA.
He was the No. 13 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft and went on to play for six different franchises during a 13-year career. Rose's addition gives the March Madness TV lineup another recognizable star as CBS and TNT Sports prepare to provide live coverage of the NCAA Tournament.
Coverage will begin with the First Four on March 18-19 leading into the Final Four, which is April 5-7 in San Antonio.
The March Madness Live app will also serve as a one-stop shop for college basketball fans seeking to keep up with all the action.
Before the ball is tipped for the First Four, there will be jubilation and heartbreak on display during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. Airing at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, the live broadcast will be televised by CBS and reveal seedings, matchups and destinations for the 68-team field.
NCAA Tournament announcing teams
- Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson
- Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce
- Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Lauren Shehadi
- Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Evan Washburn
- Lisa Byington, Robbie Hummel, Jalen Rose and Andy Katz
- Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jon Rothstein
- Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith and AJ Ross
- Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Dana Jacobson
2025 NCAA Tournament schedule
|DATES
|ROUND
|CITY
|VENUE
|March 18 - 19
|First Four
|Dayton
|UD Arena
|March 20 -22
|First/Second
|Lexington
|Rupp Arena
|March 20 - 22
|First/Second
|Providence
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|March 20 - 22
|First/Second
|Wichita
|Intrust Bank Arena
|March 20 - 22
|First/Second
|Denver
|Ball Arena
|March 21 - 23
|First/Second
|Seattle
|Climate Pledge Arena
|March 21 - 23
|First/Second
|Cleveland
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|March 21 - 23
|First/Second
|Milwaukee
|Fiserv Forum
|March 21 - 23
|First/Second
|Raleigh
|PNC Arena
|March 27 - 29
|East Regional
|Newark
|Prudential Center
|March 27 - 29
|West Regional
|San Francisco
|Chase Center
|March 28 - 30
|South Regional
|Atlanta
|State Farm Arena
|March 28 - 30
|Midwest Regional
|Indianapolis
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|April 5 and 7
|Final Four
|San Antonio
|Alamodome