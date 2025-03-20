The 2025 NCAA Tournament is up and running, and the results are in: Duke and Florida -- in that order -- are the most popular picks to take home the national championship. CBS Sports' bracket games officially locked Thursday with the start of the First Round, and the No. 1-seeded Blue Devils were the only team to earn more than 25% of picks to win the title.

Florida, the second-most picked team, was the only other team to reach a 20% threshold.

Unsurprisingly, the No. 1 seeds accounted for the four most-picked title-winners -- but in an order that may surprise. No. 1 overall seed Auburn was the third-most picked at just 15.11% and the final No. 1 seed, Houston, which was the third overall No. 1 seed according to the committee, came in at 10.08%.

Here's a look at the ten most-picked teams and the percentage of brackets that had each as their national champion.

Seed Team Pick % 1 Duke 27.21% 1 Florida 21.52% 1 Auburn 15.11% 1 Houston 10.08% 2 St. John's 4.17% 2 Michigan State 4.06% 2 Tennessee 3.13% 2 Alabama 2.93% 3 Kentucky 1.34% 3 Wisconsin 1.16%



St. John's, the selection committee's lowest-ranked No. 2 seed, finished as the most-picked No. 2 seed to win the title. Kentucky, the third-lowest No. 3 seed per the committee's seed list, was the most-picked No. 3 seed.

The SEC had two of the four most-picked teams in Florida and Auburn and accounted for 45.06% of all predicted champions in CBS Sports brackets as well. That nearly doubled the ACC, more than tripled the Big 12 and was nearly six times more than entries predicting a winner from the Big Ten.