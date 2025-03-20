getty-cooper-flagg-maliq-brown-duke.jpg

The 2025 NCAA Tournament is up and running, and the results are in: Duke and Florida -- in that order -- are the most popular picks to take home the national championship. CBS Sports' bracket games officially locked Thursday with the start of the First Round, and the No. 1-seeded Blue Devils were the only team to earn more than 25% of picks to win the title.

Florida, the second-most picked team, was the only other team to reach a 20% threshold.

Unsurprisingly, the No. 1 seeds accounted for the four most-picked title-winners -- but in an order that may surprise. No. 1 overall seed Auburn was the third-most picked at just 15.11% and the final No. 1 seed, Houston, which was the third overall No. 1 seed according to the committee, came in at 10.08%.

Here's a look at the ten most-picked teams and the percentage of brackets that had each as their national champion.

SeedTeamPick %
1Duke27.21%
1Florida21.52%
1Auburn15.11%
1Houston10.08%
2St. John's4.17%
2Michigan State4.06%
2Tennessee3.13%
2Alabama2.93%
3Kentucky1.34%
3Wisconsin1.16%


St. John's, the selection committee's lowest-ranked No. 2 seed, finished as the most-picked No. 2 seed to win the title. Kentucky, the third-lowest No. 3 seed per the committee's seed list, was the most-picked No. 3 seed.

The SEC had two of the four most-picked teams in Florida and Auburn and accounted for 45.06% of all predicted champions in CBS Sports brackets as well. That nearly doubled the ACC, more than tripled the Big 12 and was nearly six times more than entries predicting a winner from the Big Ten.

LeaguePick %
SEC45.06%
ACC28.07%
Big 1212.83%
Big Ten7.80%
Big East5.00%