Preparing for the NCAA Tournament is like drinking out of a firehose. We get 68 teams announced in a matter of minutes on Selection Sunday. Then comes all the preview content, which you can (and should) read to your heart's content ... or at least to as much as your brain can handle.

Want breakdowns of all 68 squads? We have them. Want expert picks? We have them. Want upset trends? We have them. Want Cinderellas? We have them.

Whether you've watched a ton of college hoops or none at all, it's still too much to fully comprehend. You can break down every single angle, analyze every stat, watch every second of film ... and still get it wrong. They call it "madness" for a reason.

Time is running out for Brackets! Enter your brackets in your pools and play for a Nissan Armada and Final Four® trips by joining our Men's and Women's Challenges.

No matter your approach, you have to make your picks at some point before things tip off. And while those first-round calls can be tough -- for that I recommend Isaac Trotter's excellent breakdown of every matchup -- and may have you second-guessing, you'll get through it. I promise.

I like to let things settle until well after Selection Sunday. After all, a "First Four" team advances to the second round almost every year, so those games are very much worth assessing. So now that that's over, I have to stop worrying, stop second-guessing, stop seeking out even more information (though there's plenty). We have deadlines, after all.

So it boils down to this: one sentence for all 63 picks in my bracket. Last year went pretty well despite tournament-wide wildness.

Let's do it.

First round

South

2025 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions: Picks, scouting reports for all first-round games (and upsets, too) Isaac Trotter

East

Midwest

No. 1 Houston over No. 16 SIUE: UMBC and Fairleigh Dickinson aren't getting any company.

UMBC and Fairleigh Dickinson aren't getting any company. No. 8 Gonzaga over No. 9 Georgia: Gonzaga is a top-10 team nationally according to KenPom but managed just an 8 seed, and it'll show why that was way too low.

Gonzaga is a top-10 team nationally according to KenPom but managed just an 8 seed, and it'll show why that was way too low. No. 5 Clemson over No. 12 McNeese: The Tigers made the Elite Eight last year, and with plenty of pieces back from that run, they start another one here.

The Tigers made the Elite Eight last year, and with plenty of pieces back from that run, they start another one here. No. 4 Purdue over No. 13 High Point: Trey Kaufman-Renn dominates.

Trey Kaufman-Renn dominates. No. 11 Xavier over No. 6 Illinois: The Musketeers have a major experience advantage, and they carry their momentum from an impressive First Four comeback.

The Musketeers have a major experience advantage, and they carry their momentum from an impressive First Four comeback. No. 3 Kentucky over No. 14 Troy: The Wildcats just have too many scoring options.

The Wildcats just have too many scoring options. No. 7 UCLA over No. 10 Utah State: The Bruins' offense is hit-or-miss, but their excellent defense forces a ton of turnovers ... and leads them to a win here.

The Bruins' offense is hit-or-miss, but their excellent defense forces a ton of turnovers ... and leads them to a win here. No. 2 Tennessee over No. 15 Wofford: The Volunteers are simply too disciplined and too good for a letdown.

West

Second round

South

No. 1 Auburn over No. 9 Creighton: Johni Broome vs. Kalkbrenner is a heavyweight fight, but the Tigers are too deep and have too many other ways to win.

Johni Broome vs. Kalkbrenner is a heavyweight fight, but the Tigers are too deep and have too many other ways to win. No. 13 Yale over No. 5 Michigan: Cinderella resides in New Haven, Conn.

Cinderella resides in New Haven, Conn. No. 6 Ole Miss over No. 3 Iowa State: Jaemyn Brakefield and Malik Dia are so versatile, and the Rebels' veteran backcourt won't beat itself.

Jaemyn Brakefield and Malik Dia are so versatile, and the Rebels' veteran backcourt won't beat itself. No. 2 Michigan State over No. 7 Marquette: Tom Izzo's bunch has plenty of options to defend Jones and enough firepower to win a shootout if needed.

East

No. 1 Duke over No. 9 Baylor: The Bears don't have the size on the wing or inside, and even if they did Duke is simply the better team on both ends.

The Bears don't have the size on the wing or inside, and even if they did Duke is simply the better team on both ends. No. 5 Oregon over No. 4 Arizona: Jackson Shelstad and Nate Bittle form one of the more underrated point guard-center combinations in the country.

Jackson Shelstad and Nate Bittle form one of the more underrated point guard-center combinations in the country. No. 3 Wisconsin over No. 11 VCU: John Tonje -- somehow still in college -- powers the Badgers in this one.

John Tonje -- somehow still in college -- powers the Badgers in this one. No. 2 Alabama over No. 7 Saint Mary's: Sears continues his second straight tear through March.

Midwest

No. 1 Houston over No. 8 Gonzaga: I really, really want to go with Gonzaga here, but Houston is just too good offensively, with L.J. Cryer playing a big part.

I really, really want to go with Gonzaga here, but Houston is just too good offensively, with L.J. Cryer playing a big part. No. 5 Clemson over No. 4 Purdue: Chase Hunter provides the guard play the Tigers need, yes, but it's Viktor Lakhin who dominates on the glass to lead the way.

Chase Hunter provides the guard play the Tigers need, yes, but it's Viktor Lakhin who dominates on the glass to lead the way. No. 3 Kentucky over No. 11 Xavier: This one's going to be high-scoring, and Lamont Butler, battling through a shoulder injury all season, plays hero.

This one's going to be high-scoring, and Lamont Butler, battling through a shoulder injury all season, plays hero. No. 2 Tennessee over No. 7 UCLA: The Bruins can't keep up with Chaz Lanier.

West

No. 1 Florida over No. 8 UConn: Danny Hurley can put together a terrific gameplan, but his team can't keep pace with Walter Clayton Jr. and an outstanding front line.

Danny Hurley can put together a terrific gameplan, but his team can't keep pace with Walter Clayton Jr. and an outstanding front line. No. 4 Maryland over No. 12 Colorado State: Derik Queen and Julian Reese cause major problems for the Rams.

Derik Queen and Julian Reese cause major problems for the Rams. No. 3 Texas Tech over No. 11 Drake: The Red Raiders' multifaceted offense just has too many ways to take advantage, especially beyond the arc.

The Red Raiders' multifaceted offense just has too many ways to take advantage, especially beyond the arc. No. 2 St. John's over No. 10 Arkansas: The Johnnies' wing length, plus the tireless Zuby Ejiofor, get it done over the inconsistent Razorbacks.

NCAA bracket 2025: Ranking every March Madness tournament first-round game from No. 1 to No. 32 David Cobb

Sweet 16

South

No. 1 Auburn over No. 13 Yale: The Tigers get revenge for last year's loss to the Bulldogs, with Broome too much to handle down low.

The Tigers get revenge for last year's loss to the Bulldogs, with Broome too much to handle down low. No. 2 Michigan State over No. 6 Ole Miss: The Rebels' mini run ends here thanks to some big buckets down the stretch from Tre Holloman.

East

No. 1 Duke over No. 5 Oregon: This is where Cooper Flagg shows just how good he is, but more importantly where Tyrese Proctor shows just how much he's grown.

This is where Cooper Flagg shows just how good he is, but more importantly where Tyrese Proctor shows just how much he's grown. No. 2 Alabama over No. 3 Wisconsin: Grant Nelson (March version) shines on both ends, and the Badgers can't contain his inside-out exploits.

Midwest

No. 1 Houston over No. 5 Clemson: In a simple math problem, the Cougars make too many 3s for the Tigers to keep up.

In a simple math problem, the Cougars make too many 3s for the Tigers to keep up. No. 2 Tennessee over No. 3 Kentucky: The Wildcats swept the Volunteers in the regular season, but in the most important meeting, a sterling defensive effort gives the Volunteers the win.

West

No. 1 Florida over No. 4 Maryland: The Gators just do too much too well, and that includes their deep frontcourt limiting Queen and Reese.

The Gators just do too much too well, and that includes their deep frontcourt limiting Queen and Reese. No. 3 Texas Tech over No. 2 St. John's: In another simple math problem, the Red Raiders' 3-point abilities push them past the Johnnies.

Elite Eight

South

No. 1 Auburn over No. 2 Michigan State: Broome has his way down low, and Miles Kelly and Chaney Johnson provide key support.

East

No. 1 Duke over No. 2 Alabama: The Blue Devils' offense generates so many good looks and can hang with the Crimson Tide in transition.

Midwest

No. 1 Houston over No. 2 Tennessee: In a battle of two of the nation's toughest teams, the Cougars simply have more firepower.

West

No. 1 Florida over No. 3 Texas Tech: The Gators have ample bodies to limit Toppin, and Clayton Jr. leads a relentless offensive siege.

Final Four

No. 1 Florida over No. 1 Auburn: I simply love how the Gators can play any type of game, with any type of personnel, and feel completely comfortable in every aspect.

I simply love how the Gators can play any type of game, with any type of personnel, and feel completely comfortable in every aspect. No. 1 Houston over No. 1 Duke: Guards win in March, and Houston's stable of guards might be Kelvin Sampson's most talented yet.

Championship

