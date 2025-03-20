The 2025 NCAA Tournament is up and running, and the results are in: Duke and Florida -- in that order -- are the most popular picks to take home the national championship. CBS Sports' bracket games officially locked Thursday with the start of the First Round, and the No. 1-seeded Blue Devils were the only team to earn more than 25% of picks to win the title.
Florida, the second-most picked team, was the only other team to reach a 20% threshold.
Unsurprisingly, the No. 1 seeds accounted for the four most-picked title-winners -- but in an order that may surprise. No. 1 overall seed Auburn was the third-most picked at just 15.11% and the final No. 1 seed, Houston, which was the third overall No. 1 seed according to the committee, came in at 10.08%.
Here's a look at the ten most-picked teams and the percentage of brackets that had each as their national champion.
|Seed
|Team
|Pick %
|1
|Duke
|27.21%
|1
|Florida
|21.52%
|1
|Auburn
|15.11%
|1
|Houston
|10.08%
|2
|St. John's
|4.17%
|2
|Michigan State
|4.06%
|2
|Tennessee
|3.13%
|2
|Alabama
|2.93%
|3
|Kentucky
|1.34%
|3
|Wisconsin
|1.16%
St. John's, the selection committee's lowest-ranked No. 2 seed, finished as the most-picked No. 2 seed to win the title. Kentucky, the third-lowest No. 3 seed per the committee's seed list, was the most-picked No. 3 seed.
The SEC had two of the four most-picked teams in Florida and Auburn and accounted for 45.06% of all predicted champions in CBS Sports brackets as well. That nearly doubled the ACC, more than tripled the Big 12 and was nearly six times more than entries predicting a winner from the Big Ten.
|League
|Pick %
|SEC
|45.06%
|ACC
|28.07%
|Big 12
|12.83%
|Big Ten
|7.80%
|Big East
|5.00%